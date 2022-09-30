These Kitchen Deals Are Already Live Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

If your go-to kitchen must-haves are looking a little tired or you're hoping to add a new appliance or two, now is one of the best times to shop. Amazon is hosting a new sale on October 11 and 12 called the Prime Early Access Sale that's filled with top deals. But the retailer is already quietly discounting thousands of products before the event is even live, and many of the best on-sale items are conveniently perfect for your kitchen.

Although we're still a few weeks away from the 48-hour Amazon sale, there are plenty of appliances, bakeware, cookware, food storage, and kitchen accessory deals to shop right now. The best news is the deals are all from top brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Lodge, and Nutribullet. And it's clear shoppers are already taking advantage because products are selling out fast. But we found over two dozen kitchen finds across a number of categories that are in stock and at some of the lowest prices of the season.

Because the next few months will include plenty of cooking and baking sprees, why not let a Crock-Pot do at least some of the cooking for you? This 7-quart slow cooker has more than 24,500 five-star ratings, and you can cook a 7-pound roast inside of it and have fewer dishes to clean afterward, according to the brand. Plus, you can snag a famed KitchenAid mixer for only $400 or save $100 on a Cuisinart air fryer and toaster oven.

"This little air fryer, toaster oven is definitely one of the best investments ever," began one five-star reviewer and the Cuisinart appliance, adding, "You can bake or fry almost anything in it, and it comes out perfectly juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside!"

If your bakeware is looking worse for wear, pick up a two-pack of non-stick baking mats with 77,400 five-star ratings. While you're browsing, add a Lodge 10.25-inch pre-seasoned skillet to your collection of pans, or pick up a cast iron loaf pan that's ideal for baking savory and sweet breads.

"I added a few extra layers of seasoning and the loaves will drop right out of the pan without sticking," suggested one shopper who added that the Lodge loaf pan "makes beautiful loaves of homemade bread."

Leftovers are inevitable during the holidays and beyond, so think about stocking up on storage containers, like this BPA-free 10-piece set from Rubbermaid. You can also use the sale as an opportunity to find a great storage solution for lunch or dinner salads, like the Bentgo salad container that prevents wilting.

"This is by far my favorite lunch essential," began a reviewer about the Bentgo container, adding, "The lid that holds the toppings separately is perfect in size and keeps everything from getting soggy."

No matter which items you're eager to add to your kitchen, we have you covered with our curated list of 28 of the top early kitchen deals to shop ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Keep browsing below for all of our finds, and make sure to pick up your favorites before the stock and great prices disappear.

Best Early Appliance Deals

Appliances go into overdrive during the fall and winter, especially as many people are looking to simplify everyday meals in favor of getting ready for the holidays. Right now, you can pick up a Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker to make mornings a little extra tasty, a Nutribullet blender that's ideal for making smoothies, and a best-selling Ninja air fryer all while the early deals are live.

Best Early Bakeware Deals

If you're not baking with the right pans, your sweet and savory treats might not taste quite the same. Before you're spending nights and weekends baking Christmas cookies, add new baking sheets to your kitchen's collection. We're eyeing the Nordic Ware aluminum set as well as the Nutrichef non-stick silicone baking pans that come in a pack of three in a variety of sizes.

Best Early Cookware Deals

Some of the best early Prime Early Access Sale deals are on cookware, so make sure to browse the on-sale items. You will find a bundle of Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron skillets, an Amazon Basics dutch oven that's only $50, a complete Calphalon non-stick cookware set, and even a few select finds from Le Creuset. Prices start at just $20 while the sales are live.

Best Early Food Storage Deals

Leftovers are on the minds of many home cooks throughout the year, but it always feels like food storage solutions are even more necessary during the holiday season. We found this great 18-piece set of glass Pyrex containers on sale, for instance. Whether you're cooking, prepping, or cleaning up post-meal, you will have a container on hand to use in a pinch.

Best Early Kitchen Accessory Deals

Some of the lowest kitchen prices we spotted are on kitchen accessories that can make a world of difference. If you're prepping vegetables, cut down the time you need to spend with a $30 chopper. If you have pasta on your mind, snag a Cuisinart strainer that comes in a pack of three. Then make cleanup an eco-friendly breeze with these reusable dishcloths. There's truly a timesaver for everyone in this group.

