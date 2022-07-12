Amazon Prime Day Is Here, and These Kitchen Deals Have Us Doing Double Takes
The deals are finally live for Amazon Prime Day 2022, and they've got our full attention. Seriously: The discounts are steep this year. We're talking big bargain deals on some of our favorite items, like $120 off of a KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Mixer and $150 off of Le Creuset's 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Oven. With over a million (yes, a million) markdowns this year, there's no better time to refresh your kitchen staples with trusted products like this 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet from Lodge or an 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway.
Planning on entertaining this summer? There are even markdowns on small items like these vintage-inspired drinking glasses so you can serve your ranch water in something other than a jar. Although, this 15-pack of 12-ounce mason jars is also on sale, so no judgment if you grab some of those, too—in fact, with prices this low, you should.
This year, Amazon Prime Day runs until July 13 at midnight PT, but top-selling items like the Cosori 5-Quart Air Fryer will go fast, so there's no time to waste. To really take advantage of the big event and access the whole gamut of discounts, you need to be a Prime member. If you aren't already enrolled in the program, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to immediately get access to these huge savings. Prime members also get perks like free two-day shipping, unlimited streaming on Prime Video, and unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.
The 48-hour sale features huge markdowns on big-ticket items like the Apple Watch Series 7 and Airpods Pro, but we're most excited about the kitchen deals you can score this year. You can see all of the jaw-dropping prices on Amazon's Prime Day page, but we've rounded up some of our favorite cookware, bakeware, small appliances, and entertaining picks below.
Best Prime Day Cookware Deals
If you've been meaning to pick up a cast iron skillet for your river or lake house, now is the time. Lodge is offering all sizes for over 30 percent off. And if you feel like upgrading your entire cookware set, Caraway is now on Amazon, and their trending 12-piece cookware set is nearly $100 off. Don't feel like spending that much today? Even smaller items like cooking utensils are discounted for a limited time, so add some fresh supplies to your cart before the sale ends.
- Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Crock-Pot 2-Quart Round Manual Slow Cooker, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box, $29.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Farberware Professional Heat-Resistant Nylon Masher, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Cuisinart Three-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids, $38.50 (orig. $64)
- Cuisinart Grilling Prep-and-Serve Trays, $28.78 (orig. $32.99)
- T-fal 12-Piece Signature Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set, $88.99 with coupon (orig. $108.99)
- Caraway 12-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, $347.10 (orig. $445)
- Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Oven, $249.95 (orig. $400)
- Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $29.90 (orig. $44.85)
- Lodge 15-inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $49.90 (orig. $74.85)
- Lodge 17-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with 2 Loop Handles, $69.99 (orig. $104.99)
Best Prime Day Bakeware Deals
Whether you've turned into a pastry-extraordinaire this year or you just love baking cookies with your kids, there are some amazing bakeware discounts happening right now over at Amazon. Pick up a cookie cutter set for under $6 for a special afternoon decorating treats, or even a Popco Macaron baking kit if you're looking to try something different. With prices as low as $10 on a piping bag and tips set, now is the time to expand your baking skills.
- Pyrex Three-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set, $21.86 (orig. $22.99)
- Pyrex Deep Glass Baking Dish Set with Lids, $42.99 (orig. $45.19)
- Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Stoneware Covered Casserole, $99.95 (orig. $114.95)
- Nordic Ware Two-Pack Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, $21.36 (orig. $25.30)
- Rachael Ray Five-Piece Cucina Bakeware Set, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Amazon Basics Silicone Muffin Liners, $4.80 (orig. $7.39)
- Heritage 15-Inch Pizza Stone, $36.53 with coupon (orig. $49.97)
- Sondiko Butane Torch S400, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
Perhaps the most sought-after discounts on Prime Day include kitchen appliance deals on trusted brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, and Dash. Save $120 on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Mixer you've been eyeing, or go ahead and get yourself a completely new blender set with the Ninja Mega Kitchen System while it's 20 percent off. Dash also has deals on colorful air fryers and mini waffle makers. And if you've been thinking about upgrading your coffee maker, the Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker is over half-off its usual price of $130, so grab this sleek machine for your daily cup of ambition.
- Cosori 5-Quart Air Fryer, $84.98 (orig. $99.99)
- Dash Tasti-Crisp Digital Air Fryer, $63.80 (was $79.99)
- Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $129.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Kizen Infrared Thermometer Gun, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Nutribullet Personal Blender, $63 (orig. $69.99)
- Dash Mini Individual Waffle Maker, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Mixer, $259.99 (orig. $379.99)
- KitchenAid Five-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $49.99 (orig. $54.99)
- KitchenAid Easy Store Food Processor, $84.99 (orig. $99.99)
- KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment for Stand Mixer, $169 (orig. $249.99)
- Ninja Mega Kitchen System, $159.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Panasonic Two-in-One Countertop Microwave, $230.99 (orig. $329.95)
- Cuisinart ICE-21 Ice Cream Maker and Bowl Bundle, $96.48 (orig. $109.95)
- GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $429 (orig. $579)
Best Prime Day Entertaining Deals
While the Prime Day appliance deals are swoon-worthy, we also found some pretty great dining and entertaining deals hidden away on the site. Grab some unbreakable glassware while it's 20 percent off or snag a Swig Life Insulated Tumbler for yourself and a friend to enjoy your favorite beach drink. We even found beach tote with a hidden wine compartment for $48. If that's not your style, there are also deals on practical entertaining essentials like this set of six fun-colored food covers for $15 or a 10-piece glass bud vase set for 20 percent off, so while you're adding incredibly-discounted cookware to your cart, make sure you've got your tablescape covered, too.
- Tossware Pop 12-Piece Unbreakable Champagne Glass Set, $12.99 (orig. $15.99)
- Vintage-Inspired Six-Piece Pink Wine Glass Set, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $54.99)
- Gold Plastic Silverware Set, 180-Piece, $16.12 (orig. $20.15)
- Glass Bud Vase Set, 10-Piece, $31.18 (orig. $38.98)
- County Line Heavy-Duty Glass Mason Jar Pitcher, $18.36 (orig. $29.99)
- Swig Life Skinny Can Cooler, $19.71 (orig. $24.95)
- Swig Life Cooler Bag, $43.96 (orig. $54.95)
- PortoVino Canvas Beach Tote with Hidden Wine Compartment, $47.99 (orig. $65.99)
- Farmhouse Style Linen Table Runner, $13.59 (orig. $19.36)
- Onarway Three-pack Food Covers, $7.99 (orig. $8.99)
- Comforter Six-pack Food Covers, $14.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Charcuterie Board Set with Four Bowls and Knives, $39.86 (orig. $74.99)
