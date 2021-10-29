This Top-Rated Casserole Carrier is Everything You Need for Your Next Potluck
Everyone loves a big potluck event, and why not? While the real reason behind a potluck is a chance to see family and friends after months of being apart, most of us will admit that we also look forward to the tables full of delicious food, including our favorite holiday side dishes, prepared with love by some of the best cooks in the group. But nothing will disappoint a cook or a hungry guest more than a cold casserole. Keeping food warm can be difficult to manage, especially if you are transporting a hot dish from your kitchen to someone else's home. An insulated casserole carrier, such as this top-rated MIER Insulated Double Casserole Carrier, makes it easier to keep your casserole dish at the appropriate temperature and ready to serve once it arrives at the party.
This carrier has two compartments which can accommodate most 9 x 13 baking dishes. Lined with food-grade, BPA-free aluminum foil and insulated with 8-millimeter-thick thermal foam, this stylish casserole tote will help your dishes maintain their temperature whether they are hot or cold. You can even double up and store a hot dish in the bottom and a cold one in the top compartment.
The exterior is available in a variety of patterns and is crafted of durable, water-resistant Oxford fabric. A large exterior zippered pocket is great for carrying accessories like cutlery, napkins or BBQ tongs and two padded handles allow for easy and comfortable transport. The carrier folds up for easy storage when not in use.
One shopper wrote that she used to wrap hot foods in newspaper and towels and wedge them in her car, hoping they didn't shift around and spill during transport. Now she "takes the food out of the hot oven, places it in the case, zips it up and nothing shifts around." Another shopper was able to put (2) 9" x13" aluminum pans in the bottom section and another pan of the same size in the top section, and everything remained straight-from-the-oven hot.
Perfect for potlucks, picnics, and birthday parties, this insulated carrier also makes a great bridal shower or housewarming gift.