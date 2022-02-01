You Should Try Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher, Stat
TikTok is like a party you attend in your pajamas without getting off the couch. It's a place where you can learn dance moves, get beauty tips, or take cooking lessons. One of our favorite reasons to use the app? There are so many household hacks just waiting to be discovered. If you've ever wondered how to make your silverware shinier, our latest obsession is for you. An Australian TikToker named Carolina McCauley has gone viral with an unexpected method for producing sparkly silverware. All you need is a dishwasher tablet and aluminum foil.
In the caption for her viral video, McCaley promises her dishwasher hack will leave your silverware sparkling. At the beginning, she flashes a dull-looking, scratched up spoon in front of the camera. Next, she crumples a sheet of aluminum foil into the size and shape of a golf ball and places it in the dishwasher utensil basket next to her silverware. She washes her dishes as usual, and removes the spoons. After washing, the spoons are extra shiny and the scratches are no longer visible. In fact, the spoons look brand new. A virtual miracle has occurred!
Why Does It Work?
It turns out it isn't quite a miracle, but that doesn't mean it doesn't work. Aluminum foil doesn't perform its magic on its own. According to Metro UK, the hack works because a chemical reaction occurs between the aluminum foil and the dishwasher tablet. Dishwasher tablets have similar properties to baking soda.
The combination of baking soda and the aluminum foil lift silver sulfide, otherwise known as tarnish. The process works even better when combined with warm water. This is why a ball of aluminum foil, coupled with a dishwasher tablet and hot water can leave your silverware sparkling and clean.
So, should you put a ball of aluminum foil in your dishwasher? Sure, why not? Especially if you like sparkling clean silverware. It's also important to note that since aluminum foil is reusable, it's a great way to recycle a piece you've already used. Dazzling silverware and a more sustainable kitchen? Count us in!