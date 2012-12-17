All I Want for Christmas Is Bourbon Balls
Holiday treats don't get much easier than these no-bake bourbon balls, requested by Mary Robinson of Macon, Georgia. They make a large batch, so they're great for parties or gift-giving. Made with mostly pantry staples, this is a great recipe to have on hand during the holidays when you never know who will stop by. In under an hour, you can have a chocolate and nutty treat that presents like a sophisticated bakery item. They do pack a slight punch, so be judicious when sampling them!
How To Make Bourbon Balls
Makes 5 dozen, Hands-on time: 55 mins, Total time: 55 mins
Ingredients
- 1 (12-oz.) package of vanilla wafers, finely crushed
- 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
- 1/2 cup bourbon
- 2 1/2 tablespoons light corn syrup
- Powdered sugar
Instructions
1. First, stir the vanilla wafers, pecans, powdered sugar, and unsweetened cocoa powder in a large bowl. To make sure the ingredients are well blended, use a food processor to crush the vanilla wafers. You can also place the wafers in an airtight plastic bag and use a rolling pin to crush them into small pieces. Follow the same process for the pecans and combine them with the other dry ingredients.
2. Stir together bourbon and corn syrup until well blended. Stir together the bourbon mixture and wafer mixture until a dough forms.
3. Scoop small sections of the dough and shape it into one-inch balls. Next, roll them in powdered sugar and place them on a platter or in an airtight container.
4. Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes or up to two weeks.