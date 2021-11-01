These Flip Top Lids Make Drinking From Mason Jars a Dream
When it comes to storing home goods and canning vegetables, Mason jars are the first piece of glassware Southerners grab. Not only do the jars have a farmhouse charm, but they're also extremely versatile, too. And now, the glass jars can be used in more ways than ever before thanks to the Aieve Mason Jar Lids that make drinking and pouring liquids easy as pie.
You can say these lids give Grandma's favorite jar an upgrade! The jar lids fit traditional-sized Mason jars, turning them from just a storage container into a drinking cup in seconds. How? The plastic lids have a spout that make your Mason jars easier to drink and pour from. The flip-top design means that instead of unscrewing the lid, leaving yourself susceptible to spills, you can simply pop open the top and drink from the spout. The spout is big enough to fit in a straw, but still small enough to pour without making a mess.
With four fun color options to choose from, the Mason jar lids are adorable. But they're not just stylish—they're also leak-proof thanks to the silicone gasket underneath, keeping beverages, dressings, and sauces in. Reviewers who love the lids confirm that they don't leak as long as you twist them on "super tight," so you can take jars on the go and have peace of mind that they won't spill.
Amazon shoppers say the lid is perfect for pouring sauces or drinking sweet tea straight from the jar. In fact, reviewers say it "pours cleanly," so you have one less mess to clean. Each lid in the set even has a carrying handle that makes your Mason jars easier to bring on the road.
Even though you'll be drinking from these constantly, you'll also love that the lids still do a wonderful job of storing food like uncooked rice, oatmeal, nuts, syrup, salad dressing, and more. They can keep food and canned goods in the refrigerator and the freezer. Shoppers also confirm that they're easy to clean, and you'll appreciate that they're dishwasher safe.
This pack comes with four pastel-colored lids and is designed for regular-mouth Mason jars. However, if you have wide-mouth jars, there is also a set to accommodate those, too.
"I drink my water everyday from a quart-size Mason jar and these lids are the perfect fit," wrote one Amazon shopper. "The lids screw on really well and without difficulty, and they are made of a sturdy plastic type material. The cap snaps on relatively easily and does not leak so that I can take them along with me in the car. I throw everything in the dishwasher to clean them and they seem to hold up well to it."
"Handy little items," wrote another. "Fits any canning-type jar. I use one for maple syrup so I don't have to drag the whole big jar of the syrup to the table. Plus, I like my syrup warm but I don't want to heat the whole jug! I also use them on large jars for my homemade plant fertilizer. And they are so cute and colorful. They can be used for so many things. Love them!"
Get more uses out of your go-to jars with the Aieve Mason Jar Lids that are just $14 at Amazon.