These Flip Top Lids Make Drinking From Mason Jars a Dream

You can say these lids give Grandma's favorite jar an upgrade! The jar lids fit traditional-sized Mason jars, turning them from just a storage container into a drinking cup in seconds. How? The plastic lids have a spout that make your Mason jars easier to drink and pour from. The flip-top design means that instead of unscrewing the lid, leaving yourself susceptible to spills, you can simply pop open the top and drink from the spout. The spout is big enough to fit in a straw, but still small enough to pour without making a mess.