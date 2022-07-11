The Best 9x13 Baking Dishes for Casseroles, Cakes, Cobblers, and More
We consider the 9x13 baking dish an essential kitchen tool. From church potlucks to family dinner to backyard barbecues and more, we bet there's not a gathering you attend that there's not at least one 9x13 casserole in sight. Plus, it's so versatile. From brownies to cinnamon rolls to baked ziti and more, the number of recipes you can make in the dish are practically impossible to count. We'd say it's easily probably one of the most-used dishes in the kitchen of Southern cooks.
Whether you're looking to replace a well-loved 9x13 baking dish or are looking to add to your collection, we've done the research for you to help decide which one to purchase. According to customer reviews, feedback from our What's Cooking Facebook group, and editor's favorites, these are the best 9x13 baking dishes on the market now.
Features To Consider
When shopping for a 9x13 baking dish, there are several factors you may want to consider when making a purchase including the material, weight, price, and appearance. In addition to these general categories, many dishes also have one or two special features that make them ideal for certain uses. We've highlighted all of this information and more below to help you make an informed purchase. We don't think there's a such thing as having too many casserole dishes, so even if you weren't necessarily in the market, we think this list is worth browsing. It just may convince that you do need another 9x13 dish after all.
The Best 9x13 Casserole Dishes of 2022
Best Overall 9x13 Baking Dish:
Odds are, you've seen a glass Pyrex baking dish in Mama's kitchen. Made in the USA, this Pyrex 9x13 baking dish is made with nonporous glass that won't hold odors or stain. The Pyrex dish was the overwhelming favorite of Southern Living readers when we surveyed our What's Cooking Group on Facebook. It's safe for use in the oven and microwave, can also be stored in the freezer, and can be washed in the dishwasher.
Material: Glass
Weight: 3.1 pounds
Features We Love:
- Affordable
- Made in the USA
- Nonporous
Best with Lid 9x13 Baking Dish:
Chances are, some of the time when you're making a recipe that calls for a 9x13 pan, it's for an event that will take place outside of your home. Which is where a pan with a lid is needed to make transporting easy. The lid on this OXO dish helps prevents spills and also make it easy to stack. Plus, handles on each end help make sure your grip is secure. In addition to being great for transporting, a dish with a lid is also great for in your refrigerator and freezer because it makes the dish stackable.
Material: Glass
Weight: 4.5 pounds
Feature We Love:
- Secure lid
- Generous handles
Best Ceramic 9x13 Baking Dish:
While this dish has a slightly higher price point than other baking dishes, we think the features and aesthetically pleasing design make it worth it. Plus, it comes with a 10-year guarantee from the manufacturer. This 9x13 baking dish can be used in the freezer, microwave, and oven. It's also dishwasher safe and resists chipping so you can use it for years to come without worry that it will show wear.
Material: Ceramic
Weight: 5.51 pounds
Features We Love:
- Thermal shock resistant
- Diffuses heat evenly
- Five color choices
Best Budget-Friendly 9x13 Baking Dish:
For about the price of a latte at a coffee shop, you can add this affordable 9x13 casserole dish to your kitchen. This budget-friendly option is also great for delivering meals to family or friends so you can just leave them the dish. The 3-quart dish can be used in the microwave and pre-heated ovens.
Material: Glass
Weight: 4.8 pounds
Features We Love:
- Affordable
Splurge-Worthy 9x13 Baking Dish:
The highly durable baking dish is thermal-shock resistant and is oven safe up to 650 degrees. It's made with porcelain, which is more durable than ceramic. These features make it the dish of choice for our Senior Digital Food Editor. While the dish is dishwasher safe, the manufacturer recommends using a sponge and soapy water to clean it.
Material: Porcelain
Weight: 6 pounds, 6 ounces
Features We Love:
- Heats Evenly
- Naturally nonstick
Best Disposable 9x13 Baking Dish:
While a reliable 9x13 baking dish is a kitchen must-have, there are also times when disposable pans can be a better option. Whether you need to stock your freezer with casseroles or take a meal to a friend, aluminum pans are a great option so you don't have to take favorite 9x13 dish out of commission. This pack includes 30 disposable pans that are made with recyclable aluminum foil.
Material: Aluminum
Weight: 1 pound
Features We Love:
- Disposable
- Recyclable
Best Cast-Iron 9x13 Baking Dish:
If you thought cast iron was just for skillets, think again. This cast-iron casserole dish from Lodge is made in the USA and seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil. Cast iron offers unmatched heat retention and provides even heat distribution. The material can make this casserole dish slightly heavier than other options, but dual handles ensure you can still move the dish with ease.
Material: Cast Iron
Weight: 7.25 pounds
Features We Love:
- Even heating
- Sturdy handles