12 Smoked BBQ Recipes That Would Make Any Pitmaster Proud
There's no denying that barbecuing is an art form, and for many people smoked meats are a key part of the craft. While we'll always love a supper spent at the BBQ joint around the corner, you don't have to run to your favorite restaurant to enjoy pitmaster-quality smoked meats. These smoker recipes highlight how easy it is to enjoy the smokey flavors right from your own home. From our Smoked Pork Butt Sandwiches to our Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings, you'll be ready for any backyard BBQ. Or, travel around the South without leaving your house with our regional-inspired smoked recipes, like our Smoked Brisket Sandwich with Texas BBQ Sauce or our Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs. No matter what meat you decide to make, these ideas will have you checking your marinades and filling your drip pans. Just don't too caught up in the main even to forget about your fan-favorite BBQ sides. After your family and friends get their first taste of these smoked wonders, they’ll be standing in line, plate in hand, waiting for the smoke to clear.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich With Texas BBQ Sauce
Recipe: Smoked Brisket Sandwich with Texas BBQ Sauce
It may take a bit of time, but this Texas-inspired smoked brisket sandwich is worth every second.
Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
Recipe: Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
Seasoned with a homemade rub and cooked low-and slow, these wings are fall-off-the-bone tender.
Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs
Recipe: Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs
Famous Memphis flavor made in the comfort of your own home. These smoked ribs are surprisingly easy to make.
Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich
Recipe: Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich
You don't need to be a pitmaster to create a party-worthy pork butt sandwich. When it’s ready, simply shred the pork with two forks and assemble your sandwich.
Best Smoked Brisket
Recipe: Best Smoked Brisket
No smoker? No problem. Whether you plan to serve your smoked brisket on sliders, as a topping, or simply on its own, you can achieve that wood-smoked flavor using your grill with a lid and a pan of water too.
Myron Mixon's Whole Smoked Chicken
Recipe: Myron Mixon's Whole Smoked Chicken
“The King of Barbecue,” Myron Mixon, reminds us that a full-flavored brine is a critical component in the smoking process in his whole smoked chicken recipe.
Smoked Turkey Recipe with Herb Rub
Recipe: Smoked Turkey Recipe with Herb Rub
Add some hickory chips to your holiday shopping list. They'll give your Thanksgiving bird a classic, smokey flavor.
Smoked Corned Beef Brisket
Recipe: Smoked Corned Beef Brisket
Unlike other smoked meats, this brisket does not have a smoke ring. It will be a beautiful red color when you take it off the grill.
Championship Pork Butt
Recipe: Championship Pork Butt
The perfect combo of rich smoke and gentle heat give Championship Pork Butt a deep mahogany exterior (or “bark”), while the interior stays moist and juicy. A drip pan filled halfway with a 50/50 mix of water and fruit juice adds even more flavor.
Smoked Chicken with Fresh Herb Marinade
Recipe: Smoked Chicken with Fresh Herb Marinade
If using a gas grill, opt for this method instead of process described in Step 2 of recipe directions: Soak wood chips in water 30 minutes. Light 1 side of grill, heating to 400° to 500° (high heat). Leave other side unlit. Drain wood chips. Places soaked and drained chips in center of 12-inch square piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil, and wrap tightly to form a packet. Pierce several holes in top of packet; place directly on lit side of grill. Follow remaining directions according to recipe.
Smoked Turkey Breast
Recipe: Smoked Turkey Breast
Your brine does the heavy lifting on this holiday-worthy smoked bird. After smoking be sure to let your turkey sit for at least 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
Spatchcocked Smoked Turkey
Recipe: Spatchcocked Smoked Turkey
By splitting the bird, this recipe makes it easier to cook white and dark meat evenly. Plus, this recipe uses as standard charcoal grill; no fancy smoker required.