How To Prepare Brussels Sprouts

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Aberration Films LTD/Science Photo Library

If you're intimidated by brussels sprouts, following these three simple steps will easily help you prepare them to perfection.

Step 1: Remove Leaves

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Remove discolored leaves from whole Brussels sprouts.

Step 2: Trim the Stem

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Cut off a small piece at the end of the stem.

Step 3: Cut an "X"

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Cut a shallow X into the bottom of each stem to allow the sprouts to cook evenly.

