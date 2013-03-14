How To Prepare Brussels Sprouts
Brussels Sprouts
If you're intimidated by brussels sprouts, following these three simple steps will easily help you prepare them to perfection.
Step 1: Remove Leaves
Remove discolored leaves from whole Brussels sprouts.
Step 2: Trim the Stem
Cut off a small piece at the end of the stem.
Step 3: Cut an "X"
Cut a shallow X into the bottom of each stem to allow the sprouts to cook evenly.
