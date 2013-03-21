How to Make Lemon-Coconut Cake

This Lemon-Coconut Cake makes a tasty treat and dazzling tablescape. Follow along and see how easy it is to make this gorgeous white cake.
Lemon-Coconut Cake

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

This classic layer cake features a tangy lemon filling between layers of tender white cake and a rich coconut-cream cheese frosting.

Recipe: Lemon-Coconut Cake

Step 1: Prep the Eggs and Butter

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Place eggs in a bowl of water to bring to room temperature. Make sure butter is correctly softened. If you press your index finger into the butter and it doesn't make an indentation, the butter is too hard. If you press your index finger into the butter and it doesn't hold its shape, it's too soft.

Step 2: Beat Butter, Sugar, and Egg Yolks

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add egg yolks one at a time and beat until blended after each addition.

Step 3: Add Milk and Flour to Mixture

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Add milk alternately with flour mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture.

Step 4: Beat Egg Whites

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. (When the whisk is lifted from the bowl, the pointy ridges don't droop or fall over.)

Step 5: Fold Egg Whites Into Batter

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Gently fold egg whites into batter, just until incorporated. Over-beating will decrease the amount of air in the batter, which creates a less-tender cake.

Step 6: Grease Cake Pans

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Grease cake pans with shortening. Be sure to cover all sides and bottom.

Step 7: Lightly Coat Pans with Flour

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Sprinkle flour over shortening and shake to completely coat. Shake out excess flour.

Step 8: Bake and Spread Filling

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

After cake has baked and cooled, spread filling between layers. Be sure to spread all the way to the edges.

Step 9: Spread Frosting

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Spread frosting on sides and top of cake.

Step 10: Add Coconut

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Sprinkle cake with coconut.

