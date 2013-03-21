How to Make Lemon-Coconut Cake
Lemon-Coconut Cake
This classic layer cake features a tangy lemon filling between layers of tender white cake and a rich coconut-cream cheese frosting.
Step 1: Prep the Eggs and Butter
Place eggs in a bowl of water to bring to room temperature. Make sure butter is correctly softened. If you press your index finger into the butter and it doesn't make an indentation, the butter is too hard. If you press your index finger into the butter and it doesn't hold its shape, it's too soft.
Step 2: Beat Butter, Sugar, and Egg Yolks
Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add egg yolks one at a time and beat until blended after each addition.
Step 3: Add Milk and Flour to Mixture
Add milk alternately with flour mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
Step 4: Beat Egg Whites
Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. (When the whisk is lifted from the bowl, the pointy ridges don't droop or fall over.)
Step 5: Fold Egg Whites Into Batter
Gently fold egg whites into batter, just until incorporated. Over-beating will decrease the amount of air in the batter, which creates a less-tender cake.
Step 6: Grease Cake Pans
Grease cake pans with shortening. Be sure to cover all sides and bottom.
Step 7: Lightly Coat Pans with Flour
Sprinkle flour over shortening and shake to completely coat. Shake out excess flour.
Step 8: Bake and Spread Filling
After cake has baked and cooled, spread filling between layers. Be sure to spread all the way to the edges.
Step 9: Spread Frosting
Spread frosting on sides and top of cake.
Step 10: Add Coconut
Sprinkle cake with coconut.
