How To Eat Boiled Crawfish

By Valerie Fraser Luesse
Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas
Here's how to make quick work of the shell and get to those tasty morsels.
Grasp

Credit: Illustration: Ryan Kelly

Hold crawfish on both sides of the tail joint, your thumbs on one side of the shell and your index fingers on the other.

Twist and Snap

Credit: Illustration: Ryan Kelly

With a twisting motion, snap the head away from the tail. (Optional step for diehards: Suck the juice from the crawfish head.)

Peel

Credit: Illustration: Ryan Kelly

Use your thumbs to peel away the shell from the widest part of the tail, pulling back from the center, just as you would peel a shrimp.

Tug

Credit: Illustration: Ryan Kelly

Hold the tip of the tail and gently tug out the tender meat. Enjoy! (Don’t live on the bayou? Order online at lacrawfish.com.)

By Valerie Fraser Luesse