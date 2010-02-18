How To Eat Boiled Crawfish
How To Eat Boiled Crawfish: 5-Star Recipes
Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas
Here's how to make quick work of the shell and get to those tasty morsels.
Grasp
Credit: Illustration: Ryan Kelly
Hold crawfish on both sides of the tail joint, your thumbs on one side of the shell and your index fingers on the other.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Twist and Snap
Credit: Illustration: Ryan Kelly
With a twisting motion, snap the head away from the tail. (Optional step for diehards: Suck the juice from the crawfish head.)
Peel
Credit: Illustration: Ryan Kelly
Use your thumbs to peel away the shell from the widest part of the tail, pulling back from the center, just as you would peel a shrimp.
Advertisement
Tug
Credit: Illustration: Ryan Kelly
Hold the tip of the tail and gently tug out the tender meat. Enjoy! (Don’t live on the bayou? Order online at lacrawfish.com.)
Recipes
Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas
Recipe: Crawfish Boil
Recipe: Crawfish Risotto
Recipe: Crawfish Étouffée
Recipe: Crawfish Jambalaya
Try out some of our favorite crawfish recipes.