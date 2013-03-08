14 Ways to Delight with Deviled Eggs
While we'll never deny our love for a Southern staple, you can always update a classic. Whether your deviled eggs are savory or spicy, pickled with beets or with topped with okra, these recipes will turn the beloved finger food into a delightful feast. Loaded Deviled Eggs means you'll be adding crispy bacon and fresh chives to your batch, while No-Stuff Deviled Eggs will leave you wondering how this beloved appetizer could come together so quickly. Or, you can always rely on our classic recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs, with egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and sweet pickle relish. Make your favorite recipes, then have a devil-may-care attitude, and enjoy another one, or more, of your favorite deviled eggs.
Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs
One of the South's most iconic appetizers fuses with the nineties' obsession with Tex-Mex to create a twist on this beloved party appetizer. Traditional ingredients such as mayonnaise and mustard still garnish the dish, but ingredients reminiscent of Tex-Mex such as cilantro, jalapeño, and chili powder infuse the dish with plenty of the Tex-Mex flavor that guests will immediately recognize. Guests will love this variation on the Southern classic, making it a new dinner party, picnic, tailgate, or cookout favorite. Many reviewers say this is a party hit and there are never any left, so be sure to make extra!
Basic Deviled Eggs
The filling for Southern-style basic deviled eggs is nothing more than egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and sweet pickle relish. If you're looking for a classic, you've found it. Our Basic Deviled Eggs are a great recipe to start your repertoire with. Once you master this recipe, you can feel free to add all of your favorite deviled egg mix-ins to really make it your own. Top with bacon, upgrade the paprika to smoked paprika, or even add in a spicier relish for a little extra zing.
Spicy Fried Deviled Eggs
Ready to give your classic cold deviled egg recipe a break? Swap in this crispy, golden twist on the Southern favorite. We added cayenne pepper and hot sauce to the egg yolk filling for an extra kick of flavor.
Beet Pickled Deviled Eggs
We're not sure we've seen a prettier batch of deviled eggs! Beets are the secret behind the perfectly pink shade of these cocktail party-worthy bites.
Loaded Deviled Eggs
We packed all the flavor of loaded baked potatoes into these two-bite appetizers. Your guests will rave over the creative combination of crunchy potato chips, fresh chives, and cool sour cream.
Bacon Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs kissed with lots of thick-cut bacon. What could be better? Mix your savory, smoky bacon into classic deviled eggs for a party-perfect combination that's sure to fly off the plate. But beyond the bacon, consider these deviled eggs completely customizable. One of our favorite make-ahead tips: place yolk filling in a zip-top plastic bag, and the egg white halves in another container. When you're ready to fill egg white halves, simply snip a corner of the zip-top plastic bag and pipe away.
No-Stuff Deviled Eggs
Looking for a way to make deviled eggs when you're in a hurry? We have just the recipe for you. Pull out your favorite buttery crackers, and put away the piping bag. It's time to make your easiest deviled eggs ever.
Deviled Eggs with Pickled Okra
Okra brine-sweetened filling and petit pickled okra slices combine to kick this classic party recipe up a notch. Whether you choose to make your picked okra or grab your favorite brand from the market, these deviled eggs will fit right in at any appetizer table.
Turmeric Deviled Eggs
These colorful deviled eggs are guaranteed to start conversation at the next church potluck. We used naturally-colored turmeric to give this classic Southern appetizer a bold new look.
Spicy Southwestern Deviled Eggs
Try this Southwestern spin on the classic deviled egg. It's a terrific alternative to traditional deviled eggs that are often made with sweet pickles and paprika. These deviled eggs, stuffed with mayo, mustard, cumin, and pickled jalapeños and topped with cilantro, are sure to please anyone who loves a bit of heat. The jalapeños add just the right kick for a fresh new taste. Not to mention, these spicy little gems are prepared using just five ingredients, making them super easy to whip up during the summer. For ease of peeling, buy and refrigerate your eggs 7 to 10 days before using.
Deviled Eggs with Assorted Toppings
What summer party would be complete without deviled eggs? Full of mayo and always sprinkled with paprika, deviled eggs with the same traditional fillings can be bland and boring. Don't let your deviled egg appetizers be a party downer. Instead, mix things up with creative flavor combinations, ingredients, and toppings. These creative upgrades transform the meager deviled egg into something your guests will rave about. Let your guests get creative and top their eggs with whatever inspires them and tickles their fancy. Serve with the following suggested toppings: cooked bacon, smoked salmon, olives, sour cream, sun-dried tomatoes, and chopped fresh herbs.
Fried Deviled Eggs
Sometimes a fried, crispy coating is just what's missing. We jazzed up the classic deviled eggs with a A mixture of panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese creates a crunchy first bite that's followed by the familiar creaminess of the dill-spiked filling we all crave.
Muffuletta Deviled Eggs
We combined two beloved Southern dishes, muffulettas and deviled eggs, in one irresistible appetizer recipe. Our tangy olive salad is the star attraction of these two-bite delights.
Smoked Deviled Eggs with Bacon
Suzanne Vizethann of Buttermilk Kitchen let us in on her secret: Adding a touch of bacon fat to your filling will create a BBQ twist on this traditional dish.