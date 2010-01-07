Recipes Made for Cooking in Your Cast-Iron Skillet
A cast-iron skillet is a prized possession among Southern cooks. Seasoned with years of cooking and loving care, heirloom cast-iron skillets are as valued (and fought over) as Grandma's china and sterling silver. A new pre-seasoned skillet also makes the perfect gift for a young cook. Browse our collection of delicious recipes utilizing cast-iron skillets. We all know how great fried chicken tastes hot out of the skillet, and we love how easy cast iron goes from oven to table with weeknight favorites like Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole and Beef Tamale Pie. These cherished skillets are also great for party appetizers like Cast Iron Salsa and impressive desserts like Pineapple Upside-Down Cake. Great cooks know the more they use their cast-iron skillet, the better it gets. Keep your prized skillet on the stovetop and reach for it often with these recipes.
Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak
Recipe: Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak
Enjoy a restaurant-style steak from the comfort of your own home. Easy and delicious, this skillet dinner recipe doesn't disappoint.
Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza
Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza
This one-dish wonder is the perfect meal for a causal movie night. Similar to a pizza stone, the skillet holds heat well, creating an excellent base for all your favorite toppings.
Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
Recipe: Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
Give this leek-and-mushroom grits frittata a try next time you're serving breakfast for a crowd. It has a little something for everyone.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Apple pie is a quintessentially Southern treat, and a trusty cast-iron skillet takes the timeless dessert to the next level.
Rosemary Chicken Thighs and Vegetables
Recipe: Rosemary Chicken Thighs and Vegetables
This hearty skillet recipe is packed with fresh vegetables and savory rosemary chicken for an excellent dinnertime meal.
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Don't wait until Thanksgiving to make this sinfully sweet dessert. This pecan pie recipe deserves a spot on the table all year long.
Cheesy Beef-and-Spinach Ravioli
Recipe: Cheesy Beef-and-Spinach Ravioli
Perfect for kids, the foundation of this quick and easy cast-iron recipe starts with pre-made ravioli to keep things simple.
Skillet Caramel Apple Pie
Recipe: Skillet Caramel Apple Pie
Just as delicious as it is beautiful, this beloved apple pie recipe is sure to impress all of your dinner party guests.
Skillet S'mores Dip
Recipe: Skillet S'mores Dip
Turn a classic campfire dessert into a decadent cast-iron skillet dip with this simple recipe.
Ginger-Plum Slump
Recipe: Ginger-Plum Slump
There's something about warm, flavorful fruit in a cast-iron skillet that makes Southerners jump for joy. This ginger-plum slump recipe puts a modern twist on a classic cobbler.
Potato-Bacon Hash
Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash
Every Southern cook knows a good hash recipe or two, and you'll be adding this one with russet potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and thick-cut bacon to your list. We suggest you top it off with a fried egg.
Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Recipe: Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes
This delicious dinner recipe proves that you don't need a deep-fryer to get crispy, golden goodness.
Texas Skillet Cake
Recipe: Texas Skillet Cake
If you love classic Texas sheet cake, you'll be obsessed with this thicker, richer Texas skillet cake.
Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
Recipe: Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
This is the most restaurant-worthy 30-minute recipe you'll ever serve. A tip from the test kitchen: Pork chops that aren't too thick or thin are best in this recipe. Look for chops that are one inch thick—they will be meaty and filling without taking a ton of time to cook.
Crispy Sweet Potato-Green Onion Cakes
Recipe: Crispy Sweet Potato-Green Onion Cakes
This recipe blends the delicate flavor of sweet potatoes and green onions with the spicy zest of chopped red jalapeño peppers.
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
Recipe: Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
The best part of this chicken piccata is it only requires one dish to make, and we recommend a cast-iron skillet. It will heat more evenly than a nonstick pan, yielding a delicious cutlet that's tender with crisp skin.
Cast-Iron Salsa
Recipe: Cast-Iron Salsa
Turn your skillet into a Mexican comal, aka griddle, by slowly charring onions, garlic, and peppers in a dry skillet. We like to use this traditional dry char technique because it coaxes sweet, earthy flavors from the vegetables and gives them just a hint of smokiness.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This rustic meal, a company's-coming riff on the old-school chicken-and-rice number, is held together by a tangy gravy flavored with country ham and mushrooms.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
All the flavors of a favorite casserole come together in the comfort of mac and cheese. Serve this dish to your family, and it will become a quick favorite.
Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick
Recipe: Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick
The "top-shelf" in this recipe speaks to the crispy skin, superior flavor, and juiciness of the bird.
Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce
Recipe: Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce
One reader called this "the best pork chop recipe ever," and we think you'll agree.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Skillet Biscuit
Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Skillet Biscuit
Why fuss with a biscuit-cutter when you can make a giant biscuit in your cast-iron skillet? Slice it up for the whole family.
Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies
Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies
The cast-iron skillet provides perfect brownie texture—crisp edges and gooey centers.
Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy
Recipe: Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy
We lightened up the suppertime classic with perfectly portioned mini turkey meatloaves. Since they bake right on top of the veggies in the cast-iron skillet, you truly get a full dinner in one dish.
Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel
Recipe: Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel
The streusel topping on this springy dessert recipe includes Marcona almonds for a buttery, elegant twist.
Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers
Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers
Our Test Kitchen called this recipe "the burger to end all burgers," and we have a feeling that cooking all the following ingredients with bacon grease from the bacon is why.
Green Tomato Skillet Pie
Recipe: Green Tomato Skillet Pie
If you thought "fried" was the only way to enjoy green tomatoes, let this pie recipe prove you wrong. When baked up with warm spices and sugar, green tomatoes are similar to Granny Smith apples.
Southern Skillet Cornbread
Recipe: Southern Skillet Cornbread
Southerners know that all good cornbread starts with a cast-iron skillet and bacon drippings.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Skillet Coffee Cake
Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Skillet Coffee Cake
This spring treat is the perfect addition to your weekend brunch. A tip from the Test Kitchen: If you're worried that the cake might absorb savory flavors from the cast iron, line the pan with parchment paper.
Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
"Delicious. I've made this several times now and my family just loves it," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The Panko crumbs really add a top crunch that combines well with the cheesy pasta and cauliflower. I must always use the cavatappi pasta now. It's a special dish!"
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms
Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms
Instead of fussing with homemade piecrust, this recipe calls for frozen puff pastry sheets, which looks and tastes amazing.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
You can't go wrong with this iconic Southern dessert that looks as pretty as it tastes.
Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
Recipe: Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
Sweet cooked apples are a delicious match for skillet-seared pork chops and onions.
Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits
Recipe: Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits
Cobbler is often associated with summer fruits like peaches and berries, but this apple cobbler is full of the flavors of fall.
Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
Recipe: Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
No rolling required! With these skillet enchiladas, you can layer everything up and serve family-style.
Savory Bacon Dutch Baby
Recipe: Savory Bacon Dutch Baby
If you've never tried to make a Dutch baby before, this puffy skillet breakfast pastry should be your weekend baking project. This recipe uses savory ingredients like bacon, cheddar cheese, and chopped chives, but you can also use toppings and fillings like fresh fruit and whipped cream for a sweet take.
Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers
Recipe: Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers
A cheesy pasta bake is the easiest way to guarantee a happy family at suppertime. Andouille sausage adds a hint of smoke and spice to an otherwise classic baked ziti.
Cast-Iron Potato Kugel
Recipe: Cast-Iron Potato Kugel
Though kugel is usually make in a casserole dish, the cast-iron skillet is the best vehicle for perfect texture.
Beef Tamale Pie
Recipe: Beef Tamale Pie
A package of corn muffin mix and budget-friendly ground beef come together in this simple skillet supper that the whole family will love. Add more sliced jalapenos to the top if you like a little spice.
Israeli Couscous and Shrimp
Recipe: Israeli Couscous and Shrimp
Shrimp, couscous, and colorful bell peppers make for a quick and healthy dinner.
Southern Fried Corn
Recipe: Southern Fried Corn
This classic Southern side belongs on every cookout menu this summer.