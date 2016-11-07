56 Easy Breakfasts Fit for a Crowd
When it comes to cooking breakfast for a crowd, the secret is in the sides. Sure, you can fry up some eggs, but we're really in it for the bacon and the hash browns. These best breakfast sides are about to make entertaining a whole lot easier. From smoky, cheesy make-ahead breakfast casseroles to sweet coffee cakes, these breakfast side dishes will keep your crowded kitchen table satisfied. We've taken French toast off the stove and put it in the oven for an easy breakfast bake, and even figured out an oven omelet recipe. Need to know how to cook bacon in bulk? We've got the crispy, oven-baked bacon recipe that hits the savory spot while still keeping you away from the hot stove. From creamy egg strata casseroles to a recipe that makes enough homemade buttermilk biscuits to feed a school bus, these big breakfast recipes will surely please your guests. Our crumbly coffee cake recipes, savory sausage casseroles, and fresh vegetable and grits pies all deserve permanent places on your breakfast buffet tables. These irresistible breakfast recipes will make your crowd go wild.
Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole
This festive breakfast was made for Christmas morning. Let it soak in all those holiday flavors overnight and just pop it in the oven in the morning for a fuss-free breakfast that'll feed the whole family.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Two types of cheeses, Jimmy Dean sausage, and mini croissants combine in one casserole dish full of utter Brunch perfection.
Pancake Casserole
If you're looking for a big-batch way to serve pancakes, this recipe will be your new go-to. You can also make it in advance to ease the morning-of breakfast prep.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon
This easy crowd-friendly hack helps cook your bacon in a snap and gets it nice and crispy.
Fried Skillet Potatoes
Whip out the cast iron skillet for this classic breakfast recipe. After all, no breakfast is complete without some hash browns!
Buttermilk Biscuits
Every Southern brunch needs buttermilk biscuits.
Sweet Potato Muffins
Packed with warm fall flavors but not overly sweet, your guests will adore these seasonal muffins. And they're oh-so-easy to prepare!
Waffle Casserole
Finally, we've discovered a new use for those boxed freezer waffles! Be sure to drizzle this big-batch waffle bake with lots of syrup.
Crème Brûlée French Toast
Who said French toast needs to be cooked on the stovetop? When you're cooking breakfast for a crowd, sheet pans are your best friend.
Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
Make the most of those fresh summer peaches and brighten up your coffee cake with this recipe—it's meant for warm days.
Peach Scones
Nobody can resist homemade scones, and breakfast pastries packed with fresh peach bites may just be our new favorite treat.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Lighten up the breakfast spread with a big bowl of fresh fruit salad. Feel free to use any fruits or berries that are in season.
Blackberry-Yogurt Grits
We know it's hard to resist a big pot of steaming cheesy grits, but this weekend, try sweetening up those grits with blackberries and yogurt. It's a combination you'll never question again.
Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
This frittata is an entire breakfast packed into one skillet. Just slice and serve—it doesn't get much easier than that.
Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Apple Topping
On busy holiday mornings when you've got a house packed full of hungry guests, this no-stress sheet pan pancake is the easiest breakfast solution.
Sausage-Potato Frittata
You've got your meat, potatoes, and eggs, all in one dish. What more could you want?
Creamy Grits Mexi-Casserole
Let the grits go low and slow in the slow cooker. Four hours later, you've got a pot of grits with warm Tex-Mex flavors. This recipe serves 8, so it's great for a crowd.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
These perfectly pop-able muffins are rolled in cinnamon and sugar, and they'll be a perfect accompaniment to any breakfast casserole. The recipe makes 2 dozen, but these mini muffins are so addictive, you may want to double the batch.
Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
This breakfast casserole is easily sliceable, with distinct layers of sausage and egg. Plus, it can all be made in the slow cooker.
Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
Nobody can resist sweet cinnamon buns, but we think it's time to introduce their savory counterpart: the Sausage-Stuffed Honey Bun.
Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
This breakfast cake is the perfect way to round out a big-batch brunch full of eggs and bacon. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and fresh blueberries!
Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
Instead of portioning out individual pancakes, bake them all into a casserole for easy serving. A cinnamon streusel topping elevates this big-batch breakfast dish.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
The best way to capture any Southerner's heart is through a big batch of shrimp and grits. Served family-style, this casserole will be on the table in under an hour.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
In addition to the savory ham and sweet corn, this casserole is packed with lots of Cheddar cheese. It serves 8 and it's just bursting with flavor.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Fresh blueberries bring pops of light, juicy flavor to this impressive pancake casserole. You'll be making this crowd-friendly dish again and again.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Biscuits and gravy may look intimidating, but this classic recipe is surprisingly easy to master. Stick to a great buttermilk biscuit recipe and you're bound to succeed.
Baked Oatmeal
If you're looking for a lighter option to add to the breakfast spread, this big-batch baked oatmeal is the best solution.
Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey
This recipe may look fancy, but the biscuits bake as a big-batch, so all you have to do is slice them in half and add the fried chicken. Plus, the rosemary hot honey comes together in the microwave.
Huevos Rancheros Bake
Add a little flair to your brunch spread with this Huevos Rancheros Bake! With a base of corn tortillas and sunny-side eggs adorning the casserole, this breakfast bake is sure to please.
Country Ham Hash
No breakfast spread is complete without crispy potatoes and griddled meat, and this Country Ham Hash knocks both those items off the list.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
Who said tater tots are just for kids? These delightful potato puffs can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike—especially in this cheesy breakfast casserole.
Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
Inspired by shakshuka, a classic Middle Eastern dish, this breakfast specialty includes eggs poached in a tomato stew. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Big-batch cinnamon rolls that you can make in the slow cooker? Sounds like a brunch dream.
Apple Bread
Whenever we're hosting breakfast for a crowd, we keep a loaf of this apple bread on the counter for our guests to snack on.
Banana Bread
You can never go wrong with a loaf of banana bread—serve slices as a breakfast "appetizer" or as a dessert with vanilla ice cream.
Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
Bread pudding doesn't have to be for dessert. We're making this sweet, nutty bread pudding on all our holiday mornings.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
No breakfast gathering is complete without a loaf of coffee cake. You'll want to bookmark this staple recipe.
Buttermilk Breakfast Scones
Make a few different scone flavors to offer a selection to your guests, and feel free to cut them into bite-sized triangles for a big-batch snack.
The Big Cinnamon Roll
Who will be the first one to slice into this photo-worthy dish? Cook this giant cinnamon roll in your skillet—all the kids will love it.
Pumpkin Spice Muffins
In the fall, we're crazy for pumpkin spice, and these subtly-sweet muffins are a great seasonal breakfast option.
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
Dripping with golden caramel and stewed apples, this coffee cake is a great way to conclude your brunch for a crowd.
Praline Pull-Apart Bread
One reviewer says, "Oh my!!! This was so good!!! I had to lock myself upstairs in my studio to keep from eating it all!" Make this crowd pleasing pull-apart bread to earn rave reviews of your own.
Savory Ham and Swiss Breakfast Pie
A breakfast pie made from a buttery grits crust topped with eggs, savory ham, green onions, and loads of cheese, this easy-to-love dish is easy to make, too.
Breakfast Enchiladas
A best-loved Southern Living breakfast casserole, this recipe can be prepared in advance, stored in the refrigerator overnight, and baked the next morning. In just an hour, you'll have what reviewers call "the best tasting breakfast casserole ever eaten." So you might want to make double.
Praline-Pecan French Toast
Yes, we did it. We combined pralines and French toast. And it's every bit as good as you thought it would be.
King Ranch Breakfast Strata
French bread, corn tortillas, chicken, cheese, and plenty of flavor combine to make reigning King Ranch Breakfast Strata the ultimate make-ahead breakfast casserole.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
Every good plan needs a solid foundation. You can't go wrong with a base "crust" made from baked grits loaded with melted cheese and crispy bacon.
Creamy Egg Strata
This is one of those mouthwatering breakfast dishes that's well worth the planning. Chill in your fridge so the French bread has time to soak up the butter, Parmesan and Swiss cheese, chicken broth, white wine, and sour cream.
Cheesy Grits Soufflé
Adding milk and fresh corn kernels turns this classic Southern dish into a light, fluffy, cheesy souffle.
Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing
These old-school cinnamon rolls put store-bought rolls to shame.
Cream Cheese Pastries
Yes, you're reading that number right—this one sweet recipe makes four loaves of creamy, crispy, buttery, flaky pastries.
Easy Orange Rolls
Sweet but not overly-so, these orange rolls made with prepackaged French bread dough are a great alternative (or addition) to cinnamon rolls.
Caramel Glazed Monkey Bread
It is physically impossible not to fall in love-at-first-bite with this fluffy loaf of caramel monkey bread. Go ahead, we dare you to prove us wrong.
Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon
Dress up your bacon with this oh-so-Southern crispy coating. This bacon recipe is great for crowds, because you can stick it in the oven and free your hands up to prepare other parts of your meal.
Blackberry French Toast
Take the frying pan out of the French toast equation by popping this sweet breakfast bake into the oven. Just don't forget the whipped cream.
Smoky Sausage and Grits Casserole
You can prepare this smoked sausage and grits casserole up to four days ahead, but your guests might gobble it up in four minutes—it's that good.