56 Easy Breakfasts Fit for a Crowd

When it comes to cooking breakfast for a crowd, the secret is in the sides. Sure, you can fry up some eggs, but we're really in it for the bacon and the hash browns. These best breakfast sides are about to make entertaining a whole lot easier. From smoky, cheesy make-ahead breakfast casseroles to sweet coffee cakes, these breakfast side dishes will keep your crowded kitchen table satisfied. We've taken French toast off the stove and put it in the oven for an easy breakfast bake, and even figured out an oven omelet recipe. Need to know how to cook bacon in bulk? We've got the crispy, oven-baked bacon recipe that hits the savory spot while still keeping you away from the hot stove. From creamy egg strata casseroles to a recipe that makes enough homemade buttermilk biscuits to feed a school bus, these big breakfast recipes will surely please your guests. Our crumbly coffee cake recipes, savory sausage casseroles, and fresh vegetable and grits pies all deserve permanent places on your breakfast buffet tables. These irresistible breakfast recipes will make your crowd go wild.