Big Book of BBQ App for iPad
Fire up your low-and-slow get together with over 100 of our most-loved BBQ recipes and grilling secrets from our pit master.
Download the iPad version of the 2010 best-selling Big Book of BBQ from the editors of Southern Living magazine. Find over 100 of our most-loved BBQ recipes and secret tips and ideas from our pit master.
Features include:
- Over 100 recipes and dozens of special hints, tips, and techniques
- Hotspots throughout, including exclusive audio and video clips, highlighting "Tips from the Pitmaster" featuring Contributing Editor and barbecue expert Troy Black
- Recipes feature step-by-step advice from Troy
- Easy, one-click navigation from interactive Table of Contents and from any page in the app
- Landscape and portrait viewing