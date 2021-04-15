How to Snag a Free $15 Gift Card from The Cheesecake Factory
The offer ends today, Thursday, April 15.
When a sweet tooth hankering strikes, nothing delivers quite like The Cheesecake Factory's Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake. Or Celebration Cheesecake. Or Key Lime Cheesecake. And of course there's the Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake. And...Well, perhaps a cheesecake sampler platter from The Cheesecake Factory would hit the spot, no?
Well, dearest readers, if you're hoping for more cheesecake in your life right about now, it's time to act swiftly: Through the end of today, Thursday, April 15, The Cheesecake Factory will give you a $15 "e-Bonus Card" when you purchase a $50 gift card online. We repeat: Buy a $50 gift card online, and you'll get a $15 bonus gift card for no additional cost. Customers can buy the gift cards for themselves or enter a loved one's name as a sweet gift. Gift Cards and e-Bonus Cards do not expire, so cheesecake and other delightful fare can be enjoyed whenever one chooses. Purchase the gift card online here. Terms and conditions apply. That slice of Celebration Cheesecake below and Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake above sure does beckon. And, you know, perhaps we'll throw in a slice of Original Cheesecake, just for comparison's sake and all. Research, friends. Somebody's gotta do it.
Admittedly with more than 250 dishes overall to choose from, including 50 signature cheesecakes and desserts, it's no easy task to narrow down your menu selection before placing your next pickup or delivery (via DoorDash) order. If you feel like cooking up some Cheesecake Factory recipes at home — from baked rigatoni and breakfast tacos to Cajun jambalaya pasta and cheesecake s'mores — The Cheesecake Factory has also made a host of recipes available online for fans to enjoy and whip up at their leisure.
So spread the word, fellow cheesecake enthusiasts. Save room for dessert with a side of cheesecake.