25 White Christmas Dessert Ideas To Make Your Days Merry and Bright
It's the most wonderful time of year, and holiday hosting season is in full force! Whether you're hosting the annual office Christmas party, or your huge family Christmas dinner in your home this year, you're guaranteed to need delicious Christmas dessert ideas the whole family will love. We have gathered our favorite white Christmas dessert recipes to help you host the most delicious holiday gatherings! Our Christmas dessert recipes and white cakes are staples that will surely bring Christmas cheer to any holiday gathering. If you're simply attending a holiday party and not hosting this year, our Christmas dessert ideas are easy enough to bake at home and transport to the party. Simply select your best cake plate or plastic storage, and you're good to go. You're sure to win hearts and bellies with these decadent white Christmas desserts
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Whimsy meets elegance in all three layers of this red velvet cheesecake wonder. Make sure not to skip the crumb coat of frosting—it keeps the deep red cake from showing through.
Red Velvet Cake Balls
These festive nibbles are the perfect giftable treat. A box of cake mix helps these bites come together quickly with a luscious cream cheese frosting. Cover them with white chocolate and decorate.
White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
For a stunning centerpiece or finale, this is the cake of holiday buffet dreams. White chocolate cake is layered between white chocolate mousse and buttercream. The cookie poinsettia topping makes this dessert almost too pretty to cut.
Chocolate Peppermint Cake
Fluffy Italian meringue frosting tops three peppermint layers. Add crushed peppermints for simple, festive decoration and crunch.
Sparkling Snowflake Shortbread Cookies
With just four ingredients, a batch of these cookies whips up quickly. Test Kitchen Tip: When you make shortbread or other sugar cookie cutouts, omit the leavening or choose recipes without it so the cookies keep their shape during baking.
Coconut Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting
This cake was Southern Living's 2020 White Cake, as well as the cake celebrating its 25th anniversary. This dessert is a star, and it has three different fillings to suit your gathering and your tastes: lemon curd, chocolate ganache, or cranberry. Top this decadent coconut dream with cookie toppers, and everyone will leave happy.
Almond Snowballs
A variation of Blackberry Thumbprints, these fragrant, nutty cookies are finished with a coating of powdered sugar. These snowy cookies add cheer to any holiday assortment.
Homemade White Cake
This is the white cake you need in your holiday baking repertoire. Dress it up for more formal gatherings, or make it fun for a casual get-together. Fun gingerbread cookie toppers help create a snowy winter scene.
White Chocolate Panna Cotta with Dark Chocolate Sauce
These creamy individual desserts need to be made ahead, giving you time to focus on the holiday meal. They come together with just a few minutes of prep. Served in stemmed glasses, these silky smooth Italian custards make an elegant ending to any meal.
Coconut-Almond Cream Cake
The coconut lovers in your life will love this dessert with coconut in the cake, filling, and frosting. Decorate by pressing toasted flaked coconut into the frosting, and garnish with kumquats, currants, and mint.
Spice Cake with Citrus Filling
It's anyone's guess as to how Japanese fruitcake became such a huge holiday hit in the fifties, or why it was called that in the first place. We decide to cash in on its retro charm with a fresh, delicious version of the traditional by Test Kitchen pro Pam Lolley.
Mrs. Floyd's Divinity
What better way to show your appreciation of friends and family than by giving packages of these delicious holiday confections. With chopped pecans added into this classic, they are even more divine.
Lemon-Coconut Cake
With its creamy white frosting and luscious citrus filling, Lemon-Coconut Cake is three layers of heaven. It's a must for your holiday dessert table.
Pecan Snowball Cookies
Also called Russian tea cakes, these vanilla shortbread cookies feature toasted pecans and buttery flavor. Two dustings of powdered sugar provide plenty of sweetness.
Sugar-and-Spice Cake
Readers have told us over and over that they like the convenience of cake mixes, but when we doctored a mix for the revered cover cake, we received a barrage of phone calls and emails. How dare we take a shortcut? What was the world coming to when the Southern Living Christmas cake was made from a mix? Lesson learned.
Homemade Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
This homemade version of a Christmas favorite will have guests raving. Tree-shaped sponge cakes filled with Swiss meringue buttercream are dipped into white chocolate. Decorate with red frosting and sprinkles for a jolly sweet treat.
Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies
Wrapped in Christmas sprinkles of red and green, these nutty cookies will brighten your holiday cookie tray. Kids can help roll and decorate.
Peppermint Meltaway Cookies
You'll get a minty kick when these cookies melt away in your mouth. Easy to make, these cookies are topped with a peppermint glaze and crushed candies.
Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Enjoy your cake and eggnog too with this delightful dessert. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, eggnog layers are filled with a creamy custard. Pipe the frosting in a zigzag pattern for an eye-catching presentation.
Potato Candy
This old-fashioned candy originated during the Great Depression when ingredients were limited. Similar to other traditional candies, this Southern gem adds a peanut butter swirl. Roll up jelly-roll style to create a layered look.
White Christmas Pavlovas
Whip up these light, fluffy pavlovas for a change of pace to holiday meals. Airy meringues are the base for an array of toppings like whipped cream, bananas, flaked coconut, and white chocolate.
White Chocolate Peppermint Blondies
Turn basic bar cookies into a holiday star with mint icing and crushed peppermint candies. This recipe makes plenty for a party or to freeze for later.
Peppermint Divinity
For a playful holiday twist on traditional divinity, this recipe uses crushed peppermints. Sprinkle the top with additional candies to hint at the minty surprise inside.
Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
Cut open this white peppermint-studded cake to reveal a pink buttercream filling. This minty cake is as delicious as it is beautiful. Save precious holiday cooking time by making the cake layers and buttercream in advance.
White Cake with Peppermint Frosting
Here's a pretty package guests will want to open right away. A pretty fondant bow neatly ties up this white cake covered in smooth peppermint frosting.