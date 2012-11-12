Winning White Cake Recipes

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick
We bake dozens of delicious cakes for our holiday recipe contest each year just so you can enjoy these winning white cake recipes.
Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting

December 2016

Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

December 2016

Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pepperming Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting

Decmeber 2016

White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake

December 2016

Spice Cake with Cranberry Filling

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Spice Cake with Cranberry Filling

Pipe a ring of frosting around the cake layer, just inside the top edge, to keep filling from oozing out.

December 2015

White Cake with Peppermint Frosting

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Cake with Peppermint Frosting

Garnish with a fondant bow or Peppermint Meringue Cookies.

December 2014

Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cheesecake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cheesecake

Whimsy meets elegance in all five layers of this red velvet-white chocolate wonder.

December 2013

Watch: Assembling Our White Layer Cake

Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting

Warm spices and molasses blend beautifully with tangy buttermilk frosting.

December 2014

White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven-Minute FrostingTop this cake with Sugar-Coated Orange Slices and Sparkling Cherries.

December 2014

Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake

Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake garnished with sugared pecans, kumquats, and bay leaves.

from 2012 Runner-Up Marylin Boone

Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake Recipe

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake Recipe

Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake garnished with peppermint candies and rolled wafer cookies.

from 2012 Runner-Up Brittany Shaw

Mrs. Billett's White Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipe: Mrs. Billett's White Cake

Think of this instant classic as the little black dress of white cakes. It's appropriate for every occasion on its own and versatile enough to show-case any of festive fillings and frostings.

Meet 2012 White Cake Recipe Contest Winner Sue Winter

from 2012 Winner Sue Winter

Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake

This cake recipe has all the wonderful flavors that come tumbling out of a stocking: milk chocolate Santas, gingerbread men, and buttery toffee candy.

Meet the 2011 White Cake Contest Winner Lynn Brown

from 2011 Winner Lynn Brown

Layered Peppermint Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Layered Peppermint Cheesecake

We loved Melodie Belcher's cake, Runner-Up of our 2011 White Cake Contest, for its childlike whimsy, candy crunch, and—hello!—hidden layers of cheesecake.

from 2011 Runner-Up Melodie Belcher

Tiramisù Layer Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tiramisù Layer Cake

This cake is hands down the tastiest of the many takes on tiramisù we ran across during judging of our 2011 White Cake Contest. Michelle Matile's runner-up recipe offers the delicious flavor of traditional tiramisù but the decorating opportunities of a layer cake.

from 2011 Runner-Up Michelle Matile

