Winning White Cake Recipes
Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting
Recipe: Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting
December 2016
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
December 2016
Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
Recipe: Pepperming Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
Decmeber 2016
White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
Recipe: White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
December 2016
Spice Cake with Cranberry Filling
Recipe: Spice Cake with Cranberry Filling
Pipe a ring of frosting around the cake layer, just inside the top edge, to keep filling from oozing out.
December 2015
White Cake with Peppermint Frosting
Recipe: White Cake with Peppermint Frosting
Garnish with a fondant bow or Peppermint Meringue Cookies.
December 2014
Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cheesecake
Recipe: Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cheesecake
Whimsy meets elegance in all five layers of this red velvet-white chocolate wonder.
December 2013
Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting
Recipe: Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting
Warm spices and molasses blend beautifully with tangy buttermilk frosting.
December 2014
White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream
Recipe: White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven-Minute FrostingTop this cake with Sugar-Coated Orange Slices and Sparkling Cherries.
December 2014
Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake
Recipe: Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake
Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake garnished with sugared pecans, kumquats, and bay leaves.
from 2012 Runner-Up Marylin Boone
Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake Recipe
Recipe: Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake Recipe
Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake garnished with peppermint candies and rolled wafer cookies.
from 2012 Runner-Up Brittany Shaw
Mrs. Billett's White Cake
Recipe: Mrs. Billett's White Cake
Think of this instant classic as the little black dress of white cakes. It's appropriate for every occasion on its own and versatile enough to show-case any of festive fillings and frostings.
Meet 2012 White Cake Recipe Contest Winner Sue Winter
from 2012 Winner Sue Winter
Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake
This cake recipe has all the wonderful flavors that come tumbling out of a stocking: milk chocolate Santas, gingerbread men, and buttery toffee candy.
Meet the 2011 White Cake Contest Winner Lynn Brown
from 2011 Winner Lynn Brown
Layered Peppermint Cheesecake
Recipe: Layered Peppermint Cheesecake
We loved Melodie Belcher's cake, Runner-Up of our 2011 White Cake Contest, for its childlike whimsy, candy crunch, and—hello!—hidden layers of cheesecake.
from 2011 Runner-Up Melodie Belcher
Tiramisù Layer Cake
Recipe: Tiramisù Layer Cake
This cake is hands down the tastiest of the many takes on tiramisù we ran across during judging of our 2011 White Cake Contest. Michelle Matile's runner-up recipe offers the delicious flavor of traditional tiramisù but the decorating opportunities of a layer cake.
from 2011 Runner-Up Michelle Matile