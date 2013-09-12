Choosing Wedding Flowers by Season
Our wedding flowers by season will help you choose floral arrangements that will set the scene and help bring your vision to life. It's important to consider the flowers that will be available during your wedding month so that you have the freshest options. Choosing your wedding flowers by season also ensures that your wedding theme and colors reflect the natural world whether your venue is indoors or outdoors. We've included common flower choices from hydrangeas to roses and less common flowers such as zinnias and foxglove. This gallery makes it easy to know wedding flowers by season, so your wedding plans are a little less stressful.
Beautiful Wedding Flowers by Season
These wedding flowers by season will help you choose the star of your floral décor, but don't neglect the fillers. Choose one of these unique floral options for an unmistakable Southern touch.
- Spring: branches of apple, cherry, dogwood, forsythia, orange, magnolia leaves, and quince blossoms
- Summer: peegee and oakleaf hydrangeas, lemons, limes, and succulents
- Fall: cotton bolls, berry branches, curly willow, fig branches, gourds, and pumpkins
- Winter: berry branches, cranberries, evergreen garland, pinecones, pomegranates, and snowberries
Amaryllis
Colors: orange, yellow, red, white, pink
Season: winter
A beautiful muted pinks winter bouquet with hellebores, amaryllis, and lamb's ears.
Anemone
Colors: white/cream, purple, blue, red, pink
Season: early winter, spring, early summer
A bridal bouquet of white anemones.
Black Eyed Susan
Colors: yellow, red, orange
Season: summer
Wildflowers make a vibrant and free-flowing centerpiece.
Carnation
Colors: white/cream, deep purple, pink, red, orange, yellow, green
Season: all seasons
Orbs of simple orange carnations make a big impact.
Chrysanthemum
Colors: red, yellow, orange, white, violet
Season: fall
The hues in this bouquet mimic the foliage of the season.
Coneflower
Colors: pink, red, orange, yellow
Season: summer
Coneflower is another vibrant wildflower option during the summer months. This bouquet features a mixture of coneflower, lavender, and hibiscus.
Cosmos
Colors: pink, burgundy, orange, white, yellow
Season: summer to winter
Cosmos flowers are similar to daisies and sunflowers. They make great filler flowers in summer arrangements.
Coxcomb
Colors: pink, burgundy, yellow, orange
Season: summer
Coxcomb gets its name from its similar shape to the comb on a rooster's head. They grow in a variety of colors. This bohemian bouquet has a pink coxcomb bundle on the bottom surrounded by thistle and other wildflowers.
Daffodil
Colors: yellow, white, pink
Season: spring
A spring bouquet of daffodils, roses, and lilacs.
Dahlia
Colors: white/cream, purple, pink, red, orange, yellow
Season: late summer, fall
A bohemian bouquet of softly hued poppies, dahlias, and peonies.
Daisy
Colors: white/cream
Season: all seasons
White asters, daisies, and local foliage give these bridesmaid bouquets a charming, casual feel.
Delphinium
Colors: white/cream, blue, purple
Season: spring, summer
Lavender, spray roses, lavender clematis, delphinium, and dusty miller are bundled with icy blue velvet ribbon. Globe thistle adds a spiky texture to the soft blooms.
Dusty Miller
Colors: green, silver
Season: all seasons
A bouquet of roses, hydrangeas, and dusty miller.
Foxglove
Colors: pink, purple, white, yellow, red
Season: summer
Foxglove is a beautiful and flowing addition to any bouquet. In this bouquet, foxglove is paired with roses and blue star creeper.
Gardenia
Colors: white/cream
Season: winter, early summer
The classic garden standby, gardenia blossoms—mingled with gardenia foliage, phalaenopsis orchids, and tea plant leaves—make a bouquet that's as fragrant as it is timeless.
Gladiolus
Colors: white, purple, pink, red, blue, yellow
Season: summer
A vibrant bouquet of gladiolus, roses, carnations, and hydrangeas.
Hellebore
Colors: ivory, blush, green, mauve, black
Season: mid-winter through early spring
Hellebore is a beautiful flower to feature on its own or in a bouquet with other flowers.
Hyacinth
Colors: violet, pink, white, blue, burgundy, yellow
Season: spring
A purple bouquet composted of roses, tulips, and hyacinth.
Hydrangea
Colors: white/cream, blue, purple, pink, green
Season: all seasons
A bridesmaid bouquet featuring white and green hydrangeas wrapped in gold ribbon.
Iris
Colors: white/cream, blue, purple
Season: all seasons
A bridal bouquet of white peonies, seeded eucalyptus, and dusty miller.
Lamb's Ear
Colors: green, silver
Season: all seasons
A bouquet composed of white peonies and roses with lamb's ears and seeded eucalyptus.
Lavender
Colors: purple
Season: spring, summer, fall
A lavender bridal bouquet.
Lilac
Colors: pink, purple/deep purple
Season: mid to late spring
Soft hues of pink and purple make up this bouquet of lilacs, tulips, and carnations.
Lily of the Valley
Colors: white
Season: spring
Lily of the valley adds a bright pop of white to any bouquet. It's famously been featured in many royal family bridal bouquets.
Muscari
Colors: white, purple, pink, blue
Season: spring
Muscari is a dainty flower option for "something blue" in a bridal bouquet.
Orchid
Colors: white/cream, purple, pink, yellow, green, orange
Season: all seasons
Purple hydrangeas, viburnum berries, orchids, stock, and irises combine varied textures and rich colors to form a luxurious floral statement.
Peony
Colors: white/cream, pink
Season: spring
A bridal bouquet of white and blush-pink peonies.
Ranunculus
Colors: white/cream, pink, red, orange, yellow, green
Season: winter, spring
Ranunculus, clematis, 'Garden Snow' roses, scented geranium foliage, and maidenhair fern are bundled with a vintage, monogrammed handkerchief in a bouquet that's perfect for a late-morning garden wedding.
Rose
Colors: white/cream, purple, pink, red, orange, yellow, green
Season: all seasons
A bridal bouquet featuring David Austin roses, dusty miller, and brunia berries.
Snapdragon
Colors: white/cream
Season: all seasons
Snapdragons frame a tightly packed bunch of tangerine ranunculus, giving the bridal spotlight to two impactful flowers, both of which are widely available for the do-it-yourself bride.
Stock
Colors: white/cream, purple, green
Season: spring, summer, fall
A hand-tied bridal bouquet composed of peonies, garden roses, stock, and lamb's ear.
Sunflower
Colors: yellow
Season: mid-summer
Sunflowers make a bold statement for your happy occasion.
Sweet Pea
Colors: white/cream, pink
Season: late winter, spring
A bouquet of garden roses, veronica, 'Coral Charm' peonies, gloriosa, and sweet peas.
Tulip
Colors: white/cream, purple, pink, red, red orange, orange, yellow, green
Season: spring, winter
A monochromatic bouquet of orange and red roses, orchids, tulips, and ranunculus adds a punch of color.
Viburnum
Colors: white/cream
Season: spring
A bridal bouquet featuring roses, peonies, and viburnum.
Zinnia
Colors: purple, red, pink, yellow, orange, white, blue, green
Season: late summer, fall
Orange and yellow zinnias are a bright addition to this summer bouquet.