Choosing Wedding Flowers by Season

By Southern Living Editors
Updated August 03, 2021
Our wedding flowers by season will help you choose floral arrangements that will set the scene and help bring your vision to life. It's important to consider the flowers that will be available during your wedding month so that you have the freshest options. Choosing your wedding flowers by season also ensures that your wedding theme and colors reflect the natural world whether your venue is indoors or outdoors. We've included common flower choices from hydrangeas to roses and less common flowers such as zinnias and foxglove. This gallery makes it easy to know wedding flowers by season, so your wedding plans are a little less stressful.

Beautiful Wedding Flowers by Season

These wedding flowers by season will help you choose the star of your floral décor, but don't neglect the fillers. Choose one of these unique floral options for an unmistakable Southern touch.

  • Spring: branches of apple, cherry, dogwood, forsythia, orange, magnolia leaves, and quince blossoms
  • Summer: peegee and oakleaf hydrangeas, lemons, limes, and succulents
  • Fall: cotton bolls, berry branches, curly willow, fig branches, gourds, and pumpkins
  • Winter: berry branches, cranberries, evergreen garland, pinecones, pomegranates, and snowberries
Amaryllis

Colors: orange, yellow, red, white, pink

Season: winter

A beautiful muted pinks winter bouquet with hellebores, amaryllis, and lamb's ears. 

Anemone

Colors: white/cream, purple, blue, red, pink

Season: early winter, spring, early summer

A bridal bouquet of white anemones.

Black Eyed Susan

Colors: yellow, red, orange

Season: summer

Wildflowers make a vibrant and free-flowing centerpiece. 

Carnation

Colors: white/cream, deep purple, pink, red, orange, yellow, green

Season: all seasons

Orbs of simple orange carnations make a big impact.

Chrysanthemum

Colors: red, yellow, orange, white, violet

Season: fall

The hues in this bouquet mimic the foliage of the season. 

Coneflower

Colors: pink, red, orange, yellow

Season: summer

Coneflower is another vibrant wildflower option during the summer months. This bouquet features a mixture of coneflower, lavender, and hibiscus. 

Cosmos

Colors: pink, burgundy, orange, white, yellow

Season: summer to winter

Cosmos flowers are similar to daisies and sunflowers. They make great filler flowers in summer arrangements. 

Coxcomb

Colors: pink, burgundy, yellow, orange

Season: summer

Coxcomb gets its name from its similar shape to the comb on a rooster's head. They grow in a variety of colors. This bohemian bouquet has a pink coxcomb bundle on the bottom surrounded by thistle and other wildflowers. 

Daffodil

Colors: yellow, white, pink

Season: spring

A spring bouquet of daffodils, roses, and lilacs. 

Dahlia

Colors: white/cream, purple, pink, red, orange, yellow

Season: late summer, fall

A bohemian bouquet of softly hued poppies, dahlias, and peonies.

Daisy

Colors: white/cream

Season: all seasons

White asters, daisies, and local foliage give these bridesmaid bouquets a charming, casual feel.

Delphinium

Colors: white/cream, blue, purple

Season: spring, summer

Lavender, spray roses, lavender clematis, delphinium, and dusty miller are bundled with icy blue velvet ribbon. Globe thistle adds a spiky texture to the soft blooms.

Dusty Miller

Colors: green, silver

Season: all seasons

A bouquet of roses, hydrangeas, and dusty miller.

Foxglove

Colors: pink, purple, white, yellow, red

Season: summer

Foxglove is a beautiful and flowing addition to any bouquet. In this bouquet, foxglove is paired with roses and blue star creeper. 

Gardenia

Colors: white/cream

Season: winter, early summer

The classic garden standby, gardenia blossoms—mingled with gardenia foliage, phalaenopsis orchids, and tea plant leaves—make a bouquet that's as fragrant as it is timeless.

Gladiolus

Colors: white, purple, pink, red, blue, yellow

Season: summer

A vibrant bouquet of gladiolus, roses, carnations, and hydrangeas. 

Hellebore

Colors: ivory, blush, green, mauve, black

Season: mid-winter through early spring

Hellebore is a beautiful flower to feature on its own or in a bouquet with other flowers.  

Hyacinth

Colors: violet, pink, white, blue, burgundy, yellow

Season: spring

A purple bouquet composted of roses, tulips, and hyacinth. 

Hydrangea

Colors: white/cream, blue, purple, pink, green

Season: all seasons

A bridesmaid bouquet featuring white and green hydrangeas wrapped in gold ribbon.

Iris

Colors: white/cream, blue, purple

Season: all seasons

A bridal bouquet of white peonies, seeded eucalyptus, and dusty miller.

Lamb's Ear

Colors: green, silver

Season: all seasons

A bouquet composed of white peonies and roses with lamb's ears and seeded eucalyptus.

Lavender

Colors: purple

Season: spring, summer, fall

A lavender bridal bouquet.

Lilac

Colors: pink, purple/deep purple

Season: mid to late spring

Soft hues of pink and purple make up this bouquet of lilacs, tulips, and carnations. 

Lily of the Valley

Colors: white

Season: spring

Lily of the valley adds a bright pop of white to any bouquet. It's famously been featured in many royal family bridal bouquets. 

Muscari

Colors: white, purple, pink, blue

Season: spring

Muscari is a dainty flower option for "something blue" in a bridal bouquet. 

Orchid

Colors: white/cream, purple, pink, yellow, green, orange

Season: all seasons

Purple hydrangeas, viburnum berries, orchids, stock, and irises combine varied textures and rich colors to form a luxurious floral statement.

Peony

Colors: white/cream, pink

Season: spring

A bridal bouquet of white and blush-pink peonies.

Ranunculus

Colors: white/cream, pink, red, orange, yellow, green

Season: winter, spring

Ranunculus, clematis, 'Garden Snow' roses, scented geranium foliage, and maidenhair fern are bundled with a vintage, monogrammed handkerchief in a bouquet that's perfect for a late-morning garden wedding.

Rose

Colors: white/cream, purple, pink, red, orange, yellow, green

Season: all seasons

A bridal bouquet featuring David Austin roses, dusty miller, and brunia berries.

Snapdragon

Colors: white/cream

Season: all seasons

Snapdragons frame a tightly packed bunch of tangerine ranunculus, giving the bridal spotlight to two impactful flowers, both of which are widely available for the do-it-yourself bride.

Stock

Colors: white/cream, purple, green

Season: spring, summer, fall

A hand-tied bridal bouquet composed of peonies, garden roses, stock, and lamb's ear.

Sunflower

Colors: yellow

Season: mid-summer

Sunflowers make a bold statement for your happy occasion. 

Sweet Pea

Colors: white/cream, pink

Season: late winter, spring

A bouquet of garden roses, veronica, 'Coral Charm' peonies, gloriosa, and sweet peas.

Tulip

Colors: white/cream, purple, pink, red, red orange, orange, yellow, green

Season: spring, winter

A monochromatic bouquet of orange and red roses, orchids, tulips, and ranunculus adds a punch of color.

Viburnum

Colors: white/cream

Season: spring

A bridal bouquet featuring roses, peonies, and viburnum.

Zinnia

Colors: purple, red, pink, yellow, orange, white, blue, green

Season: late summer, fall

Orange and yellow zinnias are a bright addition to this summer bouquet. 

