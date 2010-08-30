27 Watermelon Recipes to Serve This Summer

By Southern Living Editors
Updated May 10, 2021
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

There are many things that remind Southerners of summertime, and at the top of the list you’ll find a cold, juicy slice of watermelon. Some love it plain, others with a sprinkling of salt. Either way, it’s a delicacy enjoyed by everyone below the Mason-Dixon all summer long. And while watermelon is delicious enough to stand alone, it makes just as strong of a showing as a main ingredient in summer salads, salsas, desserts, and cocktails. We’re making it easier than ever to celebrate the South’s favorite melon by sharing the tastiest watermelon recipes ever. Start with one of our watermelon salads that serve as the ultimate cookout side dishes, or perhaps begin with one of our refreshing watermelon cocktails that cool off the hottest of summer days. In between, plenty of watermelon dishes like Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt, Watermelon-Peach Salsa, and even a Watermelon Chiffon Pie will give fresh flair to your summer menu. Make the most of this summer staple with these best-ever watermelon recipes.

Watermelon Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Watermelon Salad

Start your summer party on a fresh note with this simple salad.

Watermelon Gazpacho

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho

Cool off with your new favorite chilled soup. Every summer should see a batch of watermelon gazpacho.

Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

Watermelon, mint, lime, and ginger come together to make this wonderfully refreshing pitcher drink.

Watermelon Chiffon Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon Chiffon Pie

My, oh my—watermelon pie! You never knew you needed this summer dessert until now.

Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad

This isn't your basic watermelon salad. Tomatoes and melon soak up the tangy lime-ginger-mint vinaigrette, while goat cheese crumbles add a nice, creamy note.

Spiked Watermelon Lemonade

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Spiked Watermelon Lemonade

Your local lemonade stand’s got nothing on this summer cocktail refresher.

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

Cucumbers add a welcome crunch to this salad recipe.

Watermelon Smoothies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Watermelon Smoothies

Make use of your fresh watermelon by way of a hearty breakfast smoothie. Five ingredients, and you're set.

Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

This zingy watermelon pop is refreshing with the most subtle spicy kick.

Chadwick Boyd’s Watermelon Derby Juleps

Credit: Chadwick Boyd

Recipe: Chadwick Boyd’s Watermelon Derby Juleps

It doesn’t have to be Kentucky Derby weekend to sip on mint juleps, especially one that's perfect for deep summer.

Watermelon-Tomato Cooler

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon-Tomato Cooler

Think of this fun cocktail as a sweeter, fruity take on a Bloody Mary.

Pickled Watermelon Rind

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food: Victoria Cox, Props: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind

Don't let your watermelon rind go to waste—enjoy this fresh and easy recipe to get the most out of this delicious summer fruit.

Watermelon Slushies with Key Lime-Mint Sugar

Recipe: Watermelon Slushies with Key Lime-Mint Sugar

These slushies are the refreshing treat you need on a hot summer day.

Fried Watermelon Bites

Credit: Tori Allen PR

Recipe: Fried Watermelon Bites

Cubes of watermelon are soaked in lime, red wine vinegar, and chili sauce before they’re coated in a cayenne pepper-and-IPA batter for frying.

Spicy Watermelon Refresher

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Watermelon Refresher

Serrano peppers are used in this cocktail recipe to give your drink some punch.

Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw

Ginger and star anise add interesting notes of flavor to this summer slaw.

Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails

Credit: Chris M. Rogers; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails

Watermelon cocktails are just about the most refreshing drink we can think of for summer.

Watermelon-Braised Pork Shoulder Steaks

Credit: Stephen DeVries; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Watermelon-Braised Pork Shoulder Steaks

The pork shoulder for this recipe is braised in a blend of miso, Sambal sauce, and mirin.

4th of July Punch

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: 4th of July Punch

This big-batch punch is perfect for summer bashes.

Watermelon, Feta and Almond Salad

Credit: © Christina Holmes

Recipe: Watermelon, Feta and Almond Salad

Add some salt to sweet watermelon with feta cheese and almonds.

Watermelon Salad with Kalamata Olive Vinaigrette

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Lucy Barr; Food Styling: Liz Mervosh

Recipe: Watermelon Salad with Kalamata Olive Vinaigrette

Toasted almonds balance out the olives in this salad dressing.

Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Watermelon and feta make a foolproof salad combo—but orzo, arugula, and a homemade lemony vinaigrette take this dish to delicious new heights.

Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad

This no-cook salad combines sweet, juicy watermelon chunks with the makings of a beautiful summer salad.

Watermelon, Mâche, and Pecan Salad

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Watermelon, Mâche, and Pecan Salad

Spiked with the sweet-sharp heat of a pepper-jelly vinaigrette, ice-cold cubes of watermelon team up with buttery crumbles of Gorgonzola cheese and toasted pecans. Mâche is a tender, heirloom variety of lamb’s lettuce, but the salad is equally good prepared with a mix of baby lettuces.

Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Party Bites

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Party Bites

Indulge in the warm days of summer with this refreshing watermelon and goat cheese combination.

Grilled Watermelon with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Grilled Watermelon with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto

Blue cheese and salty prosciutto are delicious with sweet melon. Grilling the watermelon enhances that sweetness and adds a touch of smoky flavor. Brushing the wedges with oil keeps them from sticking to the grill.

Watermelon-Mint Margaritas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Watermelon-Mint Margaritas

Use leftover watermelon to make this slushy summer drink. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

