27 Watermelon Recipes to Serve This Summer
There are many things that remind Southerners of summertime, and at the top of the list you’ll find a cold, juicy slice of watermelon. Some love it plain, others with a sprinkling of salt. Either way, it’s a delicacy enjoyed by everyone below the Mason-Dixon all summer long. And while watermelon is delicious enough to stand alone, it makes just as strong of a showing as a main ingredient in summer salads, salsas, desserts, and cocktails. We’re making it easier than ever to celebrate the South’s favorite melon by sharing the tastiest watermelon recipes ever. Start with one of our watermelon salads that serve as the ultimate cookout side dishes, or perhaps begin with one of our refreshing watermelon cocktails that cool off the hottest of summer days. In between, plenty of watermelon dishes like Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt, Watermelon-Peach Salsa, and even a Watermelon Chiffon Pie will give fresh flair to your summer menu. Make the most of this summer staple with these best-ever watermelon recipes.
Watermelon Salad
Recipe: Watermelon Salad
Start your summer party on a fresh note with this simple salad.
Watermelon Gazpacho
Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho
Cool off with your new favorite chilled soup. Every summer should see a batch of watermelon gazpacho.
Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos
Recipe: Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos
Watermelon, mint, lime, and ginger come together to make this wonderfully refreshing pitcher drink.
Watermelon Chiffon Pie
Recipe: Watermelon Chiffon Pie
My, oh my—watermelon pie! You never knew you needed this summer dessert until now.
Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad
Recipe: Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad
This isn't your basic watermelon salad. Tomatoes and melon soak up the tangy lime-ginger-mint vinaigrette, while goat cheese crumbles add a nice, creamy note.
Spiked Watermelon Lemonade
Recipe: Spiked Watermelon Lemonade
Your local lemonade stand’s got nothing on this summer cocktail refresher.
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
Cucumbers add a welcome crunch to this salad recipe.
Watermelon Smoothies
Recipe: Watermelon Smoothies
Make use of your fresh watermelon by way of a hearty breakfast smoothie. Five ingredients, and you're set.
Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
Recipe: Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
This zingy watermelon pop is refreshing with the most subtle spicy kick.
Chadwick Boyd’s Watermelon Derby Juleps
Recipe: Chadwick Boyd’s Watermelon Derby Juleps
It doesn’t have to be Kentucky Derby weekend to sip on mint juleps, especially one that's perfect for deep summer.
Watermelon-Tomato Cooler
Recipe: Watermelon-Tomato Cooler
Think of this fun cocktail as a sweeter, fruity take on a Bloody Mary.
Pickled Watermelon Rind
Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind
Don't let your watermelon rind go to waste—enjoy this fresh and easy recipe to get the most out of this delicious summer fruit.
Watermelon Slushies with Key Lime-Mint Sugar
Recipe: Watermelon Slushies with Key Lime-Mint Sugar
These slushies are the refreshing treat you need on a hot summer day.
Fried Watermelon Bites
Recipe: Fried Watermelon Bites
Cubes of watermelon are soaked in lime, red wine vinegar, and chili sauce before they’re coated in a cayenne pepper-and-IPA batter for frying.
Spicy Watermelon Refresher
Recipe: Spicy Watermelon Refresher
Serrano peppers are used in this cocktail recipe to give your drink some punch.
Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw
Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw
Ginger and star anise add interesting notes of flavor to this summer slaw.
Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails
Recipe: Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails
Watermelon cocktails are just about the most refreshing drink we can think of for summer.
Watermelon-Braised Pork Shoulder Steaks
Recipe: Watermelon-Braised Pork Shoulder Steaks
The pork shoulder for this recipe is braised in a blend of miso, Sambal sauce, and mirin.
4th of July Punch
Recipe: 4th of July Punch
This big-batch punch is perfect for summer bashes.
Watermelon, Feta and Almond Salad
Recipe: Watermelon, Feta and Almond Salad
Add some salt to sweet watermelon with feta cheese and almonds.
Watermelon Salad with Kalamata Olive Vinaigrette
Recipe: Watermelon Salad with Kalamata Olive Vinaigrette
Toasted almonds balance out the olives in this salad dressing.
Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Watermelon and feta make a foolproof salad combo—but orzo, arugula, and a homemade lemony vinaigrette take this dish to delicious new heights.
Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad
Recipe: Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad
This no-cook salad combines sweet, juicy watermelon chunks with the makings of a beautiful summer salad.
Watermelon, Mâche, and Pecan Salad
Recipe: Watermelon, Mâche, and Pecan Salad
Spiked with the sweet-sharp heat of a pepper-jelly vinaigrette, ice-cold cubes of watermelon team up with buttery crumbles of Gorgonzola cheese and toasted pecans. Mâche is a tender, heirloom variety of lamb’s lettuce, but the salad is equally good prepared with a mix of baby lettuces.
Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Party Bites
Recipe: Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Party Bites
Indulge in the warm days of summer with this refreshing watermelon and goat cheese combination.
Grilled Watermelon with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto
Recipe: Grilled Watermelon with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto
Blue cheese and salty prosciutto are delicious with sweet melon. Grilling the watermelon enhances that sweetness and adds a touch of smoky flavor. Brushing the wedges with oil keeps them from sticking to the grill.
Watermelon-Mint Margaritas
Recipe: Watermelon-Mint Margaritas
Use leftover watermelon to make this slushy summer drink. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.