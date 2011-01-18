50 Delicious Valentine's Day Desserts You'll Fall In Love With
These Valentine's Day dessert recipes will surely charm your sweetie. Skip the basic box of chocolates this year and go for a more dazzling confection like our pink lemonade cake, red velvet brownies, or Neapolitan cookies. Valentine's Day is all about celebrating the people you love and cherish in your life. And what better way to do that than make them a simply irresistible dessert? From fancy and involved to quick and easy, there's something for everyone. Some of these Valentine's Day desserts start with store-bought cookies, while others are made completely from scratch. Are you in the mood for something classically chocolate? Try our Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes or Chocolate Strawberry Cake. If you're looking for something fruity, our Lemon Raspberry Cake and Strawberry Icebox Cake are sure to impress. Skip the restaurant this year and make a romantic dinner at home. Be sure to end with one of these Valentine's Day treats for the grand finale.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
If you can't resist a slice of cheesecake or a chocolate-covered strawberry, we've found your Valentine.
Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies
Nothing says Valentine's Day quite like these cookies. Made with decadent ingredients like marshmallows and chocolate, Linzer Heart Cookies are great for celebrating your sweetheart.
Valentine's Day Cake
Sweet strawberries and buttercream frosting are the most beautiful couple for this heart-shape cake.
Red Velvet Cake Balls
Are you celebrating Valentine's Day with the whole family this year? Red Velvet Cake Balls are great to make with the kids.
Heart Cookies
These cookies have a secret we promise not to tell your party guests. Hint: There's store-bought cake mix involved.
Conversation Heart Sugar Cookies
We swapped classic conversation heart sayings for Southern quips like,"Hotter Than Texas" and "Bless Your Heart."
Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes
Is it really Valentine's Day without a bit of chocolate? We say no. The ultra-indulgent chocolate cupcakes are as classic as they come.
White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Impress your Valentine with a white chocolate design that's easier to dip than it looks.
White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake
You can enjoy this beautiful cake after Valentine's dinner or with a cup of coffee for Valentine's Day breakfast in bed.
Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies
A bright center of cherry jam is the prettiest accent to these heart-shape cookies.
Strawberry Brownies
These fudgy brownies are delicious on their own, but a layer of fresh, juicy strawberries and chocolate ganache on top take them over the top.
Chocolate Strawberry Cake
This dessert tastes like a chocolate-dipped strawberry in cake form, so yeah, it's delicious.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Brimming with elegance, this Lemon Raspberry Cake is light and tender with a twist of lemon zest.
Molten Red Velvet Cakes
End the perfect Valentine's Day dinner at home with these Molten Red Velvet Cakes, and watch your sweetheart swoon.
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Pound cake, but make it miniature. We love these personal, chocolate-filled treats.
Cheesecake Cookies
If you don't have hours to spend in the kitchen making a traditional cheesecake, give these cookies a try. They are easy to make and taste just a great.
Buttermilk Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
These mini cakes are sure to impress your special someone. Layers of buttercream make this dessert oh-so decadent.
Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake
This delicate crêpe cake recipe is only made better with the addition of flavorful limoncello.
Angel Food Cake
Pillowy Angel Food Cake and fresh strawberries make this dessert truly celebratory. And it only takes 10 minutes to prep!
Valentine's Pavlovas with Strawberry Sweet Cream
If you've never perfected the art of the pavlova, Valentine's Day is the perfect time.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Looking for the perfect bake-and-take dessert to bring to a Valentine's day party? This sheet cake will be the belle of the ball - guaranteed.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
Did someone say chocolate ganache? This fudge-filled layer cake is rich and creamy in all the right ways.
Strawberry Cream Pie
Enhance your Valentine's day with red currant jelly and orange liqueur. Complete with fresh strawberries, this dessert is an elegant choice for a romantic dinner.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Forget store-bought candies, make this classic Valentine's Day dessert in just a few steps (and a whole lot of dipping fun).
Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake
Indulge in a sheet of sweet, strawberry-rosé satisfaction. This fruity snack cake is light, fluffy, and pretty in pink.
Red Velvet Brownies
Sweet cream cheese frosting and rich red velvet cake make this dessert the ideal choice for a Valentine's Day dinner.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
What's better than whipped cream and cookies to make your Valentine's Day dreams come to life? This easy-to-make cake is oh-so fancy.
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Why decide between ice cream and cake on Valentine's Day? This beautiful dessert offers the best of both worlds.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Whip up these striking red cookies in just 10 minutes. Chewy, rich, and topped with white chocolate chips, they are sure to impress your sweetheart.
Pink Lemonade Cake
We transformed one of the South's favorite beverages into a sinfully sweet cake for Valentine's Day.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Your partner will think you picked up these airy delights at the local bakery. Made with no artificial flavors or colors, the taste is unmatched by any other dessert.
Lane Cupcakes
Inspired by the beloved Southern cake that bears the same name, these Lane cupcakes pack the same flavor punch in a single serving.
Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce
Butterscotch filling and caramel sauce create a delicious pie worthy of only the highest praise. Serve it with a scoop of ice cream to take it over the top.
Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
Your sweetheart is sure to say "ooh-la-la" when he or she tastes these tender crackle cookies with tangy cream cheese frosting.
Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies
We swapped red velvet's usual cream cheese frosting companion for rich white chocolate chunks, and you're going to love the rich pairing.
Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream
This bright flavor combination will have you ready for spring.
Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark
We gave your favorite Christmas toffee recipe a makeover that's ready for Valentine's Day.
Mini Red Velvet Cakes
After a decadent Valentine's Day dinner, these perfectly portioned mini cakes hit the spot.
Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
These festive little cupcakes prove everything is better with a splash of Cheerwine!
Marbled Sugar Heart Cookies
The kids will have so much fun decorating these sugar cookies on Valentine's Day.
Red Velvet Soufflés with Whipped Sour Cream
Totally dreamy and beautiful, you'll fall in love with these red velvet mini desserts.
Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies
Refrigerated pie crusts and an easy whipped cream topping make these pretty little pies super easy.
White Cupcakes with Rose Petals
Your Valentine will never guess that these heavenly cupcakes started with a box of mix.
Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes
If you're not a fan of red food dye, these adorable cupcakes get their color from natural red beets.
Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes
Finish your date night with a spirited dessert that feels inherently romantic.
Neapolitan Cookies
Do these cookies make you feel nostalgic? Perhaps it's because they are inspired by the iconic tub of ice cream with chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla flavors all in one.
Hazelnut Financiers
These not-too-sweet mini cakes are a lovely way to end your romantic Valentine's Day dinner.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
This stunning pink cake combines two of our favorite flavors that will have it feeling like spring has arrived to your table.
Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake
If your Valentine doesn't want red velvet on Valentine's Day, treat them to a decadent cheesecake with a homemade praline topping.
Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies
These pretty sandwich cookies beautifully swirled to resemble our favorite pink blooms. How do we get this sweet look? We spike the meringue with finely-ground, freeze-dried raspberries.