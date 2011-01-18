50 Delicious Valentine's Day Desserts You'll Fall In Love With

Updated November 29, 2021

These Valentine's Day dessert recipes will surely charm your sweetie. Skip the basic box of chocolates this year and go for a more dazzling confection like our pink lemonade cake, red velvet brownies, or Neapolitan cookies. Valentine's Day is all about celebrating the people you love and cherish in your life. And what better way to do that than make them a simply irresistible dessert? From fancy and involved to quick and easy, there's something for everyone. Some of these Valentine's Day desserts start with store-bought cookies, while others are made completely from scratch. Are you in the mood for something classically chocolate? Try our Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes or Chocolate Strawberry Cake. If you're looking for something fruity, our Lemon Raspberry Cake and Strawberry Icebox Cake are sure to impress. Skip the restaurant this year and make a romantic dinner at home. Be sure to end with one of these Valentine's Day treats for the grand finale.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

If you can't resist a slice of cheesecake or a chocolate-covered strawberry, we've found your Valentine.

Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies

Recipe: Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies

Nothing says Valentine's Day quite like these cookies. Made with decadent ingredients like marshmallows and chocolate, Linzer Heart Cookies are great for celebrating your sweetheart.

Valentine's Day Cake

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Valentine's Day Cake

Sweet strawberries and buttercream frosting are the most beautiful couple for this heart-shape cake.

Red Velvet Cake Balls

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Balls

Are you celebrating Valentine's Day with the whole family this year? Red Velvet Cake Balls are great to make with the kids.

Heart Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Heart Cookies

These cookies have a secret we promise not to tell your party guests. Hint: There's store-bought cake mix involved.

Conversation Heart Sugar Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Grant Gaar

Recipe: Conversation Heart Sugar Cookies

We swapped classic conversation heart sayings for Southern quips like,"Hotter Than Texas" and "Bless Your Heart."

Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes

Is it really Valentine's Day without a bit of chocolate? We say no. The ultra-indulgent chocolate cupcakes are as classic as they come.

White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: White Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Impress your Valentine with a white chocolate design that's easier to dip than it looks.

White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Styling: Kay Clarke, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

You can enjoy this beautiful cake after Valentine's dinner or with a cup of coffee for Valentine's Day breakfast in bed.

Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

A bright center of cherry jam is the prettiest accent to these heart-shape cookies.

Strawberry Brownies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Strawberry Brownies

These fudgy brownies are delicious on their own, but a layer of fresh, juicy strawberries and chocolate ganache on top take them over the top.

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake

This dessert tastes like a chocolate-dipped strawberry in cake form, so yeah, it's delicious.

Lemon Raspberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake

Brimming with elegance, this Lemon Raspberry Cake is light and tender with a twist of lemon zest.

Molten Red Velvet Cakes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Molten Red Velvet Cakes

End the perfect Valentine's Day dinner at home with these Molten Red Velvet Cakes, and watch your sweetheart swoon.

Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Pound cake, but make it miniature. We love these personal, chocolate-filled treats.

Cheesecake Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

If you don't have hours to spend in the kitchen making a traditional cheesecake, give these cookies a try. They are easy to make and taste just a great.

Buttermilk Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

These mini cakes are sure to impress your special someone. Layers of buttercream make this dessert oh-so decadent.

Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake 

This delicate crêpe cake recipe is only made better with the addition of flavorful limoncello.

Angel Food Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Angel Food Cake

Pillowy Angel Food Cake and fresh strawberries make this dessert truly celebratory. And it only takes 10 minutes to prep!

Valentine's Pavlovas with Strawberry Sweet Cream

Recipe: Valentine's Pavlovas with Strawberry Sweet Cream

If you've never perfected the art of the pavlova, Valentine's Day is the perfect time.

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Looking for the perfect bake-and-take dessert to bring to a Valentine's day party? This sheet cake will be the belle of the ball - guaranteed.

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Did someone say chocolate ganache? This fudge-filled layer cake is rich and creamy in all the right ways.

Strawberry Cream Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie

Enhance your Valentine's day with red currant jelly and orange liqueur. Complete with fresh strawberries, this dessert is an elegant choice for a romantic dinner.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Forget store-bought candies, make this classic Valentine's Day dessert in just a few steps (and a whole lot of dipping fun).

Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

Indulge in a sheet of sweet, strawberry-rosé satisfaction. This fruity snack cake is light, fluffy, and pretty in pink. 

Red Velvet Brownies

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Red Velvet Brownies

Sweet cream cheese frosting and rich red velvet cake make this dessert the ideal choice for a Valentine's Day dinner.

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

What's better than whipped cream and cookies to make your Valentine's Day dreams come to life? This easy-to-make cake is oh-so fancy.

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Why decide between ice cream and cake on Valentine's Day? This beautiful dessert offers the best of both worlds.

Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Whip up these striking red cookies in just 10 minutes. Chewy, rich, and topped with white chocolate chips, they are sure to impress your sweetheart.

Pink Lemonade Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pink Lemonade Cake

We transformed one of the South's favorite beverages into a sinfully sweet cake for Valentine's Day.

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Your partner will think you picked up these airy delights at the local bakery. Made with no artificial flavors or colors, the taste is unmatched by any other dessert.

Lane Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lane Cupcakes

Inspired by the beloved Southern cake that bears the same name, these Lane cupcakes pack the same flavor punch in a single serving.

Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Butterscotch filling and caramel sauce create a delicious pie worthy of only the highest praise. Serve it with a scoop of ice cream to take it over the top.

Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

Your sweetheart is sure to say "ooh-la-la" when he or she tastes these tender crackle cookies with tangy cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

We swapped red velvet's usual cream cheese frosting companion for rich white chocolate chunks, and you're going to love the rich pairing.

Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

This bright flavor combination will have you ready for spring.

Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark

We gave your favorite Christmas toffee recipe a makeover that's ready for Valentine's Day.

Mini Red Velvet Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mini Red Velvet Cakes

After a decadent Valentine's Day dinner, these perfectly portioned mini cakes hit the spot.

Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

These festive little cupcakes prove everything is better with a splash of Cheerwine!

Marbled Sugar Heart Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Grant Gaar

Recipe: Marbled Sugar Heart Cookies

The kids will have so much fun decorating these sugar cookies on Valentine's Day.

Red Velvet Soufflés with Whipped Sour Cream

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet Soufflés with Whipped Sour Cream

Totally dreamy and beautiful, you'll fall in love with these red velvet mini desserts.

Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

Refrigerated pie crusts and an easy whipped cream topping make these pretty little pies super easy.

White Cupcakes with Rose Petals

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: White Cupcakes with Rose Petals

Your Valentine will never guess that these heavenly cupcakes started with a box of mix.

Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes

If you're not a fan of red food dye, these adorable cupcakes get their color from natural red beets.

Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes

Finish your date night with a spirited dessert that feels inherently romantic.

Neapolitan Cookies

Recipe: Neapolitan Cookies

Do these cookies make you feel nostalgic? Perhaps it's because they are inspired by the iconic tub of ice cream with chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla flavors all in one.

Hazelnut Financiers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Hazelnut Financiers

These not-too-sweet mini cakes are a lovely way to end your romantic Valentine's Day dinner.

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

This stunning pink cake combines two of our favorite flavors that will have it feeling like spring has arrived to your table.

Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake

If your Valentine doesn't want red velvet on Valentine's Day, treat them to a decadent cheesecake with a homemade praline topping.

Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

These pretty sandwich cookies beautifully swirled to resemble our favorite pink blooms. How do we get this sweet look? We spike the meringue with finely-ground, freeze-dried raspberries.

