Our Favorite Thanksgiving Vegetable Side Dishes

By Southern Living Editors and Zoe Denenberg Updated April 07, 2022
Credit: Iain Bagwell

As one of the most important cooking holidays of the year, planning out your Thanksgiving dinner menu takes time and thought. Sure, it's a time for family and friends and being thankful for all we have, but we're all secretly thinking about how thankful we are to be able to dig into all our favorite Thanksgiving side dishes when the time finally comes.

From the corn pudding cooked to perfection to the classic green bean casserole, we've rounded up some of our favorite Thanksgiving vegetable recipes to help round out your meal.With these Thanksgiving vegetable recipes, you'll see there's more than one way to cook up a delicious holiday casserole. If you're looking to save valuable oven space for that gorgeous Thanksgiving turkey, try one of our stovetop or slow-cooker recipes, like Southern Fried Corn or Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon. You can't go wrong with a classic Green Bean Casserole—Mama knows that your Thanksgiving table isn't complete without this time-tested dish.

Whether it's a steamy pot of collards or a tray full of brightly colored roasted veggies, Thanksgiving vegetable dishes are just as important as your heap of mashed potatoes or side of dressing. What more beautiful way to complete your Thanksgiving menu than to add bright, beautiful colors of Thanksgiving vegetable side dishes?

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Come one, come all and pack those veggies into this casserole. It's bound to please any hungry audience.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

When we're constructing our Thanksgiving menu, we try to incorporate a few slow-cooker dishes that we can leave to go low and slow all day long. It's oh-so-easy and saves you so much time!

Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Thought mac and cheese can't be healthy? Think again! This Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese absolutely melts in your mouth.

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

As colorful as they are delicious, the naturally sweet and earthy flavor of these honey-glazed carrots will complement any Passover main dish.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Sure, we'll have some broccoli, but we'll take it with a whole lot of cheese. This Broccoli-Cheese Casserole is a must-have dish this season.

Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside, these are the best baby potatoes around.

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

We love sweet potatoes for their versatility, and if your family loves savory sides, swap the marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole for this savory version.

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

You can't go wrong with a green bean casserole, but the crispy leek topping is the real star of the show in this dish.

Southern Fried Corn

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Southern Fried Corn

While we love creamed corn, we just can't resist the pop and texture of this Southern Fried Corn.

Butternut Squash Gratin

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Butternut Squash Gratin

It doesn't get any more seasonal than this. Not only is this bright orange gratin visually appealing, but it's made with fresh fall produce.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

No Thanksgiving spread is complete without a classic Sweet Potato Casserole! Our version is topped with toasted marshmallows (of course), but we also add pecans and cornflakes for some nice crunch.

Sweet Potato Soufflé

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé

A fluffy Sweet Potato Soufflé is the perfect pairing for your Thanksgiving turkey.

Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe: Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

When you're coordinating an elaborate Thanksgiving dinner, there are some things you'll just want to keep simple, like this Sautéed Squash and Zucchini.

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Make this casserole ahead of time and pop it in the oven on Thanksgiving morning to save you prep hassle and leave more time to spend with family.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Creamy, cheesy, and full of thickly-cut squash, this casserole is an essential part of any holiday feast.

Sweet Potato Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Gordon Sawyer and Tina Stamos, Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Sweet Potato Cobbler

This casserole can be adapted as a savory side or a sweet dessert. No matter how you serve it, we can't resist the biscuit dough topping.

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

Packed with lots of veggies and with some surprising ingredients inside (like green chiles), this Reunion Pea Casserole has a little bit of everything.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

This easy casserole can go from summer to winter in a snap. It's a great way to bring some bright veggies to your Thanksgiving meal.

Creamed Spinach

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Creamed Spinach

With butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese, this Creamed Spinach is anything but ordinary.

Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Bite-sized, pan-fried okra coated with cornmeal will be a new family classic.

Three-Cheese Corn Pudding

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Three-Cheese Corn Pudding

We added three delicious cheeses to classic corn pudding.

Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

These Baked Zucchini Fries are so indulgent, your guests will be raving about this healthy swap all night.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Brussels sprouts may get a bad rap, but they're an essential veggie on our Thanksgiving tables. Bacon and shallots offer bursts of flavor to complement the simple vegetable.

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Give your Thanksgiving that home-style touch with these slow-cooker collards.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Be sure you make enough of this corn pudding for everyone to have seconds.

Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens

Don't think you can get great flavor without ham? Think again. This vegetarian take on collard greens is delicious.

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe

The addition of goat cheese to these mashed potatoes adds something tangy to the table.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Take some time with your green bean casserole this year and make homemade mushroom cream sauce.

Classic Candied Yams

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

These baked sweet potatoes turn out perfectly caramelized and tender.

Classic Cranberry Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad

Filled with pears, pineapple, celery, and pecans, this cranberry salad is way better than the stuff in the can.

Skillet Squash Blossom

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Skillet Squash Blossom

Everyone will want a big helping of this gorgeous and delicious dish.

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe

If you want to skip the green bean casserole, try these home-style green beans.

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Trey Ellis

Recipe: Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Boiled, then smashed and roasted, brussels sprouts get a serious makeover in this recipe. We just can't resist these crispy, crunchy veggies.

