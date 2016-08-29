Adorable and Delicious Thanksgiving Treats for Kids
Think beyond apple pie with these fun, delicious, kid-friendly ideas. Don't get us wrong, we love a good pie after a filling Thanksgiving meal (and we have all the classic Thanksgiving dessert recipes you'll need!). This holiday, think outside the box with these creative, inventive Thanksgiving treats for kids. They are great for all kinds of seasonal celebrations that pop up this November, from the after-school party to your family's Thanksgiving feast. From adorable Chocolate Candy Turkeys to cozy Caramel Apple Cookies and handheld Chocolate Pilgrim Hats, these Thanksgiving ideas will be the highlight of your dessert table. And even though you made these Thanksgiving treats with the kids in mind, we have a feeling the adults (the real kids at heart) will enjoy these just as much.
Candy Corn Cookies
Recipe: Candy Corn Cookies
Brightly-colored candies stud a buttery dough to produce a delicious result. Let the older kids mix the dough, while the younger ones have fun pressing on the candy corns.
Caramel Apple Cookies
Recipe: Caramel Apple Cookies
These cookies are great to make with children of any age. Slicing the apples will teach the older ones how to carefully and responsibly use a knife, while younger hands can still learn how to pour, measure, and mix. Pre-made sea salt caramel sauce is safe for all to drizzle on the finished cookies.
Candy Corn Cupcakes
Recipe: Candy Corn Cupcakes
This simple cupcake recipe starts with a box of white cake mix and ends with a delicious, nostalgic tub of vanilla frosting. The kids will have a blast dyeing the icing to decorate the cooled cakes. Be sure to have extra candy corns on hand.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Acorns
Watch: Peanut Butter-Chocolate Acorns
Get into the fall festive spirit with these Peanut Butter-Chocolate Acorns. Everything you need to assemble them can be found, ready-made, at the grocery story.
Chocolate Candy Turkeys for Thanksgiving
Watch: Chocolate Candy Turkeys for Thanksgiving
The kids are sure to gobble up these Chocolate Candy Turkeys. This activity will keep them occupied at the big family gathering and are a great bargaining chip to convince them to finish their greens.
Chocolate Pilgrim Hats
Watch: Chocolate Pilgrim Hats
These Chocolate Pilgrim Hats are a fun Thanksgiving activity that can do double duty. The kids have a chance to learn about history while enjoying a tasty snack.
Spritz Cookies
Recipe: Spritz Cookies
Nothing quite announces the holidays like pulling out the cookie press for some old-fashioned Spritz Cookies. Our two decorating hacks are so easy, the kids could do it by themselves - supervised, of course.