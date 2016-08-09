As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we constantly find ourselves mesmerized by the perfectly golden turkey, to-die-for cornbread dressing, and the irresistible pound cake. We all know too well that the "one plate limit" quickly goes out the door once that holiday aroma hits us, and we immediately find ourselves much more hungry than we originally thought the second we step into the kitchen. However, those feelings can be combated with a delicious and hearty Thanksgiving salad recipe that will leave you satisfied without all the guilt. There's no need to pass on the ingredients we crave all year to eat a boring salad that will quickly turn the holiday drab. Use cranberries, sweet potatoes, apples, and other favorite holiday ingredients to make a dazzling salad that won't give you the holiday blues. Our best Thanksgiving salad recipes will have you feeling just as satisfied as you would with the traditional dishes. Whether it's a Thanksgiving cranberry salad or a Thanksgiving green salad you're after, you just can't go wrong with an extra dose of something fresh on your holiday table. We even have a Thanksgiving Jell-O salad that could even pass as dessert. Oh, and you want to know how to turn your average fruit bowl into a Thanksgiving fruit salad? Enlist none other than the Best Waldorf Salad. How about we ditch the stretchy pants this year because these Thanksgiving salad ideas are so good you might just skip out on seconds of the mac and cheese. We said might.