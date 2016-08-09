26 Thanksgiving Salad Recipes To Round Out Your Holiday Menu
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we constantly find ourselves mesmerized by the perfectly golden turkey, to-die-for cornbread dressing, and the irresistible pound cake. We all know too well that the "one plate limit" quickly goes out the door once that holiday aroma hits us, and we immediately find ourselves much more hungry than we originally thought the second we step into the kitchen. However, those feelings can be combated with a delicious and hearty Thanksgiving salad recipe that will leave you satisfied without all the guilt. There's no need to pass on the ingredients we crave all year to eat a boring salad that will quickly turn the holiday drab. Use cranberries, sweet potatoes, apples, and other favorite holiday ingredients to make a dazzling salad that won't give you the holiday blues. Our best Thanksgiving salad recipes will have you feeling just as satisfied as you would with the traditional dishes. Whether it's a Thanksgiving cranberry salad or a Thanksgiving green salad you're after, you just can't go wrong with an extra dose of something fresh on your holiday table. We even have a Thanksgiving Jell-O salad that could even pass as dessert. Oh, and you want to know how to turn your average fruit bowl into a Thanksgiving fruit salad? Enlist none other than the Best Waldorf Salad. How about we ditch the stretchy pants this year because these Thanksgiving salad ideas are so good you might just skip out on seconds of the mac and cheese. We said might.
Roasted Potato Salad
Though omitting the traditional mayonnaise, this roasted potato salad is in no way lacking. Roasting the potatoes will add depth; tarragon will add a hint of licorice; and everything is tied together by a Dijon vinaigrette.
Best Waldorf Salad
Known to grace many a Southern table, the Waldorf salad is a fruity concoction of apples, grapes, and raisins, with pecans and celery for crunch. You can opt for the traditional mayonnaise dressing or keep things light with Greek yogurt instead.
Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons
If we're honest, some of us are in it for the croutons, and these garlicky Parmesan ones do just the trick as the real star of the show.
Molded Egg Salad
Molded salads are old-fashioned classics made popular during the 1930s. This egg salad is a split-tone stunner, with the sunny egg layer brightly contrasting the greenery below.
Harvest Salad
Our harvest salad is the hearty way to embrace fall. Packed with roasted kabocha squash and Brussels sprouts with the addition of crisp apples, it has all the hallmarks of a comforting autumn dish.
Apple, Celery, and Romaine Salad with Pancetta and Blue Cheese
Give your salad lineup a sophisticated twist with the Apple, Celery, and Romaine Salad with Pancetta and Blue Cheese. Don't be intimidated by the long name; the salad comes together in three steps.
Pickled Peach Salad
Side dish or dessert? You decide. These tiny, individual Pickled Peach Salads will give your Thanksgiving table a nostalgic flair.
Sweet-and-Sour Cucumber Salad
This is the salad you want to make if you're juggling other dishes. Chop your ingredients a day or two in advance so that on Thanksgiving day, all you have to do is throw everything into a bowl. Voilà. A crisp, refreshing salad in no time at all.
Squash Ribbon Salad
This salad is a welcome and refreshing contrast to the heavier dishes on your Thanksgiving table. With just zucchini, squash, and arugula (plus a light drizzle of lemon and olive oil), it's an appetizer you can indulge in without worrying about room for the next course.
Festive Fall Salad
This might be the salad you want to make with all your Thanksgiving leftovers. Dried cranberries, roasted turkey breast, cornbread, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash form the delightful melee of typical fall foods. Feel free to swap the butternut for a sweet potato or beet.
Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs
This is our healthier twist on the Caesar salad, substituting romaine lettuce with kale and some of the mayonnaise with Greek yogurt. It's still the Caesar flavors we know and love, with a few healthier modifications.
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
This side dish is a refreshing accompaniment to any main course, and with just four ingredients, it's quick and easy, too. All you need are fresh corn kernels, black pepper, salt, and some heavy cream.
Simple Beet Salad
Earthy root vegetables belong on every fall table, and we must vote for this Simple Beet Salad. It's an easy way to add color to your Thanksgiving spread, thanks to the variety of beet shades. Drizzle your favorite balsamic vinaigrette on top and sprinkle with some chopped walnuts for crunch.
Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad Recipe
Our Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad is the ideal make-ahead dish. Because it should sit for at least 10 hours (this allows the flavors to meld together), you don't want to leave this for day-of preparations. The addition of lemon juice to the "dressing" prevents the fruit from browning so that it looks fresh when you pull it out of the fridge.
Roasted Pumpkin-and-Baby Kale Salad
Looking for new ways to incorporate pumpkin into your spread? This salad is fit for the fall season.
Clementine-and-Collard Greens Salad
Add some fruit to your bed of greens for a delicious, juicy treat.
Carrot-and-Fennel Salad
Carrots are a fall vegetable favorite and really shine in this herbed salad.
Festive Cranberry-Walnut Salad
If you need a refreshing treat in between turkey and stuffing bites, then try this flavorful fruit salad.
Hot Potato Salad
Even better than cold potato salad and made specifically for the holidays.
Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad
This vibrant concoction will provide a colorful element to the Thanksgiving table.
Spiked Cranberry-Orange Salad
This festive, tart cranberry salad can be used to pour over turkey or even on vanilla ice-cream for dessert.
Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
An easy recipe that is bursting with zesty flavors and bright colors.
Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
This salad acts more like a fresh veggie slaw. Add seasonal fruit such as apples and pears to complete the dish.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
Add a little bit of tang to your Thanksgiving table with this lemon-dill dressed potato salad.
Farro Salad with Toasted Pecans, Feta, and Dried Cherries
This flavorful fall salad is light enough to serve alongside the main dish.
Classic Cranberry Salad
Use either fresh or frozen cranberries for this congealed salad that comes with a crunchy edge thanks to chopped toasted pecans and thinly sliced celery. It gets an extra dose of something sweet with the additions of chopped Bartlett pears (peeled) and chopped fresh pineapple.