Thanksgiving on the Farm

Thanksgiving Dinner Side Dishes

When it comes to planning side dishes for Thanksgiving dinner, we abandon all thoughts of restraint. Creamy casseroles bubble beneath blankets of melted cheese and buttered breadcrumbs. Deliciously sticky marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes are served alongside bowls of savory mashed potatoes, and rice with giblet gravy. Fresh greens steeped in pot liquor, piping hot pans of cornbread dressing, and slender pole beans – these are the foods we love best this time of year.

| Credit: Beth Dreiling / Styling by Buffy Hargett / Food Styling by Pam Lolley and James Schend