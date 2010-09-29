From Turkey to Ham, the Entire Family Will Love These Festive Thanksgiving Mains

Preparing to host the Thanksgiving feast can be a daunting task no matter if it's your first time or you're a seasoned pro. The key to getting it right? Planning ahead. Setting a menu and a game plan for cooking is essential to the success of your holiday feast. If you're looking for some inspiration for the main dish on your Thanksgiving spread, look no further. While everyone has a favorite side dish to add to the spread, choosing how to prepare your turkey or main meat can prove to be just as tricky. While we usually stick with traditional turkey on this holiday, it's not uncommon to branch out. Some prefer deep-fried, others a roasted herb rub, and even some like to add a little kick to their rub with Cajun seasoning. Better yet, some chefs are looking to ditch the turkey and find another festive recipe to serve as their main dish. Why not add a Thanksgiving ham or roasted chicken to your menu if you've got a big crowd? We've rounded up a list of main dish recipes that features any type of meat you'd like anchor your holiday meal, and if you prefer to skip the meat altogether we've included plenty of vegetarian options as well. Whatever inspiration you are seeking, you'll find it here in our collection of best Thanksgiving turkey recipes and main dish ideas.