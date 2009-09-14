125 Thanksgiving Side Dishes That’ll Steal The Show

By Southern Living Editors
Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall
Thanksgiving is a highly anticipated food-centered holiday. Everyone knows that the turkey isn't the real star of the Thanksgiving table—it’s the side dishes. These tailored side dishes will perfectly complement the main dish. Start a new family tradition this year and try our crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving side dish recipes. Take your pick from more than 100 traditional and modern takes on Southern Thanksgiving sides including mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, roasted vegetables, casseroles, and more. Many of these Thanksgiving side dishes can even be made ahead or prepared in a slow cooker. We’ve transformed classic dishes like Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Leeks and added vegetarian friendly options like Cabbage Casserole. There's something for everyone in this special collection of Thanksgiving side dish recipes. When it comes to Thanksgiving, the more side dishes the better, and you can’t go wrong with any of these delicious recipes.
Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

The secret to the perfect cornbread is cooking it in a cast iron skillet and browning the butter.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Make this classic, comforting dish for Thanksgiving dinner.

Cornflake, Pecan, and Marshmallow-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe: Cornflake, Pecan, and Marshmallow-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

We elevated this classic Thanksgiving staple by adding cornflakes, pecans, and marshmallows.

Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

Recipe: Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

This vibrant casserole is jam-packed with veggies from pumpkin to butternut squash.

Macaroni Pudding

Recipe: Macaroni Pudding

This easy side dish fulfills our cheesiest dreams.

Southern-Style Collard Greens

Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

The addition of bacon to these collard greens provide a bold, smoky flavor.

Sweet Potato Rolls with Cane Syrup Glaze

Recipe: Sweet Potato Rolls with Cane Syrup Glaze

Rolls are always a hit on any spread, and these buttery and warm rolls are simply irresistible.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

When you're tired of mashed potatoes, try this delicious layered potato dish.

Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

Recipe: Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

This spicy cornbread will surely bring the heat to your Thanksgiving table.

Cheesy Bacon Pinwheels

Recipe: Cheesy Bacon Pinwheels

These buttery rolls are filled with bacon, cheese, and caramelized onions.

Easy Cauliflower Casserole

Recipe: Easy Cauliflower Casserole

This healthy casserole is so creamy and cheesy, you’ll confuse it with baked mac and cheese.

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Although technically not a bread, this dish is a mixture of cornbread and cornmeal soufflé.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Skip the can this year and make your own mushroom cream sauce. You will taste the difference.

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

We swapped out canned fried onions for crispy fried leaks for a more elegant casserole topper.

Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

Oven-roasted vegetables are so easy to make and a great change from the traditional veggie casserole.

Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

There’s only one thing we love better than cornbread dressing, a make-ahead casserole.

Mashed Potato Bar

Recipe: Mashed Potato Bar

This customizable Mashed Potato Bar is perfect for picky eaters.

Classic Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Classic Cornbread Dressing

For this Thanksgiving staple, make the cornbread in a skillet up to two days before making the rest of the dish. You will want it to dry out completely.

Cabbage Casserole

Recipe: Cabbage Casserole

This vegetarian friendly casserole utilizes the overlooked vegetable, cabbage and transforms it into an all-star side.

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Bacon, chopped onion, and thyme transforms these Slow-Cooker Green Beans.

Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

This casserole stays true to its roots with earthy and nutty flavors.

Classic Cranberry Salad

Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad

Fresh cranberry salad is a crunchy alternative to the canned stuff.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

It’s easy to enjoy your brussels sprouts with this savory bacon-filled dish.

Macaroni Pie

Recipe: Macaroni Pie

Slice a piece of this savory, three-cheese macaroni dish.

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

We modified traditional sweet potato casserole by adding the texture of thinly sliced potatoes.

Corn Pudding Casserole

Recipe: Corn Pudding Casserole

We combined fontina and swiss cheese to make this savory corn casserole.

Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets

Recipe: Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets

Mixed with garlic and sourdough bread, eating collard greens have never looked so delicious.

Fluffy Corn Pudding

Recipe: Fluffy Corn Pudding

Pureed corn kernels make this dish delicate and fluffy.

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

We elevated homemade mac and cheese by adding crispy bacon and a breadcrumb crust.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

You can’t go wrong by adding this tried-and-true broccoli casserole to your spread.