125 Thanksgiving Side Dishes That’ll Steal The Show
Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread
The secret to the perfect cornbread is cooking it in a cast iron skillet and browning the butter.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Make this classic, comforting dish for Thanksgiving dinner.
Cornflake, Pecan, and Marshmallow-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
We elevated this classic Thanksgiving staple by adding cornflakes, pecans, and marshmallows.
Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin
This vibrant casserole is jam-packed with veggies from pumpkin to butternut squash.
Macaroni Pudding
This easy side dish fulfills our cheesiest dreams.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
The addition of bacon to these collard greens provide a bold, smoky flavor.
Sweet Potato Rolls with Cane Syrup Glaze
Rolls are always a hit on any spread, and these buttery and warm rolls are simply irresistible.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
When you're tired of mashed potatoes, try this delicious layered potato dish.
Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo
This spicy cornbread will surely bring the heat to your Thanksgiving table.
Cheesy Bacon Pinwheels
These buttery rolls are filled with bacon, cheese, and caramelized onions.
Easy Cauliflower Casserole
This healthy casserole is so creamy and cheesy, you’ll confuse it with baked mac and cheese.
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
Although technically not a bread, this dish is a mixture of cornbread and cornmeal soufflé.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Skip the can this year and make your own mushroom cream sauce. You will taste the difference.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
We swapped out canned fried onions for crispy fried leaks for a more elegant casserole topper.
Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping
Oven-roasted vegetables are so easy to make and a great change from the traditional veggie casserole.
Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing
There’s only one thing we love better than cornbread dressing, a make-ahead casserole.
Mashed Potato Bar
This customizable Mashed Potato Bar is perfect for picky eaters.
Classic Cornbread Dressing
For this Thanksgiving staple, make the cornbread in a skillet up to two days before making the rest of the dish. You will want it to dry out completely.
Cabbage Casserole
This vegetarian friendly casserole utilizes the overlooked vegetable, cabbage and transforms it into an all-star side.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Bacon, chopped onion, and thyme transforms these Slow-Cooker Green Beans.
Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing
This casserole stays true to its roots with earthy and nutty flavors.
Classic Cranberry Salad
Fresh cranberry salad is a crunchy alternative to the canned stuff.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
It’s easy to enjoy your brussels sprouts with this savory bacon-filled dish.
Macaroni Pie
Slice a piece of this savory, three-cheese macaroni dish.
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
We modified traditional sweet potato casserole by adding the texture of thinly sliced potatoes.
Corn Pudding Casserole
We combined fontina and swiss cheese to make this savory corn casserole.
Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets
Mixed with garlic and sourdough bread, eating collard greens have never looked so delicious.
Fluffy Corn Pudding
Pureed corn kernels make this dish delicate and fluffy.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
We elevated homemade mac and cheese by adding crispy bacon and a breadcrumb crust.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
You can’t go wrong by adding this tried-and-true broccoli casserole to your spread.