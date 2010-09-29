100+ Splurge-Worthy Thanksgiving Desserts

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Forget all the fuss about Thanksgiving turkey. The real showstoppers of the day are the Thanksgiving desserts. From traditional pumpkin pie to easy-to-transport pecan pie bars, there are so many options to finish off your Thanksgiving feast. When it comes to crafting a stellar Thanksgiving spread, there are a few holiday party tips you should keep in mind to prepare a balanced selection. We love potluck-style dessert tables (there’s no way you have time to bake all those different pies!), but be sure to have each guest sign up for a dessert ahead of time so you don’t end up with three pumpkin pies and no pecan. Yes, of course Grandma Sue can bake her famous Peanut Butter Kisses, but organizing and coordinating ahead of time will save lots of hassle later. Present lots of different choices that range from lighter to heavier dishes and vary in scale, from bite-sized bars to decadent cakes, and be sure to accommodate any dietary restrictions with at least one dessert. You can’t go wrong making too many Thanksgiving desserts, but it’ll be a tragedy if you have too few–even after all of that turkey! Share these recipes with friends and family to guarantee there will be a winning spread.

Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake

Don't be the guest who brings another store-bought pumpkin pie to the table. This Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake is one of a kind.

Ultimate Apple Pie

Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ultimate Apple Pie from Buxton Hall

Step aside, pumpkin pie. This picture-perfect Apple Pie is ideal for an All-American Thanksgiving.

Caramel Apple Cake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake

This cake will undoubtedly be the star of your Thanksgiving dessert spread.

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Looking for a quick-fix Thanksgiving dessert that's sure to please? We've got the perfect solution.

Kentucky Bourbon Pie

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Pie

If it's good enough for the Derby, it's certainly good enough for our Thanksgiving table. This pie takes everything we love about pecan pie and ramps up the flavor with chocolate and bourbon.

Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

These Spiced Pecan Pie Bars are perfectly portioned for no-hassle serving. For a larger group, you can cut them into bite-sized squares so everyone's sure to get a taste.

Sea Salt-Caramel Cake

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sea Salt-Caramel Cake

Salted caramel is one of our favorite holiday flavors, and you'll get a double-dose of that warm richness in this Sea Salt-Caramel Cake.

Gingerbread-and-Pear Upside-Down Cake

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Gingerbread-and-Pear Upside-Down Cake

We love a good Pineapple Upside-Down Cake, but for the holidays, why not try something a bit more seasonal and festive? This Gingerbread-and-Pear version will be a new family favorite.

Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Luca Trovato

Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie

The only pan you need to complete this rustic Apple Pie is a cast iron skillet. Does it get any easier than that?

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

After a heavy Thanksgiving meal, enjoy a slice of this specialty coffee cake with a hot cup of coffee or a tall glass of milk.

Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Because we all know the filling is the best part, anyways. This Crustless Pumpkin Pie is actually much easier to make than a pie with a crust, and it's certainly a winner in terms of rich pumpkin flavor!

Apple Cinnamon Roll Pie

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

A cinnamon roll crust brings sweetness and warm spice to your favorite apple pie. Plus, a slice of this pie makes for a sweet leftover breakfast the next morning.

Mini Apple Pies

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Apple Pies

These pies are just cute as a button! Bake a variety of mini pies for your Thanksgiving spread, from pecan to apple, so your guests can get a small taste of all those beloved holiday flavors.

Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce

Your classic apple pie just got an upgrade. A drizzle of caramel sauce complements the caramelized cinnamon-sweetness of the apples inside the pie.

Chocolate Torte

Micah Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Torte

You'll only need one slice of this decadent Chocolate Torte. It's naturally gluten-free, so it's a great option for those with dietary restrictions.

Pecan Pie Bars

Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

These bars are mess-free and portable, making them a perfect hostess gift. Plus, the crowd will devour these nostalgic bars.

Pear Pie

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pear Pie

Sweet roasted pears get an upgrade in this decadent Pear Pie. This inventive recipe will become a new holiday staple.

Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Switch out the pumpkin pie for this stunning Pumpkin Layer Cake, chock full of seasonal spices.

Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

This cake is meant for a very special celebration, and we can't think of a better occasion than reuniting the whole family over Thanksgiving dinner.

Cranberry-Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread Crust

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cranberry-Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread Crust

Savor the flavors of cranberries and apples as they come together with a holiday favorite—pecan shortbread—in this stunning presentation.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

These super-seasonal brownies combine chocolate and pumpkin to create a beautiful marbled effect.

Mini Pecan Pies

Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Recipe: Mini Pecan Pies

These Mini Pecan Pies pack all that warm, nutty pecan flavor in a bite-sized package.

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake

With layers of fluffy pumpkin sponge, rich pumpkin frosting, and a pumpin crumble to top it all off, this cake makes the most of our favorite seasonal flavor.

Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting

While we'll never tire of a classic Pecan Pie, this cake may just be our new favorite Thanksgiving showstopper. It's got all that warm butter pecan flavor packed into rich layers of sponge.

Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Nobody can resist a slice of sweet and salty butterscotch pie. This is a great lighter, yet still decadent option to add to your Thanksgiving dessert spread.

Chess Pie

Jessica Colyer

Recipe: Classic Chess Pie

This recipe may be oh-so-simple, but the Chess Pie has always been a Southern favorite. If we're being honest, we may even choose this classic over pecan pie this year. Or, a better solution: we'll just have a slice of both!

Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups

Victori Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups

In a spread of extravagant pies and cakes, these bite-sized cookie cups are a great pre-portioned, mess-free option.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

For a large party, cupcakes are a great way to avoid the haphazard cake slicing that inevitably results in dramatically different portion sizes.

Charlotte Russe Cake

Micah Leal

Recipe: Charlotte Russe Cake

After a heavy Thanksgiving meal, you’ll be wanting something light for dessert. This silky-smooth, no-bake cake will hit the spot.

Mini Pumpkin Pies