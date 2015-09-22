52 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizers to Warm Up Your Appetite

By Southern Living Editors
Updated June 21, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Thanksgiving is a marathon of eating and cooking, and it's of the utmost importance to be prepared. That means planning out all of the components of the meal, from the morning snacks to the pre-dinner apps. While we often dedicate most of our attention to preparing the bountiful Thanksgiving dinner, the earlier hours of the day should certainly not go unnoticed. Kick off Thanksgiving dinner in style with these simple, light appetizers. We've collected our favorite party appetizers that are easy to prepare and won't fill your guests up before you make it to the turkey. You can make lots of these dips and finger foods in advance, like our Classic Pimiento Cheese and Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus, so all you have to do the day of is scoop it into a bowl and set it out on the table. From sophisticated Potato Puffs to indulgent Rotel Sausage Dip, we have appetizers for every Thanksgiving mood or theme. Looking for a healthier option? Try our Baked Zucchini Fries. These Thanksgiving appetizers will help you tide the crowd over before the much-anticipated evening meal. Ward off those pre-meal munchies and gear up for the main event with these Thanksgiving appetizers.

Start Slideshow

1 of 52

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Bring a bit of extra excitement to your hummus with the addition of smoky black-eyed peas. Serve with carrots and celery for a supremely light appetizer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 52

Rotel Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Dip

This dip comes together in just 20 minutes, making it the ideal last-minute appetizer.

3 of 52

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

Frozen phyllo pastry shells form the base for this much-loved, bite-sized appetizer. It really doesn't get much easier than this.

Advertisement

4 of 52

Crusty Broiled Tomatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crusty Broiled Tomatoes

Bring a pop of freshness to the appetizer spread with these lightly-seasoned broiled tomatoes. Topped with herbed parmesan breadcrumbs, these simple tomatoes will be gone in a flash.

5 of 52

Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Trick your guests into eating their vegetables with these crispy Zucchini Fries. This fresh appetizer will leave everyone feeling great and satisfied.

6 of 52

Olive Oil Popcorn with Garlic and Rosemary

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Olive Oil Popcorn with Garlic and Rosemary

In need of a snack to munch on while watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Look no further than this Olive Oil Popcorn with Garlic and Rosemary.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 52

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Classic Pimiento Cheese

No Southern event is complete without a big bowl of pimiento cheese. This easy appetizer can be made in advance to ease your day-of prep docket.

8 of 52

Ranch Snacker Crackers

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe: Ranch Snacker Crackers

These addictive bites pack all the flavors of your favorite dressing. Leave a bowl of these on the counter and they're sure to be gone by the end of the night.

9 of 52

Black Bean Corn Salsa

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Add a bit of bright color to the Thanksgiving appetizer spread with this simple homemade salsa. For optimal ease, this dish comes together in just 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 52

Homemade Onion Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Homemade Onion Dip

Ditch the onion flavor packets-this Homemade Onion Dip couldn't be any easier to make.

11 of 52

Potato Puffs with Toppings

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Potato Puffs with Toppings

Bring sophistication to your Thanksgiving table with these charming, elegant Potato Puffs.

12 of 52

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Spicy pecans bring a bit of Southern flair to our take on a queso dip. This dip was just made for the fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 52

Bacon Bites

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Bacon Bites

Breadsticks wrapped in crispy, crunchy strands of bacon? Sounds like a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.

14 of 52

Mini Mushroom-and-Goat Cheese Pot Pies

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Mini Mushroom-and-Goat Cheese Pot Pies

These miniature pot pies are perfectly bite-sized for easy portion control. The flavors of mushroom, goat cheese, and sherry act as a lovely prelude to your Thanksgiving turkey.

15 of 52

Cocktail Meatballs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cocktail Meatballs

Put out a bowl of these mini meatballs with a carton of toothpicks and let the crowd dig in.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 52

Tomato and Feta Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tomato and Feta Dip

Channel Mediterranean flavors with this Tomato and Feta Dip. Serve with toasty crostini or pita chips for a substantial, yet still light appetizer.

17 of 52

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Ditch the crackers-light, snappy endives are the ideal vehicle for herbed goat cheese in this two-ingredient appetizer.

18 of 52

Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese

Looking for an easy way to elevate your staple pimiento cheese recipe? Try switching out the cheddar for goat cheese and gouda.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 52

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Credit: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

No appetizer spread is complete without some version of a spinach dip, and this warm, creamy spread may be your new favorite rendition of the well-loved recipe.

20 of 52

Crispy Pork Meatballs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Crispy Pork Meatballs

When it comes to Thanksgiving appetizers, it's crucial to keep it light and fresh. These bite-sized Crispy Pork Meatballs accomplish just that.

21 of 52

Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers

Keep it raw and refreshing with these stuffed baby peppers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 52

Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip

This dip is oh-so-light, but still satisfying enough to tide your crowd over until Thanksgiving dinner.

23 of 52

Rosemary Focaccia Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

RecipeRosemary Focaccia Bread 

Pair flavorful Rosemary Focaccia Bread with Turnip Green Pesto for a mouth-watering appetizer.

24 of 52

Collard Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Collard Dip

Forgo the mucky stewed collards in the Thanksgiving feast and make this creamy Collard Dip instead.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 52

Eggplant-Yogurt Dip

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Eggplant-Yogurt Dip

Lighten up your appetizer spread with this creamy vegetable-based dip. Serve with raw vegetables for a healthy option that won't weigh you down.

26 of 52

Sausage Balls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sausage Balls

This vintage Southern appetizer still graces all our party spreads, and our Thanksgiving feast just wouldn't be complete without them.

27 of 52

Bacon Deviled Eggs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Bacon Deviled Eggs

Add a bit of zing to your traditional deviled egg recipe with bacon and pickled okra.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 52

Turnip Green Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Turnip Green Salad

Fresh turnip greens bring an earthy, bright flavor to this simple salad.

29 of 52

Chipotle Cheese Straws

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chipotle Cheese Straws

Chipotle chile powder meets tangy sharp cheddar cheese in these crunchy straws.

30 of 52

Spinach-Stuffed Mushrooms

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spinach-Stuffed Mushrooms

Be sure to season the mushroom cavities with salt and pepper before adding in creamy spinach dip.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 52

Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Use sliced sweet potato as the crispy "bread" for these flavorful appetizers.

32 of 52

Beef Tenderloin Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Beef Tenderloin Crostini

These appetizers are like a steak dinner in a bite-sized form.

33 of 52

Herbed Goat Cheese Spread

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Herbed Goat Cheese Spread

With just four ingredients and five minutes of prep work this dip is a go-to for any appetizer spread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 52

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Add sweet potato to these sausage balls for extra fall flavor.

35 of 52

Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

These sliced potatoes get nice and crispy in the oven. Top with bacon and blue cheese for rich, indulgent flavor.

36 of 52

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

This appetizer is a party in each bite. Hollowed out jalapeño peppers are stuffed with Worcestershire sauce, cream cheese, and cheddar and wrapped in bacon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 52

Cranberry Brie Bites

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites

Salty brie and tart cranberry are topped with crunchy pistachio pieces in this appetizer.

38 of 52

Cheesy Garlic, Herb, and Ham Bites

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Cheesy Garlic, Herb, and Ham Bites

Frozen puff pastries are topped with garlic and cheese spread, prosciutto or country ham, and parsley.

39 of 52

Butternut Squash Tarts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Butternut Squash Tarts

Top these butternut squash tarts with balsamic glaze and shaved ricotta salata.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 52

Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles

Recipe: Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles

This veggie appetizer is a great way to add fresh produce to your spread.

41 of 52

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Recipe: Spinach Artichoke Dip

Warm spinach artichoke dip is comforting and delicious.

42 of 52

Bacon-Parmesan Tassies

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon-Parmesan Tassies

These cheesy and salty bites are crispy with every bite.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 52

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

The sweet potato biscuits freeze beautifully-thaw, bake, and top them just before serving.

44 of 52

Spicy-Sweet Pecans

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Spicy-Sweet Pecans

The egg white helps the spice mixture adhere evenly and gives the pecans a crisp, glossy coating.

45 of 52

Chicken Liver Mousse Crostini with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Liver Mousse Crostini with Pepper Jelly

For a different presentation, make this mousse in a 1 1/2-qt. ovenproof dish instead of small jars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 52

Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

This appetizer will wow guests with big flavors packed in such a simple dish. Feta and cream make this creamy appetizer while flat-leaf parsley and finely chopped green onion give a burst of freshness and crunch to the outside. The bright green appearance will also draw guests to aesthetically appeasing appetizer that is best served with cucumber slices. 

47 of 52

Cherry-Pecan Brie

Credit: Jim Franco

Recipe: Cherry-Pecan Brie 

Cherry-Pecan Brie is a five-ingredient appetizer you can have ready in about 10 minutes.

48 of 52

Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

You can also shape the cheese mixture into a Yule log.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 52

Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Give the tired cheeseboard a serious upgrade with this warm, melty brie and cool peach topping.

50 of 52

Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

We've reimagined this signature Kentucky sandwich of bacon, turkey, and cheese sauce into beautiful bite-size cups.

51 of 52

Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread

Topped with traditional Italian flavors such as fresh thyme and oregano and gooey fontina cheese, this flatbread will surely be a crowd pleaser. Crushed red pepper adds an extra kick while a balsamic glaze takes the flavor palette to the next level. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 52

Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

If you don't have time to make fried wontons, use fancy potato chips or crispy tortilla chips.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors