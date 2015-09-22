52 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizers to Warm Up Your Appetite
Thanksgiving is a marathon of eating and cooking, and it's of the utmost importance to be prepared. That means planning out all of the components of the meal, from the morning snacks to the pre-dinner apps. While we often dedicate most of our attention to preparing the bountiful Thanksgiving dinner, the earlier hours of the day should certainly not go unnoticed. Kick off Thanksgiving dinner in style with these simple, light appetizers. We've collected our favorite party appetizers that are easy to prepare and won't fill your guests up before you make it to the turkey. You can make lots of these dips and finger foods in advance, like our Classic Pimiento Cheese and Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus, so all you have to do the day of is scoop it into a bowl and set it out on the table. From sophisticated Potato Puffs to indulgent Rotel Sausage Dip, we have appetizers for every Thanksgiving mood or theme. Looking for a healthier option? Try our Baked Zucchini Fries. These Thanksgiving appetizers will help you tide the crowd over before the much-anticipated evening meal. Ward off those pre-meal munchies and gear up for the main event with these Thanksgiving appetizers.
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Bring a bit of extra excitement to your hummus with the addition of smoky black-eyed peas. Serve with carrots and celery for a supremely light appetizer.
Rotel Dip
This dip comes together in just 20 minutes, making it the ideal last-minute appetizer.
Baked Brie Bites
Frozen phyllo pastry shells form the base for this much-loved, bite-sized appetizer. It really doesn't get much easier than this.
Crusty Broiled Tomatoes
Bring a pop of freshness to the appetizer spread with these lightly-seasoned broiled tomatoes. Topped with herbed parmesan breadcrumbs, these simple tomatoes will be gone in a flash.
Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks
Trick your guests into eating their vegetables with these crispy Zucchini Fries. This fresh appetizer will leave everyone feeling great and satisfied.
Olive Oil Popcorn with Garlic and Rosemary
In need of a snack to munch on while watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Look no further than this Olive Oil Popcorn with Garlic and Rosemary.
Classic Pimiento Cheese
No Southern event is complete without a big bowl of pimiento cheese. This easy appetizer can be made in advance to ease your day-of prep docket.
Ranch Snacker Crackers
These addictive bites pack all the flavors of your favorite dressing. Leave a bowl of these on the counter and they're sure to be gone by the end of the night.
Black Bean Corn Salsa
Add a bit of bright color to the Thanksgiving appetizer spread with this simple homemade salsa. For optimal ease, this dish comes together in just 20 minutes.
Homemade Onion Dip
Ditch the onion flavor packets-this Homemade Onion Dip couldn't be any easier to make.
Potato Puffs with Toppings
Bring sophistication to your Thanksgiving table with these charming, elegant Potato Puffs.
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
Spicy pecans bring a bit of Southern flair to our take on a queso dip. This dip was just made for the fall.
Bacon Bites
Breadsticks wrapped in crispy, crunchy strands of bacon? Sounds like a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.
Mini Mushroom-and-Goat Cheese Pot Pies
These miniature pot pies are perfectly bite-sized for easy portion control. The flavors of mushroom, goat cheese, and sherry act as a lovely prelude to your Thanksgiving turkey.
Cocktail Meatballs
Put out a bowl of these mini meatballs with a carton of toothpicks and let the crowd dig in.
Tomato and Feta Dip
Channel Mediterranean flavors with this Tomato and Feta Dip. Serve with toasty crostini or pita chips for a substantial, yet still light appetizer.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Ditch the crackers-light, snappy endives are the ideal vehicle for herbed goat cheese in this two-ingredient appetizer.
Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese
Looking for an easy way to elevate your staple pimiento cheese recipe? Try switching out the cheddar for goat cheese and gouda.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
No appetizer spread is complete without some version of a spinach dip, and this warm, creamy spread may be your new favorite rendition of the well-loved recipe.
Crispy Pork Meatballs
When it comes to Thanksgiving appetizers, it's crucial to keep it light and fresh. These bite-sized Crispy Pork Meatballs accomplish just that.
Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers
Keep it raw and refreshing with these stuffed baby peppers.
Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip
This dip is oh-so-light, but still satisfying enough to tide your crowd over until Thanksgiving dinner.
Rosemary Focaccia Bread
Pair flavorful Rosemary Focaccia Bread with Turnip Green Pesto for a mouth-watering appetizer.
Collard Dip
Forgo the mucky stewed collards in the Thanksgiving feast and make this creamy Collard Dip instead.
Eggplant-Yogurt Dip
Lighten up your appetizer spread with this creamy vegetable-based dip. Serve with raw vegetables for a healthy option that won't weigh you down.
Sausage Balls
This vintage Southern appetizer still graces all our party spreads, and our Thanksgiving feast just wouldn't be complete without them.
Bacon Deviled Eggs
Add a bit of zing to your traditional deviled egg recipe with bacon and pickled okra.
Turnip Green Salad
Fresh turnip greens bring an earthy, bright flavor to this simple salad.
Chipotle Cheese Straws
Chipotle chile powder meets tangy sharp cheddar cheese in these crunchy straws.
Spinach-Stuffed Mushrooms
Be sure to season the mushroom cavities with salt and pepper before adding in creamy spinach dip.
Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Use sliced sweet potato as the crispy "bread" for these flavorful appetizers.
Beef Tenderloin Crostini
These appetizers are like a steak dinner in a bite-sized form.
Herbed Goat Cheese Spread
With just four ingredients and five minutes of prep work this dip is a go-to for any appetizer spread.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Add sweet potato to these sausage balls for extra fall flavor.
Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon
These sliced potatoes get nice and crispy in the oven. Top with bacon and blue cheese for rich, indulgent flavor.
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
This appetizer is a party in each bite. Hollowed out jalapeño peppers are stuffed with Worcestershire sauce, cream cheese, and cheddar and wrapped in bacon.
Cranberry Brie Bites
Salty brie and tart cranberry are topped with crunchy pistachio pieces in this appetizer.
Cheesy Garlic, Herb, and Ham Bites
Frozen puff pastries are topped with garlic and cheese spread, prosciutto or country ham, and parsley.
Butternut Squash Tarts
Top these butternut squash tarts with balsamic glaze and shaved ricotta salata.
Beef-and-Asparagus Bundles
This veggie appetizer is a great way to add fresh produce to your spread.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Warm spinach artichoke dip is comforting and delicious.
Bacon-Parmesan Tassies
These cheesy and salty bites are crispy with every bite.
Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw
The sweet potato biscuits freeze beautifully-thaw, bake, and top them just before serving.
Spicy-Sweet Pecans
The egg white helps the spice mixture adhere evenly and gives the pecans a crisp, glossy coating.
Chicken Liver Mousse Crostini with Pepper Jelly
For a different presentation, make this mousse in a 1 1/2-qt. ovenproof dish instead of small jars.
Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball
This appetizer will wow guests with big flavors packed in such a simple dish. Feta and cream make this creamy appetizer while flat-leaf parsley and finely chopped green onion give a burst of freshness and crunch to the outside. The bright green appearance will also draw guests to aesthetically appeasing appetizer that is best served with cucumber slices.
Cherry-Pecan Brie
Cherry-Pecan Brie is a five-ingredient appetizer you can have ready in about 10 minutes.
Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball
You can also shape the cheese mixture into a Yule log.
Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches
Give the tired cheeseboard a serious upgrade with this warm, melty brie and cool peach topping.
Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites
We've reimagined this signature Kentucky sandwich of bacon, turkey, and cheese sauce into beautiful bite-size cups.
Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread
Topped with traditional Italian flavors such as fresh thyme and oregano and gooey fontina cheese, this flatbread will surely be a crowd pleaser. Crushed red pepper adds an extra kick while a balsamic glaze takes the flavor palette to the next level.
Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
If you don't have time to make fried wontons, use fancy potato chips or crispy tortilla chips.