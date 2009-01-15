40 Super Bowl Appetizers For Your Tastiest Watch Party Yet

Super Bowl Sunday is a special day—mostly because it provides an excuse to eat lots of cheese, nurse an ice-cold beer, and (of course) watch some football. There’s nothing better than settling in on the couch to watch the game with good friends and great food. These bite-sized, easy-serving Super Bowl appetizers make it easy to enjoy snacking while you keep your eyes on the game. No matter how you like to set up your Super Bowl party, we have an appetizer idea that’s sure to wow the crowd.

We’ve given classic finger foods a serious update with some delicious bite-sized, handheld snacks: Your guests will rave over Cheese Dreams, Bacon-Parmesan Tassies, and Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce. If you’re already late to the party or entertaining in a pinch, back-pocket recipes like Tater Nachos or Alabama Fire Crackers require minimal effort but deliver maximum reward. If you prefer to set up a family-style appetizer spread, boards, chips, and dips are the way to go. But as far as we’re concerned, there are two essential components to any Super Bowl appetizer spread: Cheese and bacon. Our Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers—a staple of our Super Bowl table—have got both. Whether your team wins or loses, you’ll be the MVP of Super Bowl appetizers. Game over.