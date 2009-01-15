40 Super Bowl Appetizers For Your Tastiest Watch Party Yet
Super Bowl Sunday is a special day—mostly because it provides an excuse to eat lots of cheese, nurse an ice-cold beer, and (of course) watch some football. There’s nothing better than settling in on the couch to watch the game with good friends and great food. These bite-sized, easy-serving Super Bowl appetizers make it easy to enjoy snacking while you keep your eyes on the game. No matter how you like to set up your Super Bowl party, we have an appetizer idea that’s sure to wow the crowd.
We’ve given classic finger foods a serious update with some delicious bite-sized, handheld snacks: Your guests will rave over Cheese Dreams, Bacon-Parmesan Tassies, and Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce. If you’re already late to the party or entertaining in a pinch, back-pocket recipes like Tater Nachos or Alabama Fire Crackers require minimal effort but deliver maximum reward. If you prefer to set up a family-style appetizer spread, boards, chips, and dips are the way to go. But as far as we’re concerned, there are two essential components to any Super Bowl appetizer spread: Cheese and bacon. Our Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers—a staple of our Super Bowl table—have got both. Whether your team wins or loses, you’ll be the MVP of Super Bowl appetizers. Game over.
Smoked Sausage Pretzel Bites
Your guests will forget all about Nancy’s famous pigs in a blanket when you bring out this plate of these puffed, golden-brown Smoked Sausage Pretzel Bites.
Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans
Go full-out fiery with extra jalapeño or ditch the chorizo for a vegetarian app. You can load up these sheet pan nachos any way you’d like.
Crispy Baked Chicken Wings with Pepper Jelly Glaze
There’s no need to attempt any deep-frying at home when these chicken wings crisp so beautifully in the oven.
Mini Potato Skins
These miniature Potato Skins are the perfect size for snacking (but you may want to make a double batch if you want them to last past halftime).
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
Hot, bubbling cheese and toasted, cayenne-spiced nuts? Talk about a touchdown!
Pull Apart Pizza Bread
When it comes to this Pull-Apart Pizza Bread, there’s no slicing necessary. Just set it on the counter and watch the pieces disappear.
Fried Pickle Chips
Forget about the French fries—this year, we’re all about the fried pickles. These chips are just as addicting as the riff on Comeback sauce we’ve paired them with. Sounds like a match made in heaven.
Honey BBQ Chicken Wings
Amazingly crispy without a hint of greasiness, these homemade wings are sure to be a hit.
Garlic-Butter Shrimp
Design a whole appetizer platter around these buttery garlic shrimp. We promise, they’re worth it.
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce
A whimsical way to serve up an American classic, these egg rolls are sure to be the star of the show on the fried appetizer spread.
Instant Pot Chicken Wings
Super Bowl party prep will be a breeze with the help of your handy kitchen companion, the Instant Pot. These drumettes are the ideal size to set out as an appetizer.
Cheesy Collard Dip
An afternoon of football and a big dish of cheesy collard greens? Folks, it doesn’t get much more Southern than that.
Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
This pasta salad is good enough to convert anybody into a football fan, even if it’s only for one day of the year.
Buffalo-Style Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Frozen sweet potato waffle fries transform into a loaded appetizer platter in this deceptively simple, buffalo-style dish.
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
With just the right balance of heat, smoke, and creamy cheese, these Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers deserve a prime place on any Super Bowl spread.
Classic Pimiento Cheese
We’ve been serving a bowl of Classic Pimiento Cheese at our Super Bowl party for so many years now, it’d simply be bad luck to reverse that tradition.
Sausage Balls
Yeah, we know, there’s a game to watch, but isn’t the Super Bowl really just an excuse to whip out Mama’s recipe for Sausage Balls?
Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Let your air fryer in on the appetizer fun with these simple wings that offer the perfect combination of saucy and crispy in every bite.
Baked BLT Dip
When it comes to the Super Bowl, appetizers reign supreme; rather than preparing a platter of sandwiches, set this creative BLT Dip out on the table for guests to enjoy.
Tater Nachos
A bag of frozen potato puffs is the secret to seriously upgrading any tired plate of nachos. Bake in a skillet and top with sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo, and scallions.
Instant Pot Meatballs
This innovative new way to cook your cocktail meatballs may just convince you to move on from Grandma’s age-old recipe.
Sweet Potato Chips
The secret to crisp sweet potato chips is to fry them in small batches, in peanut oil, at a low temperature. This makes 6 servings when served as a side but will be plenty for 10 with the other foods on the tray.
Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra
Two Southern favorites come together to create one delicious recipe.
Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip
Dips are an ideal way to feed a hungry crowd without fussing over perfect presentation or pre-set portions; this Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip has the potential to be your party’s MVP.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
You can also serve the delicious Slow-Cooker Beef in slider buns with your favorite sandwich toppings for a heartier meal.
Muffuletta Deviled Eggs
This easy appetizer melds the flavors of olives, egg, and salty salami.
Bacon-Cheese Dip
Keep your game day party easy by making this tasty dip ahead of time.
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip
You can keep the queso blanco warm in a fondue pot or 1-qt. slow cooker. These are hearty, and would be a winner for a tailgate too.
Bacon-Parmesan Tassies
These tasty little appetizers made of pastry shells, bacon, and Parmesan cheese will be a hit at your party!
Spicy Roasted Chile Peanuts and Pepitas
Spicy Roasted Chile Peanuts and Pepitas are an addictive snack. Make extra because they're gone just as quickly as they're put out.
Chili-Roasted Black Eyed-Peas
Turn canned chickpeas or black-eyed peas into a unique and affordable party snack. Simply toss them in olive oil with a few seasonings and roast until crisp. The key is to bake the beans as long as possible without letting them burn. This will dry them out, making them extra-crunchy like nuts. Enjoy by the handful or sprinkle over a salad.