These Summer Pound Cakes Are Everything We're Loving Right Now
The summertime is full of celebrations, which always call for cake. These so-Southern pound cakes make the perfect base for enjoying summer's freshest fruits. From peaches to blueberries and lemon to lime, summer flavor abounds in these sweet summer pound cakes. We love pound cakes for their easy prep and always-delicious results. In fact, we never met a pound cake that we didn't love. For a classic to always have on the sideboard, check out our Million Dollar Pound Cake. If you're looking for bright, citrusy flavor, Lemon-Lime Pound Cake is certainly what you're after. All of these recipes make delicious additions to any summer menu.
Serve a slice a la carte, or with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. You can even make a batch of homemade ice cream to serve with any of these summer pound cakes—now that's an idea! Be right back, we're grabbing our Bundt pan.
Million Dollar Pound Cake
Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake
We bet you have every single one of the ingredients for this 7-ingredient pound cake already in your pantry.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake
Beat the heat of summer with a slice of the Florida Keys.
Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
Recipe: Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
Traditional pound cake is dressed up for the season with the addition of vanilla bean paste and lemon juice. Give it a flavorful finishing touch with Lavender Glaze.
Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake
This red, white, and blue pound cake is perfect for Memorial Day or the 4th. You can even add strawberries and blackberries to the mix, if you prefer.
Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
This quick pound cake will remind you of the childhood favorite, 7UP pound cake. We used lemon-lime soft drink (such as 7UP) and doused it in Lemon-Lime Glaze.
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Make any day happier with a pretty pound cake that makes use of all those farm-fresh blueberries.
Coconut Pound Cake
Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake
Coconut lovers, this rich pound cake should absolutely be your next baking project.
Orange Peel Pound Cake
Recipe: Orange Peel Pound Cake
Cookbook author Jerrelle Guy shared this gorgeous pound cake recipe that will instantly brighten up your table with us, and we're lucky to pass it on to you.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Cut into this classic pound cake to a surprise ribbon of strawberry glaze.
Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup
Recipe: Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup
This decadent pound cake has the most incredible texture from Greek yogurt, and the pomegranate syrup on top is such a beautiful touch.
Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
Two contracting icings add a photo-ready touch to this citrus pound cake that's easy to decorate.
Old-Fashioned Pound Cake
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Pound Cake
We love to make this traditional pound cake recipe and top it with summer's fresh bounty of berries or peaches.