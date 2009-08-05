These Summer Pound Cakes Are Everything We're Loving Right Now

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 01, 2022
Credit: Southern Living

The summertime is full of celebrations, which always call for cake. These so-Southern pound cakes make the perfect base for enjoying summer's freshest fruits. From peaches to blueberries and lemon to lime, summer flavor abounds in these sweet summer pound cakes. We love pound cakes for their easy prep and always-delicious results. In fact, we never met a pound cake that we didn't love. For a classic to always have on the sideboard, check out our Million Dollar Pound Cake. If you're looking for bright, citrusy flavor, Lemon-Lime Pound Cake is certainly what you're after. All of these recipes make delicious additions to any summer menu.

Serve a slice a la carte, or with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. You can even make a batch of homemade ice cream to serve with any of these summer pound cakes—now that's an idea! Be right back, we're grabbing our Bundt pan.

Million Dollar Pound Cake

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake

We bet you have every single one of the ingredients for this 7-ingredient pound cake already in your pantry.

Key Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

Beat the heat of summer with a slice of the Florida Keys.

Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Traditional pound cake is dressed up for the season with the addition of vanilla bean paste and lemon juice. Give it a flavorful finishing touch with Lavender Glaze.

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

This red, white, and blue pound cake is perfect for Memorial Day or the 4th. You can even add strawberries and blackberries to the mix, if you prefer.

Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

This quick pound cake will remind you of the childhood favorite, 7UP pound cake. We used lemon-lime soft drink (such as 7UP) and doused it in Lemon-Lime Glaze.

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Make any day happier with a pretty pound cake that makes use of all those farm-fresh blueberries.

Coconut Pound Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake

Coconut lovers, this rich pound cake should absolutely be your next baking project.

Orange Peel Pound Cake

Credit: Jerrelle Guy

Recipe: Orange Peel Pound Cake

Cookbook author Jerrelle Guy shared this gorgeous pound cake recipe that will instantly brighten up your table with us, and we're lucky to pass it on to you.

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Cut into this classic pound cake to a surprise ribbon of strawberry glaze.

Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup

Credit: Sheri Giblin

Recipe: Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup

This decadent pound cake has the most incredible texture from Greek yogurt, and the pomegranate syrup on top is such a beautiful touch.

Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

Two contracting icings add a photo-ready touch to this citrus pound cake that's easy to decorate.

Old-Fashioned Pound Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Pound Cake

We love to make this traditional pound cake recipe and top it with summer's fresh bounty of berries or peaches.

