These Summer Pound Cakes Are Everything We're Loving Right Now

The summertime is full of celebrations, which always call for cake. These so-Southern pound cakes make the perfect base for enjoying summer's freshest fruits. From peaches to blueberries and lemon to lime, summer flavor abounds in these sweet summer pound cakes. We love pound cakes for their easy prep and always-delicious results. In fact, we never met a pound cake that we didn't love. For a classic to always have on the sideboard, check out our Million Dollar Pound Cake. If you're looking for bright, citrusy flavor, Lemon-Lime Pound Cake is certainly what you're after. All of these recipes make delicious additions to any summer menu.

Serve a slice a la carte, or with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. You can even make a batch of homemade ice cream to serve with any of these summer pound cakes—now that's an idea! Be right back, we're grabbing our Bundt pan.