55 Fresh Peach Recipes to Savor This Summer

By Southern Living Editors
Updated May 18, 2021
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Savor sweet, juicy peaches this summer with our best recipes to showcase one of our favorite seasonal fruits. When it comes to summer in the South, it is hard not to find someone enjoying a sweet, juicy peach. Whether sweet or savory, baked or grilled, there are so many ways to enjoy the fruit of the summer. From the classics, like peach cobbler and peach ice cream, to the unexpected, like spicy orange-peach butter and grilled peach salad with chipotle-raspberry vinaigrette, we have a peach recipe for every craving. If you’re looking to keep cool during the summer months, there are plenty of summer peach drink recipes to try too, like Carolina Peach Sangria or Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea. There’s no better time than summer to whip up your favorite and most inventive peach recipes, but if you need inspiration we most certainly have you covered. Enjoy peaches all summer long with these sweet summer recipes. 

Gingered Peach Galette

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Gingered Peach Galette

Pie’s low-maintenance cousin comes together in a flash and will impress any crowd.

Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

For those days when it's just too hot to turn on the oven, this icebox cake is a dream come true. With cool layers of ice cream, pound cake, and fruit, this cake has a little bit of everything.

Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake

Inspired by a classic pineapple upside-down cake, this stunning Bundt cake is topped with a layer of sticky-sweet peaches.

Fresh Peach Ice Cream

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Fresh Peach Ice Cream

This simple ice cream is one of our guilty pleasures. Use a scoop to top your peach cobbler, or eat this fresh ice cream all on its own.

Peach Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Peach Cake

This coffee cake-like dessert is good enough for breakfast, brunch, or a snack.

Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Peach-Plum Crumble Slab Pie

The cinnamon-spiced crumble topping takes this slab pie to the next level.

Peach Cobbler Cake

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hilegas

Recipe: Peach Cobbler Cake

The layers in this cake are so light and fluffy, it almost appears as if it’s an angel food cake with a peach cobbler twist.

Easy Peach Cobbler

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Easy Peach Cobbler

Peach cobbler is a summer classic that every Southerner should perfect. Luckily, this recipe is as easy to master as it is delicious.

Peach Cobbler Pound Cake

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Peach Cobbler Pound Cake

We love the combination of fresh peaches and warm spices in this filling pound cake.

Peach Fried Pies

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Fried Pies

Use canned biscuits to make the crunchy crust on these hand pies.

Pickled Peach Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Pickled Peach Salad

Congealed salad may be old school, but it's certainly not out of style. This refreshing Pickled Peach Salad is perfect for summer entertaining.

Peach Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach Scones

These crumbly, fruity peach scones can be served for breakfast or during afternoon tea. You can also cut them into smaller triangles for oh-so-cute miniature scones!

Grilled Peach Cobbler

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Grilled Peach Cobbler

Fresh-out-of-the-oven peach cobbler is a favorite, but Grilled Peach Cobbler is a sweet and savory sensation! The fire gives this classic an extra-smoky, caramelized flavor that, we're willing to bet, you won't be able to resist. Cook this in some of our go-to Southern cookware—a cast-iron skillet—because it is great to take from grill to table. Serve this hot off the grill, or at room temperature, because it is equally as delicious both ways. Crown the cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra-sweet touch.

Skillet-Fried Peaches

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet-Fried Peaches

Serve these buttery peaches alone or on top of homemade ice cream or your favorite cake.

Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

These popsicles are a truly refreshing dessert that adults and kids will go crazy for this summer.

Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp

Sweet peach pairs perfectly with tart blackberry and crumbly oats in this delectable summer crisp.

Peach-Ricotta Cheesecake with Pecan Crust

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach-Ricotta Cheesecake with Pecan Crust

This cheesecake pairs two Southern favorites together for an indulgent gluten-free dessert.

Peaches and Cream Pie

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Peaches and Cream Pie

We've got your next favorite summer pie recipe figured out. This Peaches and Cream Pie is bright, light, and wonderfully jammy.

Peach Melba Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Melba Ice-Cream Pie

Forget ice cream cake– ice cream pie is the star of the show this summer. With peaches, raspberries, almonds, and ice cream, this pie is as colorful as it is tasty.

Peach Custard Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Custard Pie

This pie is a wonderful choice if you’re looking for a dessert to prep in advance, as the dough can be made up to two days in advance and the pie can be baked a day ahead of serving.

Peach Shortcake Trifle

Credit: Pam Lolley; Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Shortcake Trifle

This layered beauty relies on fresh peaches, mascarpone whipped cream, and vanilla cake. 

Peach Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach Dump Cake

This peach cake is as easy as it gets. Just sprinkle the dry mixture over a dish of canned peaches, bake, and you've got a delicious rustic cake.

Pecan-Peach Cobbler

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Pecan-Peach Cobbler

You can make perfect, fresh summer peaches even better by cooking them into a juicy, pecan pastry-topped cobbler. This recipe is literally packed with peaches—about 16 cups of them—and it makes enough to feed a crowd. This Pecan-Peach Cobbler is great for family reunions. You'll love it served either warm or cold, and either way it only tastes even better with sweetened whipping cream, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or both. Since this recipe packs in the great tastes of peaches and pecans, it is like having a true taste of the South with every mouthwatering bite.

Peach-Ricotta-Prosciutto Toasts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Peach-Ricotta-Prosciutto Toasts

We love this combination of sweet peach, salty prosciutto, and creamy ricotta, all piled high on grilled crostini. These toasts are the ideal summer appetizer.

Georgia Peach Deviled Eggs

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Georgia Peach Deviled Eggs

Eggs aren't as sinful as you may think, deviled or not. In fact, they're low in saturated fat and a good source of calcium-friendly Vitamin D. So enjoy these peachy deviled eggs without the guilt. These are mixed with Greek yogurt, lower-fat cream cheese, and delicious ingredients that include ham, peaches, parsley, Vidalia onion, and Dijon mustard. They're also topped with some sliced fresh peaches—in case you weren't sure they were Southern, but also to give a little more sweetness—and the crunchy nuttiness of some toasted pecans. You'll feel devilish indeed with every delicious bite.

Peach Crumble Pie

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Peach Crumble Pie

Fresh or frozen peaches work for this summertime pie.

Peach Prosecco Granita

Credit: Elesia Johnson

Recipe: Peach Prosecco Granita

These icy treats are a grown-up take on a Slurpee. 

Peaches-and-Cream Pancakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peaches-and-Cream Pancakes

These pancakes almost feel like crepes since they are thin and delicate. Top them with cottage cheese to add texture.

Peach Icebox Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Icebox Cake

This no-bake dessert is perfect for summer. It will keep you cool while preparing, and taste refreshing once served.

Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Buckle

This streusel-topped cake tastes homey and pops with bright fruit flavor.

Peach Shortcake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Peach Shortcake

Pair boozy peaches with creamy dulce de leche for this inventive take on a strawberry shortcake.

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

This salad is full of farmers’ market finds that complement each other wonderfully.

Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

Fragrant cinnamon and cardamom work with fresh, juicy peaches to create an irresistible crumb cake.

Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel

This dish isn’t only for winter months. Throw in fresh peaches and caramel sauce to create a new summer go-to.

Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Grilled Peach-and-Arugula Salad with Feta

Toss grilled fruit into this crisp summer salad for a refreshing lunch or dinner.

Bacon, Peach, and Basil Burgers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Bacon, Peach, and Basil Burgers

This recipe was meant for summer thanks to the combination of fresh peaches and basil that top this burger.

Brown Sugar Layer Cake with Peach Buttercream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brown Sugar Layer Cake with Peach Buttercream

This peach buttercream adds rich, fruity flavor to this sweet cake.

Spicy Orange-Peach Butter

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Spicy Orange-Peach Butter

You’ll want to spread this slightly sweet-and-spicy butter on every roll this summer.

Peach Sweet Tea

Credit: Elesia Johnson

Recipe: Peach Sweet Tea

Dress up your sweet tea with this summer fruit.

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

Credit: Photography and Styling: Sarah Epperson

Recipe: Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

This cheesecake is rich and creamy with a heaping layer of peach cobbler on top.

Peach Crisp

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach Crisp

A crisp is one of the easiest desserts to make, especially when peaches are on sale or you have an abundance in your fridge.

Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette

Credit: Courtesy Regina Charboneau

Recipe: Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette

This salad combines a wide variety of flavors to create an interesting and satisfying meal.

Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

When the days are hot and the iced tea is calling, consider adding a splash of booze to turn your drink into a cocktail.

Carolina Peach Sangria

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria

These may not be the first fruit that come to mind when you think of this drink, but peaches put a Southern twist on this classic sparkling cocktail. And, according to our online reviewers, it sure is a good fit. Says "bigalotbunches": "I make this for all my get togethers. It's always a hit. Tastes good when you first make it. Tastes better if you let it sit." Her in the South we're not in a hurry, so make the sangria the day before to allow the flavors to blend. Let it "set a spell," as it were. Then, when you're ready to share it with guests, garnish it with some fresh mint, and delight in every sip.

Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

If you were to think of a dessert as an old-school, new-school remix, this Peach Divinity Icebox Pie might be it: except peaches and divinity are both old-school Southern dessert classics! So to create this sweet fantasy, this pie combines two of the South’s favorite flavors: fresh peaches and fluffy, creamy divinity candy. It is all nestled into a baked gingersnap crust, and pile high with sweetened whipped cream. With all these incredible flavors, it is hard to decide which one tastes the best. What's great about this pie is that since you get a little bite of delight in every mouthful, you can just enjoy everything all at once.

Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls

These Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls are delicious, and make a perfect finger food. There is no need to break a sweat assembling all the rolls yourself. Make a small batch to kick-start the party, then offer a platter of the fresh ingredients—including fresh peaches, cucumber, avocado, and pork—with the dipping sauce so guests can build their own. Just dip the rice paper sheets in hot water as directed, and wrap with a damp towel to keep them soft. Look for rice paper rounds in the international aisle of large grocery stores or Asian markets. Guests will love the Sweet Pepper-Peanut Sauce that brings just the right amount of heat and crunch to this sweet barbecue peach roll. Roll on up and dig right in.

Patchwork Cobbler

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Patchwork Cobbler

The only thing patchwork about this cobbler is the patterned squares of pastry that make up its beautiful and delicious sugar-crusted top. Online reviewers love how this looks as much as they love how it tastes. In the words of one online reviewer, "the crust was worth the effort." Once you have your first bite of crisp, crunchy, and fruity cobbler you'll think so too. Filled with peaches, plums, and blueberries, this is a patchwork of wonderful flavors and tastes. Let this patch together your summer evening with a symphony of sensations.

Watch Us Make It: Patchwork Cobbler

Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

Looking for a party-perfect treat that's a cut above the classic fruit-filled cobbler? Consider it found. These Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars are a bite-sized, grab-and-go favorite that get rave reviews from our online reviewers. Fresh blackberries and fresh firm, ripe peaches get baked together into a bar that is topped with a crunchy pecan streusel. Given that a little bourbon is mixed in, this dessert checks many of the boxes for our favorite things: bourbon, pecans, and peaches, making it an instant Southern classic. You'll think so to from the moment you have your first bite. Grab a bar and settle in for a sweet treat.

Frozen Peach Old Fashioneds

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Frozen Peach Old Fashioneds

Southerners love a good drink to beat the summer heat, and this drink is the right fashion without being old-fashioned. A bracing mix of frozen peach slices, peach nectar, peach sorbet, bourbon, and orange bitters all combine to create a glass full of cool wonder. Top these with some fresh mint sprigs, some peach slices, or both. Served ice cold, these refreshing cocktails keep your guests cool. This will have everyone chilled out in a matter of minutes, and have the party heating up with fun. Doesn't seem too old-fashioned after all, does it?

Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

This recipe is all about how the ingredients come together, and here the stars are the hot jalapeño pepper jelly and the peeled and diced ripe peach. Put these two together, and you have the perfect combination of spicy and sweet. Indulgent, fresh, and easy as pie, this summer version of baked Brie won raves in the Southern Living Test Kitchen. Can't find Brie packed in a wooden box? Simply bake the cheese in a small pie plate or baking dish. If you make this in the box, transfer it to a platter before serving. Choose your favorite crackers, and this decadent delight will warm your guests' palates with the sweet heat and taste of jalapeños and peaches.

Ginger-Peach Shortbread Cobbler

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Ginger-Peach Shortbread Cobbler

Put down your peeler: This brilliant dish is our easiest peach cobbler ever. Simply cut the peaches in half, place them in a cast-iron skillet, and bake them. Add in some shortbread dough, bake everything a little longer, and get ready to enjoy a simple and incredibly delicious Ginger-Peach Shortbread Cobbler. You can serve this cobbler warm, right out of the oven and out of the skillet, or let it cool and serve it later. However you prefer it, this easy-to-make recipe means that having homemade peach cobbler doesn’t have to mean spending all day peeling peaches—it simply means digging in to a great handmade delight.

Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

Peaches make the perfect foundation for a delicious summer salsa, and pairing them with tender meat creates a great taco. Slow-cooker beef brisket may be the foundation here, but it is the crunchy fruit summer salsa that steals the show. Make it by pairing fresh peaches with cucumber, jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, lime, and salt. It couldn't be simpler. Spoon this delectable concoction into your tortillas that have been filled with brisket and get ready to savor the tastes of the season. You'll love how sweet peaches blend with the spicy adobo chile heat.

Mixed Stone-Fruit Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mixed Stone Fruit Pie

This graham-cracker crust pie creates a crisp and crunchy delight that gets filled with the flavors of the season. A no-cook filling makes a dreamy base that soon gets piled high with freshly cut fruit. Peaches, plums, and apricots all work wonderfully well in this pie, but you can choose your favorite stone fruits for the filling and mix or match them to suit your tastes. Whatever you choose will be delicious and taste incredible topping the rich, cream cheese based filling. Best of all, since this no-bake, you'll have this on the table in a jiffy, so be ready to dig in to this sweet seasonal sensation.

Riesling Peaches

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Riesling Peaches

Think of these as the foundation for any number of great summer dishes. These sweet gems pair perfectly with cured meats that you can spoon over torn bread and top with a little Dijon mustard. They work double-duty as a final flourish spooned over irresistible homemade ice cream. Or, make a simple peach shortcake by sandwiching the peaches in a warm scone with sweetened whipped cream. If you prefer, you can swap in any summer fruit, and 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh basil or 1 teaspoon of chopped fresh rosemary for the thyme, if desired.

