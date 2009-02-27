Easter Table Decorations and Centerpieces for Spring
Spring is a beautiful time for a lush tablescape, and Easter is the best day to show it off. With these Easter centerpieces and table decorations, you can show off the prettiest spring flowers alongside fun pastels and springy brights. With cute place card ideas and gorgeous floral centerpieces, your Easter table will actually look like the one you saw on Pinterest. Whether you have 10 minutes or two hours, there is an Easter centerpiece you can do yourself. Don't spend tons of money getting a centerpiece made for your Easter table this year. Even if you're not into DIY projects, these Easter table decorations are so easy—we promise. There are even some fun DIY Easter egg ideas the kids can help with, too! Every bunny will be impressed at the sight of your Easter table with these beautiful ideas.
Purple Party Table
Forgo plain white for a mix of fresh colors and motifs. Here, designer Jane Scott Hodges artfully layered Raynaud's Festivite and Herend's Fish Scale china with lavender Anna Weatherley chargers. But even when you're thinking outside the box, keep the classics on lock. Old standbys, such as your grandmother's silver flatware, can ground even the most contemporary scheme.
The Garden Party
Easter is the perfect time for a gorgeous garden party. Personal touches like monogrammed napkins and handwritten place cards make your guests feel that you went the extra mile to welcome them. Get the details on this place setting here.
The Can't-Be-Beat Blue and White Table
For the most classic Easter celebration, there's nothing like old-school blue and white. Get all the details on this table and its individual place settings here.
The Cabbage Centerpiece
Your guests will be impressed by this fun, springy arrangement, and it's actually surprisingly easy to DIY. Get the instructions here.
The Carrot Centerpiece
Elegant Floating Flower Arrangement
How beautiful is this simple centerpiece? Everyone will wonder, "How does she do it?" with this minimally gorgeous arrangement. Get the instructions here.
Candy-Colored Easter Table
Set an Easter scene that is both classic and modern. This simple place setting includes details such as gold bands on the china and etching on the stemware, while beautiful Rit dye eggs complement the lush, rosy centerpiece.
A DIY Centerpiece in Your Signature Color
Whether you love pink or like to keep decor simple with white and green, we have a foolproof guide to creating a beautiful floral centerpiece in your color of choice. Get the instructions here.
A Whimsical Purple and Teal Table
This fun table is perfect for spring, and it's just the right mix of traditional and funky. Get all the details on this tablescape and its place settings here.
Pink Peony Table
Invite spring into your home with a fun pink and orange table centered with a bountiful peony arrangement. Get all the details and instructions here.
Tulip Water Arrangement
Run to the grocery store and grab some tulips, get out any varying clear vases from your cabinets, drop a votive in one or two of them, and you have a beautiful centerpiece in minutes! Play with which way the blooms face, as shown here. Find more easy ways to dress up tulips straight from the store here.
The Asparagus Arrangement
Spring's favorite veggie just got a promotion from the side dish to the center of the table in this pretty DIY arrangement. Get the instructions here.
Gold Leaf Egg Place Cards
The Collected Arrangement
Gather up those vases, jars, and glasses you never use and make a beautifully simple arrangement for your table. Get the instructions here.
Kid-Friendly Easter Table
For a centerpiece, give a sugar mold an Easter theme; you can find them at antiques shops and flea markets. Fill several plastic egg halves with wheat grass, and then place the eggs in sugar mold holes. Wheat grass can be grown indoors from seed or purchased at a pet store or nursery; it is usually sold in flats. If you purchase flats, pull the grass apart, and insert into eggs. If you decide to grow it from seed, allow 7 to 10 days for germination. Tuck in fresh-faced daisies and bright purple tulips for a spectacular spring display. Finish the table setting with small, pastel-colored buckets filled with treats for the kids.
Butterfly Garden Centerpiece
A colorful combination of snapdragons, ranunculus and silk butterflies in a ceramic pedestal bowl creates a unique centerpiece for your spring party.
An Egg-cellent Idea
Colorful natural containers pair prettily with classic silver pieces to create an elegant spring tablescape. Learn how to re-create this table setting here.
The No-Arranging Iris Arrangement
If you're short on time, this no-fail arrangement keeps it sweet and simple. Get the instructions here.
Baa Baa Black and White Sheep Treats
Make your own adorable sheep for Easter baskets or a children's table.
To shape the body, use melted white candy coating (found in the baking aisle) to secure miniature marshmallows to one Pepperidge Farm Milano Black & White cookie. Attach Peanut M & M's for hooves. Use a second Milano cookie for the head, and attach miniature marshmallows and miniature chocolate morsels for the eyes. Use flattened marshmallows, pinched together at one end, to make ears.
Ombré Easter Egg Centerpiece
While you prep your menu, the kids can help dye eggs for this easy arrangement. Use any vase, container, or various bowls to showcase your ombré eggs, and have fun with your color scheme. Get the full tutorial here.
Easter Egg Carton Planters
Use these sweet crafts as centerpieces or place holders and let guests bring them home as a favor after dinner. Get the step-by-step written instructions here.
Paper Mache Egg Place Setting
This DIY place setting is the easiest Easter craft ever. Guests can take them home, and you can get creative with colors and patterns. Get the instructions here.
DIY Easter Napkin Rings
Personalize these DIY napkin rings with the colors of your tablescape. You only need four items to make these casual and cute additions to your table. Get the step-by-step written instructions here.
Robin's Egg Place Cards
Decorate your spring table with a speckled surprise. A tiny nest makes an ideal place card holder when filled with an egg that's been dyed a soft shade of blue. For an authentic robin's egg look, use a toothbrush to add delicate markings with brown craft paint. See the step-by-step instructions here.
The Easter Basket Flower Pot
If you want a floral centerpiece that will seriously wow guests, this potted arrangement that looks like an Easter basket is the one for you. Get the instructions here.
The 10-Minute Centerpiece
If you're in a last-minute pinch, this centerpiece is here to be sure none of your guests will notice. Easy, elegant, and quick, this submerged centerpiece is perfect for when you're short on time. Watch the video tutorial here.
Easter Flowers
Decorate your Easter table with colorful blooms, candies, and bunnies. Hide the flowers' container with moss for a fresh, Spring look.
Unique Combinations
Read more ideas to jump-start your spring table decor.
To create a dramatic and colorful spring centerpiece, place yellow tulips in a simple vase, and anchor the blooms with lime slices. If you have a long table, arrange a few of these down the center.
Herb and Fruit Faux Basket
For your kitchen table decor, pick an arrangement that's equal parts attractive and practical. This one is planted with fragrant ingredients ready to be clipped for cooking. Fill a ceramic container (add a hole in the bottom for drainage) with potting soil. Then plant parsley, thyme, Swiss chard, and violas. Nestle a few tangerines on top for extra vibrance. Form a "handle" out of fresh rosemary. Water regularly, and keep in a sunny spot on the counter.
Nest of Sweets
Taking a ball of green Spanish moss in your hands, hollow out an opening with your thumbs. Hold the formed nest in place by wrapping a single strand of florist wire around the outside edge of the moss. Place twigs cut from the garden on a salad plate, top with the nest, and fill it with pastel Jordan almonds. Finish with a silk butterfly and your favorite candies.
The Rye Grass Easter Basket
This fun DIY arrangement is colorful and lively for the kids' table. Fill it will Easter eggs stuffed with treats for the kiddos to find. Get the instructions here.
The Easter Candy Tree
This candy tree is another perfectly pretty option for the kids' table. Your tiny guests can pluck treats off this themed tree before heading home. Get the step-by-step written instructions here.
Casual Elegance
This table masters a balance between dressy and laidback, using varied vessels as vases and an impressive cake plate display. Get the details on this table and its place settings, which are so cute up close, here.
Mix Colors and Patterns
As long as you stick to your general color groups, play with shades and patterns with your china and table linens. Get the details on this place setting and the entire table here.
Floral Tea Cups
If you realize you need last-minute place holders, simply put a fluffy bloom in a china tea cup and voila! You have a sweet, springy welcome for every guest.
Make-and-Take Arrangement
These easy-to-make centerpieces can double as party favors. Choose washable wooden bread bowls that can be reused for dinner parties or decor. Line the insides with plastic or waterproof foil. Then add potting soil, flowers, and foliage. Fill each bowl with white scaevolas, blue plumbagos, 'Lucita' echeverias, and flapjack plants. Leave plants in bowls no longer than two weeks. Indoors, give them bright light and water sparingly. (To prevent overwatering, we use a turkey baster to target the roots directly.) After Easter, place plants outside to accent garden beds. Scaevolas spread as ground covers, plumbagos grow into blooming shrubs, and the sculptural succulents thrive in full sun. Water regularly.
A Fresh Centerpiece
Place a block of florist foam inside the vase. Begin with your statement flowers—three white peonies with stems cut to slightly different lengths—and insert them around the foam in a triangular shape, putting the largest blossom at the front. From there, place five or six ranunculus with stems left about 2 to 3 inches longer than the peonies into the foam in a random pattern. Use short clippings of white hydrangea to cover the foam. Add in a few sprigs of spray roses for texture near the base. Last, work in tall flowerless stems of camellia greenery for height and shine mixed with some soft-looking variegated pittosporum (both are commonly found in yards).
The key to success and longevity starts at the bottom. The centerpiece is built in a well-soaked block of florist foam that rests inside the vase.
A Beautiful Branch Display
Trees in bloom signal the arrival of spring. Bring that lightness inside with a few cut branches of dogwood mixed with long clippings of airy Queen Anne's lace and loose spirea. (Look for these in your own garden, or ask a neighbor if you can have some of theirs.) The only way to go wrong with this combination is to pick a vase with a neck that's too wide. Choose a cylindrical container. If the stems need more structure, use florist tape to make a grid across the top to help everything stay upright.
Floral Focal Point
Twirl up a standout centerpiece of roses, ranunculus, and seeded eucalyptus for the table. Adding fresh-cut mint leaves makes the arrangement even more fragrant.
Kid's Easter Centerpiece
Nestle a white chocolate bunny on top of dried peas for a pretty centerpiece that the kids can enjoy as a treat after the Easter meal.
Yarn Easter Eggs
This Easter egg DIY is a decoration that you can pull out year after year. Follow the step-by-step tutorial here.
A Pink and Green Tableau
Cinch the stems of tulips (or your spring flower of choice!) with a clear rubber band to keep them together. Alternate with ornamental kale to add green to the space. See the details on this table here.
Cabbage Ware Table
Pair the iconic cabbage ware plates with a centerpiece bursting of pink florals for a bright and happy Easter setting. For menu inspiration, read all the details of this Elegant Easter Potluck here.
Wheatgrass Egg Basket
Plant real grass in an Easter basket this year for extra excitement. Protect the container with a plastic liner, and fill with potting soil. Around ten days to two weeks before Easter, sprinkle wheatgrass seeds (available at garden centers) on top of the soil. Set in a sunny spot and water well. Nestle naturally dyed eggs in the grass. A festive bow finishes the look.
Nail Polish Dyed Easter Eggs
All you need is your favorite nail polish colors and a few store-bought items for the prettiest Easter eggs you ever did see! Get the written instructions here.
A Full Bloom Centerpiece
Place a ball of chicken wire in a widemouthed shallow vase filled with water. The chicken wire will help hold your blooms in place. Fan out variegated pittosporum (the leaves with white edges) and oakleaf hydrangea branches (the cone-shaped flowers) on either side of the arrangement. Add a cluster of peonies toward the bottom midsection to give the arrangement weight before tucking in oakleaf hydrangea leaves toward the bottom right.