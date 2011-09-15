Fix-and-Freeze Soups & Stews Guarantee a Delicious Dinner any Night of the Week
On busy weeknights or in the days leading up to a party, one of the stressful questions we must ponder is the old "what's for dinner?" Between shuttling the kids to and from activities and other commitments during the week to all the other prep that goes along with being a hostess, sometimes it's just not possible to sit over the stove every night. That's where these simple, delicious soup and stew recipes to freeze come in. Unlike the refrigerator, the freezer has the ability to store your food for longer periods of time, meaning you can capitalize on the make-ahead dishes and save leftovers without worrying about them going bad quickly. With comforting dishes that'll take you from fall to early spring, these soups and stews are sure to be a hit, as well as easy to get on your table. Just follow our handy guide on how to freeze and store soup and you're well on your way.
Hoppin' John Soup
New Year's Day below the Mason-Dixon just wouldn't be complete without Hoppin' John Soup on the stove! The smoky flavor in this hearty dish make it a Southern staple, and it pairs perfectly with several popular soul foods. The blend of black-eyed peas and rice is said to bring good fortune in the New Year to those who eat it. While the history of Hoppin' John Soup is still somewhat unclear, many people believe the peas are meant to symbolize coins. And, as they swell when cooked, the peas represent growing fortune. This timeless soup is often served with cornbread and collared greens; both of these Southern cuisines signify different forms of wealth. Needless to say, a New Year's Day meal planned around the delectable Hoppin' John Soup may result in some extra cash, and who wouldn't welcome a little more spending money (especially after the holidays)?
To begin, simply bring the peas, turkey wings, and 6 cups of water to a boil; cover the ingredients, and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer the mixture for about 45 minutes or until the peas are tender. Be sure to skim any foam from the surface. Next, drain the peas while reserving 1¼ cups of the liquid. Remove the turkey meat from the bones, and chop it up.
Packed with mouthwatering ingredients like smoked turkey, country ham, red pepper, and sweet onion, this nourishing soup is sure to warm you from the inside out. It's the ideal choice for a holiday meal because it feeds a large crowd, and the Hoppin' John Soup is ridiculously easy to make. With only 30 minutes of hands-on preparation, you'll have plenty of time to enjoy all the festive celebrations that come with the holidays. This savory soup is going to be your family's fast favorite – guaranteed!
Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew
Brunswick stew is always a crowd-pleaser in the South. We combine chicken and tender beef brisket in this hearty version. You won't be able to get enough.
Chicken-Andouille Gumbo with Roasted Potatoes
You can't go wrong with this classic Southern dish to fill you up on chilly nights. We made it even heartier by adding roasted potatoes to the traditional mix of andouille sausage, Cajun seasonings, and veggies.
Spicy Blue Hubbard Squash Soup
Coriander, cumin, and chili powder give this smooth soup a little spice. Pull it out of your freezer for an instant dinner upgrade any night of the week.
Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto
Liven up any springtime supper with this Carrot Soup. Cloves and cumin spice the carrots and garlic, and a splash of cream adds just the right amount of richness.
Homemade Chicken Soup
Few things are as comforting on a cold night as chicken soup, and we think ours is pretty good. Of course, you might not have time to sit over a simmering pot every night, so cook up a big batch and freeze it for those especially chilly days. The whole family will thank you.
Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup
Brimming with carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes, this recipe has been dubbed the "king of cold-weather soups." Meals don't get any easier than this—after you've made everything in your Instant Pot, let the soup cool before freezing so you can have this hearty dish any time.
Acorn Squash Soup
Freezing this soup is a great way to have it on hand whenever you need it. Dedicate an afternoon to roasting, simmering, and pureeing enough for the whole week and dinner is ready to go.
Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons
To keep the vibrant color, make sure to blanch your vegetables before blending. If freezing, thaw overnight in the fridge, and toast the croutons to revive their crunch.
Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Velvety smooth? Check. Healthy? Check. Easy to prepare? Check. What's not to love about this soup? It's something you'll always want to have on hand in the freezer for everything from last-minute guests to weeknight dinners.
Instant Pot Potato Soup
This is a soup that tastes like you spent all day making it, but actually comes together in a breeze. Now, that's something we want to eat every day.
Harvest Beef Soup
Edamame and kale add lightness to an otherwise heavy, comforting dish. You'll definitely want to freeze the leftovers—if there are any.
Basil Tomato Soup
Basil adds a little zing to a classic. Make and freeze the soup ahead of time so that the day you want to serve it, all you need to do is reheat and garnish.
Beef and Butternut Stew
It's a stick-to-your-bones dinner you'll want to have on hand as the temperatures drop.
Slow Cooker Venison Stew
A little blackberry jam adds a subtle sweetness and balances out the Dijon and brown ale.
Instant Pot Rabbit Stew
Rich and rustic, this stew is loaded with vegetables like leeks, peas, carrots, and thyme that make it delightfully refreshing—but comforting—on a thawing spring day.
Beef Stew
Why tinker with a good thing? Chunks of beef and potatoes swim in a hearty brown gravy that'll freeze well, too.
Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew
Unfiltered apple cider lends a sweetness to this stew while also providing the thickening agent. It's a delicious blend of savory and sweet packed into one simple soup.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice
Pick your pumpkin wisely and steer clear of the field varieties for this recipe.
Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew
Quick to make and easy to reheat, this stew is one that'll find its way onto your dinner table—and into your freezer—with increasing regularity.
Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew
Filled with fragrant and tender veggies, this stew packs a punch with the addition of some smoked Italian sausage.
Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew
A long stint in the slow cooker will ensure the greens become soft and tender, so be sure to choose something hearty to start with.
Beef Stew with Buttery Garlic Bread
The slow simmer on the stove renders the beef meltingly tender. Make extra to freeze, but be sure to do the garlic bread fresh.