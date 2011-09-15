Fix-and-Freeze Soups & Stews Guarantee a Delicious Dinner any Night of the Week

By Marissa Wu Updated December 21, 2021
Credit: Iain Bagwell

On busy weeknights or in the days leading up to a party, one of the stressful questions we must ponder is the old "what's for dinner?" Between shuttling the kids to and from activities and other commitments during the week to all the other prep that goes along with being a hostess, sometimes it's just not possible to sit over the stove every night. That's where these simple, delicious soup and stew recipes to freeze come in. Unlike the refrigerator, the freezer has the ability to store your food for longer periods of time, meaning you can capitalize on the make-ahead dishes and save leftovers without worrying about them going bad quickly. With comforting dishes that'll take you from fall to early spring, these soups and stews are sure to be a hit, as well as easy to get on your table. Just follow our handy guide on how to freeze and store soup and you're well on your way.

Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Hoppin' John Soup

Recipe: Hoppin' John Soup

New Year's Day below the Mason-Dixon just wouldn't be complete without Hoppin' John Soup on the stove! The smoky flavor in this hearty dish make it a Southern staple, and it pairs perfectly with several popular soul foods. The blend of black-eyed peas and rice is said to bring good fortune in the New Year to those who eat it. While the history of Hoppin' John Soup is still somewhat unclear, many people believe the peas are meant to symbolize coins. And, as they swell when cooked, the peas represent growing fortune. This timeless soup is often served with cornbread and collared greens; both of these Southern cuisines signify different forms of wealth. Needless to say, a New Year's Day meal planned around the delectable Hoppin' John Soup may result in some extra cash, and who wouldn't welcome a little more spending money (especially after the holidays)?

To begin, simply bring the peas, turkey wings, and 6 cups of water to a boil; cover the ingredients, and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer the mixture for about 45 minutes or until the peas are tender. Be sure to skim any foam from the surface. Next, drain the peas while reserving 1¼ cups of the liquid. Remove the turkey meat from the bones, and chop it up.

Packed with mouthwatering ingredients like smoked turkey, country ham, red pepper, and sweet onion, this nourishing soup is sure to warm you from the inside out. It's the ideal choice for a holiday meal because it feeds a large crowd, and the Hoppin' John Soup is ridiculously easy to make. With only 30 minutes of hands-on preparation, you'll have plenty of time to enjoy all the festive celebrations that come with the holidays. This savory soup is going to be your family's fast favorite – guaranteed!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew

Brunswick stew is always a crowd-pleaser in the South. We combine chicken and tender beef brisket in this hearty version. You won't be able to get enough.

3 of 23

Chicken-Andouille Gumbo with Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken-Andouille Gumbo with Roasted Red Potatoes

You can't go wrong with this classic Southern dish to fill you up on chilly nights. We made it even heartier by adding roasted potatoes to the traditional mix of andouille sausage, Cajun seasonings, and veggies.

Advertisement

4 of 23

Spicy Blue Hubbard Squash Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Spicy Blue Hubbard Squash Soup

Coriander, cumin, and chili powder give this smooth soup a little spice. Pull it out of your freezer for an instant dinner upgrade any night of the week.

5 of 23

Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

Liven up any springtime supper with this Carrot Soup. Cloves and cumin spice the carrots and garlic, and a splash of cream adds just the right amount of richness.  

6 of 23

Homemade Chicken Soup

Credit: Photography: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Homemade Chicken Soup

Few things are as comforting on a cold night as chicken soup, and we think ours is pretty good. Of course, you might not have time to sit over a simmering pot every night, so cook up a big batch and freeze it for those especially chilly days. The whole family will thank you.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

Brimming with carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes, this recipe has been dubbed the "king of cold-weather soups." Meals don't get any easier than this—after you've made everything in your Instant Pot, let the soup cool before freezing so you can have this hearty dish any time.

8 of 23

Acorn Squash Soup

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Victor Protasio, Prop Stylist Claire Spollen

Recipe: Acorn Squash Soup

Freezing this soup is a great way to have it on hand whenever you need it. Dedicate an afternoon to roasting, simmering, and pureeing enough for the whole week and dinner is ready to go.

9 of 23

Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons

To keep the vibrant color, make sure to blanch your vegetables before blending. If freezing, thaw overnight in the fridge, and toast the croutons to revive their crunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Velvety smooth? Check. Healthy? Check. Easy to prepare? Check. What's not to love about this soup? It's something you'll always want to have on hand in the freezer for everything from last-minute guests to weeknight dinners.

11 of 23

Instant Pot Potato Soup

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Soup

This is a soup that tastes like you spent all day making it, but actually comes together in a breeze. Now, that's something we want to eat every day.

12 of 23

Harvest Beef Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Harvest Beef Soup

Edamame and kale add lightness to an otherwise heavy, comforting dish. You'll definitely want to freeze the leftovers—if there are any.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

Basil Tomato Soup

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Basil Tomato Soup

Basil adds a little zing to a classic. Make and freeze the soup ahead of time so that the day you want to serve it, all you need to do is reheat and garnish.

14 of 23

Beef and Butternut Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Beef and Butternut Stew

It's a stick-to-your-bones dinner you'll want to have on hand as the temperatures drop.

15 of 23

Slow Cooker Venison Stew

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Slow Cooker Venison Stew

A little blackberry jam adds a subtle sweetness and balances out the Dijon and brown ale.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Instant Pot Rabbit Stew

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Rabbit Stew

Rich and rustic, this stew is loaded with vegetables like leeks, peas, carrots, and thyme that make it delightfully refreshing—but comforting—on a thawing spring day.

17 of 23

Beef Stew

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beef Stew

Why tinker with a good thing? Chunks of beef and potatoes swim in a hearty brown gravy that'll freeze well, too.

18 of 23

Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew

Unfiltered apple cider lends a sweetness to this stew while also providing the thickening agent. It's a delicious blend of savory and sweet packed into one simple soup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Pick your pumpkin wisely and steer clear of the field varieties for this recipe.

20 of 23

Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew

Quick to make and easy to reheat, this stew is one that'll find its way onto your dinner table—and into your freezer—with increasing regularity.

21 of 23

Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew

Filled with fragrant and tender veggies, this stew packs a punch with the addition of some smoked Italian sausage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew

A long stint in the slow cooker will ensure the greens become soft and tender, so be sure to choose something hearty to start with.

23 of 23

Beef Stew with Buttery Garlic Bread

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beef Stew with Buttery Garlic Bread

The slow simmer on the stove renders the beef meltingly tender. Make extra to freeze, but be sure to do the garlic bread fresh.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Marissa Wu