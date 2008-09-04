Easter Party on the Lawn
Make it an afternoon to remember with our simple plan.
Try These Treats
Pastel-colored pails of goodies allow kids to serve themselves. Tie pretty ribbon around the pails, and fill them with candy and cereal. A larger pail is great for ice and cold drinks.
Take it Outside
Keep it simple. Most kids, especially younger ones, are happy with less, not more. Purchase some bubbles and large outdoor balls in bright colors. Spread a blanket on the grass, and let the fun begin.
Kid-Friendly Easter Table Setting
For a centerpiece, give a sugar mold an Easter theme; you can find them at antiques shops and flea markets. Fill several plastic egg halves with wheat grass, and then place the eggs in sugar mold holes. Wheat grass can be grown indoors from seed or purchased at a pet store or nursery; it is usually sold in flats. If you purchase flats, pull the grass apart, and insert into eggs. If you decide to grow it from seed, allow 7 to 10 days for germination. Tuck in fresh-faced daisies and bright purple tulips for a spectacular spring display. Finish the table setting with small, pastel-colored buckets filled with treats for the children.
Egg-cellent Seating
Give your chairs some seasonal personality. Place each end of pieces of ribbon inside a plastic egg, and snap it closed. Hang egg clusters off the back of chairs.
Art in Bloom
Spread white kraft paper on tables so budding artists can color to their hearts' content. Set out crayons, and suggest the children draw pictures of the Easter bunny. Knot ribbons through corners of the paper to weigh it down.
Buckets of Fun
For party favors, wrap Easter cookies (purchased or homemade) in clear cellophane; place them in a pail. Add a cuddly stuffed bunny and small toys. Tie a name tag to the pail, and give guests something to smile about.