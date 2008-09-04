Easter Party on the Lawn

By Lynne Long
Credit: Photography: Van Chaplin, Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey, Julie Feagin Sandner

Make it an afternoon to remember with our simple plan.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Try These Treats

Credit: Photography: Van Chaplin, Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey, Julie Feagin Sandner

Pastel-colored pails of goodies allow kids to serve themselves. Tie pretty ribbon around the pails, and fill them with candy and cereal. A larger pail is great for ice and cold drinks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Take it Outside

Credit: Photography: Van Chaplin, Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey, Julie Feagin Sandner

Keep it simple. Most kids, especially younger ones, are happy with less, not more. Purchase some bubbles and large outdoor balls in bright colors. Spread a blanket on the grass, and let the fun begin.

3 of 6

Kid-Friendly Easter Table Setting

Credit: Photography: Van Chaplin, Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey, Julie Feagin Sandner

For a centerpiece, give a sugar mold an Easter theme; you can find them at antiques shops and flea markets. Fill several plastic egg halves with wheat grass, and then place the eggs in sugar mold holes. Wheat grass can be grown indoors from seed or purchased at a pet store or nursery; it is usually sold in flats. If you purchase flats, pull the grass apart, and insert into eggs. If you decide to grow it from seed, allow 7 to 10 days for germination. Tuck in fresh-faced daisies and bright purple tulips for a spectacular spring display. Finish the table setting with small, pastel-colored buckets filled with treats for the children.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Egg-cellent Seating

Credit: Photography: Van Chaplin, Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey, Julie Feagin Sandner

Give your chairs some seasonal personality. Place each end of pieces of ribbon inside a plastic egg, and snap it closed. Hang egg clusters off the back of chairs.

5 of 6

Art in Bloom

Credit: Photography: Van Chaplin, Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey, Julie Feagin Sandner

Spread white kraft paper on tables so budding artists can color to their hearts' content. Set out crayons, and suggest the children draw pictures of the Easter bunny. Knot ribbons through corners of the paper to weigh it down.

6 of 6

Buckets of Fun

Credit: Photography: Van Chaplin, Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey, Julie Feagin Sandner

For party favors, wrap Easter cookies (purchased or homemade) in clear cellophane; place them in a pail. Add a cuddly stuffed bunny and small toys. Tie a name tag to the pail, and give guests something to smile about.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lynne Long