Rustic Christmas Decorating Ideas You'll Love
Just because classic Christmas décor calls for red and green and an angel atop the tree, doesn’t mean that is exactly what you have to do, year in and year out. For a holiday that comes each year (and the preparation starts months in advance at that), it’s a good idea to mix it up every now and then. Getting inspired and in the spirit is half the fun of the season, after all! So, we’ve rounded up some rustic Christmas decor that you could easily incorporate into your pre-existing holiday scheme this year. Whether as simple as adding in a burlap Christmas stocking or going all the way with over the top arrangements, these rustic Christmas decorating ideas will help you achieve a festive change up in your holiday décor. Plus, we bet you already have some of the elements on hand. This look incorporates vintage finds, woven baskets, and bronze-y warm hues—perfect for a warm, rustic, winter look.
Farmhouse Set for the Season
Dress a white exterior with simple garlands of greenery and an oversized evergreen wreath topped with a wire-edged bow designed to hold its whimsical shape
Refined Rustic Mantel
The grasscloth wallpaper and cool slate fireplace in this living room dictated a natural holiday palette with warm colors and nubby textures. Burlap unifies the look, with homespun stockings on the mantel, a large bow topping the tree, and gifts wrapped in the woven material. Cool mercury glass ornaments add a touch of shimmer.
Burlap Stockings
Try your hand at DIY Christmas decorations. This room’s homespun stockings are easy to make with inexpensive burlap fabric and humble twine. One yard of fabric yields about 2 large stockings, and you’ll also need a needle with an extra-large eye.
Get the Look: Crafty Cuts Burlap, $8.39 per yard; michaels.com
A Holiday Vignette
A simple arrangement of seasonal berries, greenery, and a red bloom can add a no-fuss touch to a garland-draped staircase.
Try It Yourself
These stockings don't get any easier.
Mercury Glass Ornaments
Add a bit of subtle shimmer to the neutral tree with glass ornaments in various sizes. Antique mercury glass can be pricey, so opt for more economical mixed metals.
Get the Look: Mixed Metal Ornaments Glass Ornaments, $29.95 (set of 12); ballarddesigns.com
A Timeless Palette
Skip the sparkle and go for a tree wrapped in colored lights. A row of burlap stockings with names stitched in red and green will complete the look.
Woven Basket Tree-Holder
The woven raffia basket at the base of the tree is wide enough to fit a standard tree stand, and tall enough to obscure the tree trunk. The basket’s height lifts the branches and clears lots of room at the base of the tree for gifts.
Get the Look: Split Willow Christmas Tree Collar, $40; target.com
Simple Shimmer
Silver can be rustic, too. Just ask this flocked wreath. It gives a hint of extra charm to this farmhouse bedroom.
Green with Envy
Greenery can take the lead in your Christmas curb appeal makeover. A set of petite spruces decked in glittering lights with a coordinating garland will frame the door in holiday splendor.
Simply Elegant
When you have rustic details this stately, just a few seasonal decorations can go a long way. Here, a moss and dried floral garland in rich browns makes a striking duo paired with blue, ivory, and green stockings. Simple moss wreaths suspended with a silk monochromatic ribbon finish it off.
It’s All in the Details
What’s a pair of antlers without a bit of pompom garland, anyway?
Rustic Retreat
Is anyone else ready to snuggle up in this mountain house bedroom? Count us in. A wreath and evergreen garland suspended from the bed canopy give all the holiday décor needed to make an impact.
All Is Bright
This kitchen nook is packed to the brim with seasonal cheer. Berries, blooms, greenery, and shimmering lights—what’s not to love? Pick a tiny space and blow it out for the season, as seen here.
Set the Bar
Don’t neglect the bar—it’s prime time for a little rustic décor with a hint of feminine flair thanks to a silk ivory bow.
Mountain Holiday
Now if this doesn’t have you dreaming of a mountain holiday, we’re not sure what will. A Fraser fir, simple greenery garland on the handrail, and seasonal touches throughout the porch create a warm and cozy place for enjoying the views.
Great Display
Rustic can be elegant too, and this great room proves it. Sweeping views and eye-catching arrangements create a space fit for Santa himself.
Backyard Beauty
The backyard's fully decorated Christmas tree makes quite the statement. A glittering wreath, roaring fireplace, and rustic garland complete the scene.
Flourishing Mantel
Antler plaques, greenery, berries, pinecones, and tartan ribbon create a mantle worthy of the season.