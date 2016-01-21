Romantic Dinner Recipes for Valentine's Day
Who needs reservations? Instead of going out and bearing long lines, crowded venues, and cold food with the masses on Valentine's Day, enjoy a restaurant-quality, romantic dinner for two in the comfort of your own home. You will not be missing out on anything with these romantic dinner ideas, straight from the loving arms of our Test Kitchen. These Valentine's Day dinner recipes for two are worthy of the romantic occasion. Whip up a prime cut of flank steak that's even juicer than its steakhouse counterpart, or try your hand at a tender stuffed chicken recipe that's pretty as a picture. Celebrate the romantic dinner with a creamy and decadent chicken risotto, or indulge in rich fettuccine covered in buttery al burro sauce. So go ahead, splurge on that bottle of Barolo that would cost triple its price at a restaurant. Enjoy these romantic dinners for two from the cozy comfort of your own dining room. Save room for dessert!
Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak
This is the best way to cook a thick, juicy bone-in steak restaurant-style without smoking up the house. Use your grill to heat the cast-iron skillet; the skillet surface area promotes a more assertive flavor and better sear than grill grates, yielding a steak with the proper steakhouse crust.
Flank Steak and Cucumber Salad
This steak recipe shows off Asian flavors with chili paste, lime, soy sauce, and sesame oil.
Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa
Sweet and spicy Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa starts with fast-cooking chicken cutlets, giving you a leg up on dinner—it's ready in 26 minutes. The best part? It's pretty enough to serve at any occasion.
Baked Chicken Roulade
Baked Chicken Roulade is fancy enough for a special occasion.
Chicken Risotto with Spring Vegetables
Make a main dish meal of rice by adding chicken, asparagus, zucchini, herbs and cheese to a creamy risotto.
Shrimp Destin Linguine
For a little kick, add a pinch of dried crushed red pepper just before serving.
Fettuccine-and-Asparagus al Burro
Al burro means "buttered." This simple sauce is a more authentic version of today's popular Alfredo, which calls for whipping cream. Buy a high-quality cheese—it makes a difference.
Grilled Chicken and New Potatoes
Use a foil packet as a fuss-free cooking vessel for the leeks and potatoes (or any vegetable).
Pork Tenderloins with Balsamic Strawberries
Wrap the pork tightly with bacon to give it smoky flavor and a crispy crust.
Grilled Steak Salad with Walnut Dressing
Add a side of fresh blueberries, strawberries, or mango for a fruity twist.
Buttermilk-and-Honey Chicken Kabobs
A buttermilk marinade ensures tender meat and juicy flavor.
Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
Blister and burst tomatoes under the broiler to hide imperfections and concentrate flavor.
Rack of Lamb with Carrot Salad
You can trim the thick layer of fat on the outside of the rack to ¼ inch for quicker cooking.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
This winner of a chicken dinner is our new favorite roasting-pan supper.
Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb
Pull out all the stops for Valentine's Day dinner with a whole leg of lamb. By pre-seasoning before cooking, you'll create a concentrated flavor and crispy crust.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
The key to this recipe is the compound butter. Packed with herbs, it adds the finishing touch to the steak and vegetables you didn't know you were missing.
Braised Lamb Shanks and Potato Hash
Lamb meets red wine, crushed tomatoes, and plenty of garlic in a rich, saucy braise.
Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter
The key to this recipe? Chill the cakes before frying, which helps them hold their shape.
Roasted Leg of Lamb with Lemon-Herb Salt
Fresh rosemary, oregano, lemon zest, and pepper keep the lamb flavorful.
Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel
You have a personal chef for your Valentine's Day dinner: the slow cooker! So sit back, relax, and pour a glass of wine.
Carbonara with Braised Lamb
Elevate a beloved pasta dish with decadent braised lamb alongside the pancetta, spices, and cheese.
Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
Asparagus and peas keep this cheesy pasta dish light, meaning there'll be room for dessert.
Pecan-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Mint Dipping Sauce
The elegant presentation will wow at your Valentine's Day dinner.
One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo
Succulent shrimp and garlicky, buttery pasta? That's a match even Cupid would approve of.
Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice
Juicy, golden scallops sit atop a fluffy bed of rice gently perfumed with scallions and parsley. Don't be intimidated by the scallops—just make sure to thoroughly dry them before searing, which ensures they'll develop a nice crust.
Scalloped Oysters
A far cry from the casual casserole, Scalloped Oysters is a dish with relatively few ingredients that spotlights the fresh, briny flavor of the mollusk. It's safe to say this is a casserole for special occasions.
Corn Risotto with Spicy Shrimp
Though it feels fancy, risotto is relatively simple to make. The addition of corn kernels gives the dish a bright pop of color, and succulent shrimp are generously seasoned with Cajun seasoning, packing a punch.
Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce
Even chicken can dress up for a fancy romantic dinner. Serve over hot grits or polenta and don't forget to garnish.
Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto
Crisp spears of asparagus swim in a creamy risotto garnished with plenty of Parmesan, a dash of white pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice for a note of brightness.
Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken
It doesn't get any more classic than a roast chicken. And this one has a skin crisped in a cast-iron skillet—by far the best part.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Juicy chunks of lobster pair beautifully with melty Gruyère and Cheddar. Mac and cheese might not be a fancy dish, but the lobster takes it to the next level.
Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
Serve these delicate crab cakes as the appetizer or main meal. We wouldn't judge if all you wanted was a hot stack of them.
Chicken Lombardy
This is the elegant, easy chicken dinner that makes the execution of a romantic meal a breeze. Fans of chicken marsala will love it.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
Our recipe features fresh jumbo lump crabmeat, a dab of butter, plenty of fresh herbs, and a little lemon juice. Fry them to perfection and serve with a side of Green Tomato Slaw.
Baked Caprese Chicken with Green Beans and Corn
Lots of cheese, bright tomatoes, and crisp green beans and corn? Sounds like winning dinner.
Crab Pie
Consider this a decadent take on the quiche—one worthy enough for your Valentine's Day dinner.
Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes
Fancy doesn't have to mean complicated. If Valentine's Day tragically falls on a weeknight, this is the recipe you want in your back pocket for dinner.
Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce
This easy weeknight dinner brings just enough sophistication to make it an acceptable dish for a romantic evening.
Lowcountry Fish Stew
Delicate white fish, little neck clams, and mussels sit in a rich broth that demands to be scrooped up with a crusty loaf of bread.