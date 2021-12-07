Red Robin Brings Back Beloved Gingerbread Milkshake for the Holiday Season
It’s the perfect pick-me-up for a busy day of gift shopping.
Though a fun holiday tradition, baking, constructing, and decorating a gingerbread house can take quite a bit of work. For fans of the festive flavor who prefer hassle-free indulgence, let us introduce Red Robin's gingerbread milkshake.
The limited-time fan-favorite flavor features creamy vanilla soft serve blended with milk, graham cracker crumbs, and gingerbread spices. The shake is topped with whipped cream, more graham cracker crumbs, and a gingerbread man-shaped sugar cookie that's perfect for dipping and dunking.
The shake is available at Red Robin locations nationwide from now through January 23. We won't judge if you pick up a cheesy bacon fondue burger or order of steak fries while you're there. After all, you'll need to refuel after a long day of Christmas shopping!
In addition to the return of the gingerbread milkshake, Red Robin is also running a holiday gift card promotion. Through the month of December, a $25 gift card purchase earns you $5 toward your next Red Robin purchase, and a $50 gift card gets you a bonus $10. Did someone say stocking stuffer?