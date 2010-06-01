Cool, Refreshing Summer Drinks

Fruit-filled, kid-friendly punches and adult-pleasing cocktails are ideal treats for hot days. Of course, staying hydrated in the summer takes precedence but sometimes a Frozen Lemonade or a glass of Peach Sweet Tea just hit the spot. There's just nothing like kicking back in a lawn chair, or on the porch swing, with a cool, refreshing summer drink in hand. We've included every recipe in this roundup from an Apple-Spiced Iced Tea to a Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail, so there's a drink to match every flavor moment you may be craving this summer. With kid-friendly lemonades and punches, there's a drink option for everyone. Worry less this summer about finding that go-to sipper because we've got you covered with these refreshing summer drinks.