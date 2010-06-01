Cool, Refreshing Summer Drinks

By Southern Living Editors
Updated July 27, 2021
Fruit-filled, kid-friendly punches and adult-pleasing cocktails are ideal treats for hot days. Of course, staying hydrated in the summer takes precedence but sometimes a Frozen Lemonade or a glass of Peach Sweet Tea just hit the spot. There's just nothing like kicking back in a lawn chair, or on the porch swing, with a cool, refreshing summer drink in hand. We've included every recipe in this roundup from an Apple-Spiced Iced Tea to a Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail, so there's a drink to match every flavor moment you may be craving this summer. With kid-friendly lemonades and punches, there's a drink option for everyone. Worry less this summer about finding that go-to sipper because we've got you covered with these refreshing summer drinks.

Watermelon Sangria

Recipe: Watermelon Sangria

This festive pink drink has a crisp finish from fresh mint and lime garnishes. It's made for summer sipping by the pool.

Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.

Apple-Spiced Iced Tea

Recipe: Apple-Spiced Iced Tea

Looking for the flavors of fall, but don't necessarily want the warmth that comes with them? This Apple-Spiced Iced Tea has all the comforting flavors of cinnamon, vanilla, and apple, without the piping hot temperate attached.

Cantaloupe-Mint Agua Fresca

Recipe: Cantaloupe-Mint Agua Fresca

The key to this refreshing drink is the homemade simple syrup. Every good bartender should know how to make it, and once you've mastered the recipe you'll never buy simple syrup from the store again.  

Strawberry Margarita Spritzers

Recipe: Strawberry Margarita Spritzers

Club soda, fresh whole strawberries, and frozen daiquiri mix set these margarita spritzers apart. Serve on sultry summer days and enjoy the fizzy sweetness of these colorful cocktails.

Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

Recipe: Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

This tea is sure to add a little pep in your step.

Berry Splash

Recipe: Berry Splash

Mix up a colorful drink for the whole family with cherry drink mix and white cranberry juice. Serve Berry Splash with blueberry-filled ice cubes.

Raspberry Beer Cocktail

Recipe: Raspberry Beer Cocktail

Guests will love the raspberries that sit atop this festive beverage. Garnish the mixture of beer, raspberry lemonade, and vodka with lemon and lime slices.

Frozen Lemonade

Recipe: Frozen Lemonade

Craving a Chick-fil-A frozen lemonade on a Sunday? Don't worry, we think this recipe comes darn pretty close. 

Southern Breeze

Recipe: Southern Breeze

This kid-friendly punch makes a special treat out of lemonade mix by mixing it with the tropical flavor of pineapple juice and the bubbly carbonation in ginger ale. Serve with paper cocktail umbrellas for a fun entertaining touch.

Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea

Recipe: Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea

Ginger and honey add a sweet zing to this classic brew of tea.

Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea

Recipe: Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea

Now this is a fun seasonal drink, if we've ever heard of one. It gives traditional sweet tea a run for its money!

Lemonade Iced Tea

Recipe: Lemonade Iced Tea

Lemonade and fresh mint leaves provide a flavorful fruit twist to this classic summer drink. One reader suggested adding a tablespoon of orange-flavored vodka to a glass of the drink to add a grown-up kick.

Carolina Peach Sangria

Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria

Add fresh summer peaches and raspberries to this Southern version of the classic wine punch. Make the sangria the day before to allow the flavors to blend.

Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

Recipe: Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

This punch will make you feel like you're relaxing on a tropical island. Refreshing and easy-to-make!

Watermelon-Mint Margaritas

Recipe: Watermelon-Mint Margaritas

Use leftover watermelon to make this slushy summer drink. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Pineapple-Basil Tea

Recipe: Pineapple-Basil Tea

Use up the leftover basil in your garden in this refreshing, fruity tea. You may even convert the kids to tea enthusiasts with this recipe.

Peach Sweet Tea

Recipe: Peach Sweet Tea

You can't go wrong with the combination of two Southern summertime favorites—sweet tea and peaches. It's the perfect accompaniment to a lunch or afternoon snack.

Spiced Tea Bourbon Refresher

Recipe: Spiced Tea Bourbon Refresher

Think of this drink as the extra spunky Arnold Palmer. Homemade honey-infused simple syrup and orange wedges make a totally Southern and delicious cocktail.

Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea

The sweet, crisp taste of lemonade and blueberries meet the bold, strong taste of iced tea. If you need us, we'll be somewhere sitting on a porch swing with a glass of this tea in our hand.

Mint Julep Sweet Tea

Recipe: Mint Julep Sweet Tea  

You'll be off to the races after taking a sip of this fun mashup drink. Two Southern classics come together for a pairing that just makes sense.

Classic Transfusion Cocktail

Recipe: Classic Transfusion Cocktail

Even if you're not an avid golfer, this is a drink recipe that you should have in your cocktail book.

Strawberry Fields Cocktail

Recipe: Strawberry Fields Cocktail

This cocktail is dangerously refreshing. You could even leave out the gin for a kid-friendly sipper.

Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz

Recipe: Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz

You'll want to make a whole batch of this citrusy spritzer. It's perfect for outdoor gatherings and kicking back on the porch.

Papaya-Strawberry Cocktail

Recipe: Papaya-Strawberry Cocktail

If you like tequila-based cocktails, then you'll love this berry-sweet cocktail. Serve with chips, guac, and salsa for the ideal backyard happy hour.

Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail

Recipe: Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail  

We're thinking this cocktail should be on your next party menu. The recipe can easily be multiplied for a crowd.

Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail

Recipe: Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail

We're falling hard for this 3-ingredient, crisp, and bubbly cocktail. Plus, who doesn't love a reason to pop open a bottle of champagne?

Bee's Knee's Honey Cocktail

Recipe: Bee's Knee's Honey Cocktail

This recipe dates back to prohibition era, and we like what they were thinking. This summery cocktail will make you the star hostess of your next garden party.

White Wine Sangria

Recipe: White Wine Sangria

The key to this summer concoction is remembering that the longer it sits, the better it gets. Add in Southern peaches from your local farmers market and other in-season fruit for an irresistible summer refresher.

Frosé (Frozen Rosé)

Recipe: Frosé (Frozen Rosé)

This is the best drink for a girls'-night pool party. Pair it with the charcuterie board of your dreams, and soak up the summer sun.

