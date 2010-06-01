Cool, Refreshing Summer Drinks
Fruit-filled, kid-friendly punches and adult-pleasing cocktails are ideal treats for hot days. Of course, staying hydrated in the summer takes precedence but sometimes a Frozen Lemonade or a glass of Peach Sweet Tea just hit the spot. There's just nothing like kicking back in a lawn chair, or on the porch swing, with a cool, refreshing summer drink in hand. We've included every recipe in this roundup from an Apple-Spiced Iced Tea to a Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail, so there's a drink to match every flavor moment you may be craving this summer. With kid-friendly lemonades and punches, there's a drink option for everyone. Worry less this summer about finding that go-to sipper because we've got you covered with these refreshing summer drinks.
Watermelon Sangria
This festive pink drink has a crisp finish from fresh mint and lime garnishes. It's made for summer sipping by the pool.
Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.
Apple-Spiced Iced Tea
Looking for the flavors of fall, but don't necessarily want the warmth that comes with them? This Apple-Spiced Iced Tea has all the comforting flavors of cinnamon, vanilla, and apple, without the piping hot temperate attached.
Cantaloupe-Mint Agua Fresca
The key to this refreshing drink is the homemade simple syrup. Every good bartender should know how to make it, and once you've mastered the recipe you'll never buy simple syrup from the store again.
Strawberry Margarita Spritzers
Club soda, fresh whole strawberries, and frozen daiquiri mix set these margarita spritzers apart. Serve on sultry summer days and enjoy the fizzy sweetness of these colorful cocktails.
Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea
This tea is sure to add a little pep in your step.
Berry Splash
Mix up a colorful drink for the whole family with cherry drink mix and white cranberry juice. Serve Berry Splash with blueberry-filled ice cubes.
Raspberry Beer Cocktail
Guests will love the raspberries that sit atop this festive beverage. Garnish the mixture of beer, raspberry lemonade, and vodka with lemon and lime slices.
Frozen Lemonade
Craving a Chick-fil-A frozen lemonade on a Sunday? Don't worry, we think this recipe comes darn pretty close.
Southern Breeze
This kid-friendly punch makes a special treat out of lemonade mix by mixing it with the tropical flavor of pineapple juice and the bubbly carbonation in ginger ale. Serve with paper cocktail umbrellas for a fun entertaining touch.
Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea
Ginger and honey add a sweet zing to this classic brew of tea.
Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea
Now this is a fun seasonal drink, if we've ever heard of one. It gives traditional sweet tea a run for its money!
Lemonade Iced Tea
Lemonade and fresh mint leaves provide a flavorful fruit twist to this classic summer drink. One reader suggested adding a tablespoon of orange-flavored vodka to a glass of the drink to add a grown-up kick.
Carolina Peach Sangria
Add fresh summer peaches and raspberries to this Southern version of the classic wine punch. Make the sangria the day before to allow the flavors to blend.
Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch
This punch will make you feel like you're relaxing on a tropical island. Refreshing and easy-to-make!
Watermelon-Mint Margaritas
Use leftover watermelon to make this slushy summer drink. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.
Pineapple-Basil Tea
Use up the leftover basil in your garden in this refreshing, fruity tea. You may even convert the kids to tea enthusiasts with this recipe.
Peach Sweet Tea
You can't go wrong with the combination of two Southern summertime favorites—sweet tea and peaches. It's the perfect accompaniment to a lunch or afternoon snack.
Spiced Tea Bourbon Refresher
Think of this drink as the extra spunky Arnold Palmer. Homemade honey-infused simple syrup and orange wedges make a totally Southern and delicious cocktail.
Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea
The sweet, crisp taste of lemonade and blueberries meet the bold, strong taste of iced tea. If you need us, we'll be somewhere sitting on a porch swing with a glass of this tea in our hand.
Mint Julep Sweet Tea
You'll be off to the races after taking a sip of this fun mashup drink. Two Southern classics come together for a pairing that just makes sense.
Classic Transfusion Cocktail
Even if you're not an avid golfer, this is a drink recipe that you should have in your cocktail book.
Strawberry Fields Cocktail
This cocktail is dangerously refreshing. You could even leave out the gin for a kid-friendly sipper.
Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz
You'll want to make a whole batch of this citrusy spritzer. It's perfect for outdoor gatherings and kicking back on the porch.
Papaya-Strawberry Cocktail
If you like tequila-based cocktails, then you'll love this berry-sweet cocktail. Serve with chips, guac, and salsa for the ideal backyard happy hour.
Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail
We're thinking this cocktail should be on your next party menu. The recipe can easily be multiplied for a crowd.
Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail
We're falling hard for this 3-ingredient, crisp, and bubbly cocktail. Plus, who doesn't love a reason to pop open a bottle of champagne?
Bee's Knee's Honey Cocktail
This recipe dates back to prohibition era, and we like what they were thinking. This summery cocktail will make you the star hostess of your next garden party.
White Wine Sangria
The key to this summer concoction is remembering that the longer it sits, the better it gets. Add in Southern peaches from your local farmers market and other in-season fruit for an irresistible summer refresher.
Frosé (Frozen Rosé)
This is the best drink for a girls'-night pool party. Pair it with the charcuterie board of your dreams, and soak up the summer sun.