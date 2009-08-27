If you've ever picked out a pumpkin carving template and realized you've bit off more than you were actually prepared to saw, we're here to help you out. You can achieve a beautiful, porch-worthy pumpkin without a complicated carving process, and these easy pumpkin templates are here to prove it.

Free to download and simple to print, these pumpkin patterns will help you and your family create glowing designs that are sure to be the talk of the block. From a goofy ghost or monster pumpkin with a smile that's anything but spooky to phrases and sayings full of Halloween spirit, these easy pumpkin carving stencils will make you look like a pumpkin pro. With all of these printable pumpkin carving patterns, you’re sure to find the perfect pumpkin ideas for your front door. If you need a little bit more direction, check out our complete guide to using a pumpkin carving pattern. No time for carving? Try one of our no-carve pumpkin decorating ideas instead.