17 Tasty Potato Salad Recipes That Complete Any Summer Dinner
Summer barbecues and picnics aren't complete without a tasty helping of these potato salad recipes.Potato salad comes in many varieties. Whether you’re looking for light and healthy or thick and creamy, we’ve rounded up all our favorite potato salad recipes. If you're searching for the perfect, classic potato salad for a family reunion; you’ll love our Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad. Try Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing for a new twist on the classic potato salad. Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad is a bright and fresh recipe with a tangy kick. Be sure to take your love of potato salad to the next level and try all of our tasty potato salad recipes. These recipes make great accompaniments to grilled burgers, hot dogs, or even a juicy steak.
Garden Potato Salad
Recipe: Garden Potato Salad
Bring out the best of your garden for this flavorful spin on a traditional potato salad recipe. New potatoes are baby spring potatoes with beautifully thin skins, and they mix beautifully with the other ingredients in this dish. We love how red-skinned potatoes contrast with vibrant green peas and herbs for a dish of visual delight, but if you aren’t picky about the presentation of your potato salad, you can use any kind of potato you like. It will be a fresh and delicious dish that you can serve for lunch or dinner, picnics or parties, and will evoke a wonderful, just-picked-from-the-garden sensation.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
This dish is so good it has been know to make anyone who consumes it shout hallelujah. Bragging rights—which are so necessary for a dish this good—for this flavor-packed, perfectly balanced favorite go to Blair Hobbs of Oxford, Mississippi. This recipe has a long ingredients list, which is packed with good stuff: pickles, onion, bell pepper, mustard, lemon juice, and jalapeño pepper, just to name a few of the supplies you’ll need in the kitchen. These ingredients all come together to form a creamy blend of snappy flavors. It’s a potato salad that you’ll want to make again and again.
Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad
Recipe: Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad
Big Daddy knows a thing or two about blue cheese and bacon. He knows that they are great together and even better when mixed into a potato salad. The sharp creaminess of blue cheese blends with the savory crunch of bacon and livens up the substantiality of grilled potatoes in this recipe. The potatoes are chopped and given even more textural interest with just a hint of crispness from the grill rounding out the edges. Grilling the potatoes in an easy-to-fold aluminum foil packet adds a subtle note of smoky flavor—which is so welcome in this combination of ingredients–plus it makes cleanup a breeze.
Hot Potato Salad
Recipe: Hot Potato Salad
Our Test Kitchen Director's grandmother, Jackie Freeman, has been making this genius recipe for decades, and it is a classic for a reason. Her family asks for it at nearly every holiday meal, and it never disappoints. This recipe is the perfect marriage of potato salad with a bubbly, cheesy gratin. The cheesy deliciousness oozes, coating the potato salad in a thick, warm, savory sauce. Cheese and potatoes? We think that there’s nothing better, unless it’s cheese and potatoes mixed with the rest of the ingredients listed in this recipe for Hot Potato Salad. Thank you for the recipe, Ms. Freeman.
Grilled Potato Salad
Recipe: Grilled Potato Salad
You’re going to love the flavor a quick spell on the grill gives your potato salad. Crunchy cucumbers add a refreshing bite to the final product.
Instant Pot Potato Salad
Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Salad
You new favorite kitchen tool can do it all, including a classic Southern potato salad recipe.
Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto
Recipe: Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto
This elegant salad is beautiful enough for company but light enough for a weekday lunch.
Red Potato Salad
Recipe: Red Potato Salad
We lightened up vintage mayonnaise-laden potato salad with a sour cream-and-Dijon dressing but kept it indulgent with bits of chopped bacon.
Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Recipe: Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Two Southern cookout favorites meet in this potato salad that even Mama will be happy to swap out for her old-school recipe.
Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad
Recipe: Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad
This springy potato salad is brightened up with golden beets.
Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
Roasted vegetables like asparagus and radishes add a healthy, springy spin to this beautiful potato salad. Make the dressing up to one week in advance.
Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles
Recipe: Potato Salad with Sweet Pickles
This potato salad recipe only calls for a few ingredients, since it gets so much zesty flavor from the addition of sweet pickles.
Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Turn your usual beige potato salad into a colorful side dish with a rainbow of fingerling potatoes.
Southern-Style Potato Salad
Recipe: Southern-Style Potato Salad
When it comes to potluck potato salad, this recipe is as classic as it gets.
New Potato and Fennel Salad
Recipe: New Potato and Fennel Salad
Our Test Kitchen developed this pretty potato salad recipe to go alongside your Easter ham, but we serve it all year long.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
This lightened-up potato salad is tossed with a bright lemon-dill vinaigrette.
Burn Co BBQ’s Grilled Potato Salad
Recipe: Burn Co BBQ’s Grilled Potato Salad
At Burn Co BBQ, “everything must touch the fire,” including this crowd-favorite side dish.