17 Tasty Potato Salad Recipes That Complete Any Summer Dinner

Recipe: Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad

Big Daddy knows a thing or two about blue cheese and bacon. He knows that they are great together and even better when mixed into a potato salad. The sharp creaminess of blue cheese blends with the savory crunch of bacon and livens up the substantiality of grilled potatoes in this recipe. The potatoes are chopped and given even more textural interest with just a hint of crispness from the grill rounding out the edges. Grilling the potatoes in an easy-to-fold aluminum foil packet adds a subtle note of smoky flavor—which is so welcome in this combination of ingredients–plus it makes cleanup a breeze.