23 Peppermint Dessert Recipes Perfect for the Holiday Season
Peppermint desserts are a delicious sign that the holiday season is in full swing. Once peppermint candy canes hit store shelves, we know its time to indulge in our peppermint desserts best enjoyed in the midst of the frosty season. The cool red and white candies—no matter if they’re hanging from the Christmas tree as decoration or incorporated into the table settings for holiday parties or Christmas dinner—are quintessential to the joy and happiness of the season. Serve a decadent peppermint dessert after the traditional Christmas spread or bring one to a festive holiday party. Crumble these crunchy hard candies overtop a cake, bake it in a slice of chocolate heaven, or sprinkle it over a cool ice cream dessert. Our favorite cool peppermint recipes show the many ways to use peppermint candies in desserts, drinks, and holiday gifts. No matter which way you choose to incorporate peppermint into your Christmas confections, these delicious peppermint desserts will have guests grabbing for more than one.
Christmas Buttermints
We’ll have a tray of these pretty vintage candies out for guests all holiday season.
Peppermint Pinwheels
For a super-festive cookie tin, swap out red and green food coloring in your batches.
Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
How gorgeous is the pink buttercream layer on this festive cake?
Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake
This decadent cheesecake can be made up to two days in advance, which makes it the ultimate make-ahead dessert for the busy holiday season.
White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies
This festive bar recipe has a high yield, so everyone on your Christmas list can get a few.
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies
These adorable cookie sandwiches will spruce up any dessert table this Christmas.
Peppermint Divinity
Making this vintage candy recipe should become a Christmas tradition for you and your kids or grandkids.
Chocolate-Peppermint Candy Cupcakes
Dress up classic cupcakes by adding chopped pieces of homemade white chocolate-peppermint bark. The combination of chocolate, vanilla, and peppermint is always a crowd pleaser.
Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies
We think Santa would be thrilled to see these crackle cookies by the tree on Christmas Eve.
Peppermint Brownie Tarts
Refreshing peppermint-chocolate frosting tops this decadent and fudgy brownie tart. Garnish with crushed peppermint candy canes.
Peppermint Pinwheel Cookies
Fill inexpensive metal containers from crafts stores with Peppermint Pinwheel Cookies for a gift your neighbors and friends will love.
Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch
This wintry drink recipe will be a mainstay cocktail on your holiday bar.
Chocolate-Mint Cake
This rich holiday cake is a show-stopper that will become a family holiday classic recipe. Don't be tempted to substitute peppermint extract for the peppermint oil used in this recipe. Peppermint oil, available from cake-supply stores, has an intense, highly concentrated flavor like that found in chocolate-covered peppermint patties.
Triple Mint Sundaes
Top store-bought peppermint ice cream with hot fudge sauce for a party-perfect sundaes by serving. Serve in mint julep cups for an elegant and minty presentation.
Peppermint Patty Frappés
Crushed peppermint patties add chocolate minty freshness to these creamy milkshake-like drinks. Make Grown-up Frappés by decreasing the milk and adding crème de cacao.
3 Ways to Serve a Frappé:
Black-Bottom: Pour chocolate fudge shell topping into frozen glasses.
Sparkly: Dip rims of glasses in warm hot fudge topping; sprinkle with crushed peppermints.
Spiked Whipped Cream: Sweeten whipping cream with crème de cacao instead of sugar.
Milk Chocolate-Peppermint Bark
As if milk chocolate morsels and peppermint candies weren't perfect enough a mixture, we added rich cream-and-mint-filled chocolate sandwich cookies and salty pretzel sticks to our peppermint bark. This recipe is great for giving as gifts, but be sure to save a few pieces as a holiday treat for yourself.
Red Velvet Peppermint Cake
Transform a classic red velvet cake into a festive holiday dessert by adding peppermint extract to the rich cream cheese frosting and garnishing the cake with peppermint candies.
Fudgy Chocolate Malt-Peppermint Pie
A layer of peppermint ice cream tops a rich crust in this pie.
Triple Mint Cookies
These brownie-like bites are filled with mint flavor and make more than two dozen cookies for your biggest Christmas crowd.
Chocolate-Mint Whipped Cream Cake
This stunning layer cake is pretty enough for the dressiest Christmas party of the season.
Chocolate Ganache Thumbprints with Crushed Peppermints
The kids will love to make these fun thumbprint cookies on an afternoon when they’re off school.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake
This dreamy ice-cream cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert.
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
Our Test Kitchen’s secret for keeping cookies crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside? Adding a bit of corn syrup to the batter.