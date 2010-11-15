23 Peppermint Dessert Recipes Perfect for the Holiday Season

By Southern Living Editors
Updated October 04, 2019
Iain Bagwell

Peppermint desserts are a delicious sign that the holiday season is in full swing. Once peppermint candy canes hit store shelves, we know its time to indulge in our peppermint desserts best enjoyed in the midst of the frosty season. The cool red and white candies—no matter if they’re hanging from the Christmas tree as decoration or incorporated into the table settings for holiday parties or Christmas dinner—are quintessential to the joy and happiness of the season. Serve a decadent peppermint dessert after the traditional Christmas spread or bring one to a festive holiday party. Crumble these crunchy hard candies overtop a cake, bake it in a slice of chocolate heaven, or sprinkle it over a cool ice cream dessert. Our favorite cool peppermint recipes show the many ways to use peppermint candies in desserts, drinks, and holiday gifts. No matter which way you choose to incorporate peppermint into your Christmas confections, these delicious peppermint desserts will have guests grabbing for more than one.

1 of 23

Christmas Buttermints

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Christmas Buttermints

We’ll have a tray of these pretty vintage candies out for guests all holiday season.

2 of 23

Peppermint Pinwheels

Iain Bagwell

Peppermint Pinwheels

For a super-festive cookie tin, swap out red and green food coloring in your batches.

3 of 23

Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting

How gorgeous is the pink buttercream layer on this festive cake?

4 of 23

Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

Hector Sanchez

Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

This decadent cheesecake can be made up to two days in advance, which makes it the ultimate make-ahead dessert for the busy holiday season.

5 of 23

White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

Iain Bagwell

White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

This festive bar recipe has a high yield, so everyone on your Christmas list can get a few.

6 of 23

Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

Victori Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

These adorable cookie sandwiches will spruce up any dessert table this Christmas.

7 of 23

Peppermint Divinity

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Peppermint Divinity

Making this vintage candy recipe should become a Christmas tradition for you and your kids or grandkids.

8 of 23

Chocolate-Peppermint Candy Cupcakes

Chocolate-Peppermint Candy Cupcakes

Dress up classic cupcakes by adding chopped pieces of homemade white chocolate-peppermint bark. The combination of chocolate, vanilla, and peppermint is always a crowd pleaser.

9 of 23

Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies

We think Santa would be thrilled to see these crackle cookies by the tree on Christmas Eve.

10 of 23

Peppermint Brownie Tarts

Peppermint Brownie Tarts

Refreshing peppermint-chocolate frosting tops this decadent and fudgy brownie tart. Garnish with crushed peppermint candy canes.

11 of 23

Peppermint Pinwheel Cookies

Jennifer Davick / Styling Buffy Harget

Peppermint Pinwheel Cookies

Fill inexpensive metal containers from crafts stores with Peppermint Pinwheel Cookies for a gift your neighbors and friends will love.

12 of 23

Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch

Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch

This wintry drink recipe will be a mainstay cocktail on your holiday bar.

13 of 23

Chocolate-Mint Cake

Chocolate-Mint Cake

This rich holiday cake is a show-stopper that will become a family holiday classic recipe. Don't be tempted to substitute peppermint extract for the peppermint oil used in this recipe. Peppermint oil, available from cake-supply stores, has an intense, highly concentrated flavor like that found in chocolate-covered peppermint patties.

14 of 23

Triple Mint Sundaes

Beau Gustafson

Triple Mint Sundaes

Top store-bought peppermint ice cream with hot fudge sauce for a party-perfect sundaes by serving. Serve in mint julep cups for an elegant and minty presentation.

    15 of 23

    Peppermint Patty Frappés

    Photo: Jennifer Davick/Styling: Buffy Hargett

    Peppermint Patty Frappés

    Crushed peppermint patties add chocolate minty freshness to these creamy milkshake-like drinks. Make Grown-up Frappés by decreasing the milk and adding crème de cacao.

    3 Ways to Serve a Frappé:

    Black-Bottom: Pour chocolate fudge shell topping into frozen glasses.

    Sparkly: Dip rims of glasses in warm hot fudge topping; sprinkle with crushed peppermints.

    Spiked Whipped Cream: Sweeten whipping cream with crème de cacao instead of sugar.

    16 of 23

    Milk Chocolate-Peppermint Bark

    Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

    Milk Chocolate-Peppermint Bark

    As if milk chocolate morsels and peppermint candies weren't perfect enough a mixture, we added rich cream-and-mint-filled chocolate sandwich cookies and salty pretzel sticks to our peppermint bark. This recipe is great for giving as gifts, but be sure to save a few pieces as a holiday treat for yourself.

    17 of 23

    Red Velvet Peppermint Cake

    Tina Cornett

    Red Velvet Peppermint Cake

    Transform a classic red velvet cake into a festive holiday dessert by adding peppermint extract to the rich cream cheese frosting and garnishing the cake with peppermint candies.

    18 of 23

    Fudgy Chocolate Malt-Peppermint Pie

    Fudgy Chocolate Malt-Peppermint Pie

    A layer of peppermint ice cream tops a rich crust in this pie.

    19 of 23

    Triple Mint Cookies

    Iain Bagwell

    Triple Mint Cookies

    These brownie-like bites are filled with mint flavor and make more than two dozen cookies for your biggest Christmas crowd.

    20 of 23

    Chocolate-Mint Whipped Cream Cake

    Hector Manuel Sanchez

    Chocolate-Mint Whipped Cream Cake

    This stunning layer cake is pretty enough for the dressiest Christmas party of the season.

    21 of 23

    Chocolate Ganache Thumbprints with Crushed Peppermints

    Iain Bagwell

    Chocolate Ganache Thumbprint Cookies with Crushed Peppermints

    The kids will love to make these fun thumbprint cookies on an afternoon when they’re off school.

    22 of 23

    Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake

    Jennifer Davick

    Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake

    This dreamy ice-cream cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert.

    23 of 23

    Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Micah Leal

    Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Our Test Kitchen’s secret for keeping cookies crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside? Adding a bit of corn syrup to the batter.

    By Southern Living Editors