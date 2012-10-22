21 Easy Holiday Party Dips and Spreads To Serve All Season Long

Updated August 20, 2020
Hector Manuel Sanchez

One thing Southerners can always be certain of is that with any holiday celebration, no matter how large or small the gathering may be, there's always going to be a delicious spread of party appetizers nearby. We've rounded up our favorite easy dip and spread recipes for every holiday gathering you host or attend this year.

These appetizing dips are sure to keep your guests coming back for more. Plus, dip recipes are easy to double to ensure there's enough for everyone, not to mention they're also easy to transport. Some of these dip recipes require no cooking, others can be prepared in your trusty slow cooker, while the rest require just minutes of prep time. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet dish, you can't go wrong with any of these crowd-pleasing picks. 

Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

This seasonal dip requires just 10 minutes of hands-on time and can be prepared a few days in advance of serving.

Basic Pimiento Cheese

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

You can never go wrong with this classic Southern appetizer that takes just a few minutes to prepare—no cooking required. 

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Spinach-artichoke dip is always a party favorite. We love this recipe for its creamy texture and cheesy flavors. 

 

 

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

You'll know this dip is done cooking when the edges start to bubble. We can picture this seasonal dip being an ideal Thanksgiving appetizer served with toasted baguettes or crackers. 

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Upgrade pepper jelly by serving it over a warm goat cheese mixture. A good stir will help it spread easily. 

Pecan Praline Dip

Recipe: Pecan Praline Dip

You might want to double the recipe for this decadent dessert dip. We think it's best enjoyed with vanilla wafers for dipping. 

Crawfish Dip

Greg Dupree Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Crawfish Dip

Cooking this dip in a slow cooker will allow you to easily keep it warm until it's time to serve. 

Pecan and Fig Spread

Southern Living

Recipe: Pecan and Fig Spread

This homemade spread is great on its own served with crackers or can be the perfect finishing touch to a charcuterie board. 

Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip

Caramelized onions and thick-cut bacon create a dressed-up take on French onion dip to make it worthy of a holiday celebration. 

Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Corn is always a good idea. And so is any dish that can be made in a slow cooker. 

Smoky Field Pea-and-Greens Dip

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Smoky Field Pea-and-Greens Dip

You can choose to use either kale or spinach for this cheesy dip. 

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

If you don't want to add the extra heat to this crab dip, you can leave the hot sauce off of the ingredient list. 

Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip

Rotisserie chicken and your trusty slow cooker make this hearty dip easy to pull together.

Caramel Apple Dip

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Dip

Give a sugary spin to a cream cheese classic with a crisp bruléed topping.

Warm Turnip Green Dip

Jennifer Davick; Styling: Melanie Clarke

Recipe: Warm Turnip Green Dip

It's Southern tradition to have a little hot sauce with your turnip greens, so be sure to offer guests several brands to choose from on the side.

Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

If you don't have time to make fried wontons, use fancy potato chips or crispy tortilla chips.

Rotel Sausage Dip

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Sausage Dip

Transform just six ingredients into a classic dip that belongs at any gathering with this easy recipe. 

Collard Dip

Southern Living

Recipe: Collard Dip

This twist on classic spinach dip is a fun new way to enjoy the flavor of collard greens. 

Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip

Coastal Living

Recipe: Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip

Topping this cheesy dip with bacon and pepper jelly make it irresistible. 

Lump Crab Mornay

Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay

All-purpose flour and heavy cream give the dish its creamy texture, with freshly grated cheese giving it a savory spin. Serve with toast points perfect for dipping.

Cranberry-Jalapeno Salsa

Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Cranberry-Jalapeño Salsa

Show off the festive flavor of cranberries with this sweet-hot salsa. You can make it ahead and freeze up to one month before your holiday gathering.

