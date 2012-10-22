21 Easy Holiday Party Dips and Spreads To Serve All Season Long
One thing Southerners can always be certain of is that with any holiday celebration, no matter how large or small the gathering may be, there's always going to be a delicious spread of party appetizers nearby. We've rounded up our favorite easy dip and spread recipes for every holiday gathering you host or attend this year.
These appetizing dips are sure to keep your guests coming back for more. Plus, dip recipes are easy to double to ensure there's enough for everyone, not to mention they're also easy to transport. Some of these dip recipes require no cooking, others can be prepared in your trusty slow cooker, while the rest require just minutes of prep time. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet dish, you can't go wrong with any of these crowd-pleasing picks.
Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip
This seasonal dip requires just 10 minutes of hands-on time and can be prepared a few days in advance of serving.
Basic Pimiento Cheese
You can never go wrong with this classic Southern appetizer that takes just a few minutes to prepare—no cooking required.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Spinach-artichoke dip is always a party favorite. We love this recipe for its creamy texture and cheesy flavors.
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
You'll know this dip is done cooking when the edges start to bubble. We can picture this seasonal dip being an ideal Thanksgiving appetizer served with toasted baguettes or crackers.
Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
Upgrade pepper jelly by serving it over a warm goat cheese mixture. A good stir will help it spread easily.
Pecan Praline Dip
You might want to double the recipe for this decadent dessert dip. We think it's best enjoyed with vanilla wafers for dipping.
Crawfish Dip
Cooking this dip in a slow cooker will allow you to easily keep it warm until it's time to serve.
Pecan and Fig Spread
This homemade spread is great on its own served with crackers or can be the perfect finishing touch to a charcuterie board.
Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip
Caramelized onions and thick-cut bacon create a dressed-up take on French onion dip to make it worthy of a holiday celebration.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Corn is always a good idea. And so is any dish that can be made in a slow cooker.
Smoky Field Pea-and-Greens Dip
You can choose to use either kale or spinach for this cheesy dip.
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
If you don't want to add the extra heat to this crab dip, you can leave the hot sauce off of the ingredient list.
Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip
Rotisserie chicken and your trusty slow cooker make this hearty dip easy to pull together.
Caramel Apple Dip
Give a sugary spin to a cream cheese classic with a crisp bruléed topping.
Warm Turnip Green Dip
It's Southern tradition to have a little hot sauce with your turnip greens, so be sure to offer guests several brands to choose from on the side.
Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
If you don't have time to make fried wontons, use fancy potato chips or crispy tortilla chips.
Rotel Sausage Dip
Transform just six ingredients into a classic dip that belongs at any gathering with this easy recipe.
Collard Dip
This twist on classic spinach dip is a fun new way to enjoy the flavor of collard greens.
Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip
Topping this cheesy dip with bacon and pepper jelly make it irresistible.
Lump Crab Mornay
All-purpose flour and heavy cream give the dish its creamy texture, with freshly grated cheese giving it a savory spin. Serve with toast points perfect for dipping.
Cranberry-Jalapeno Salsa
Show off the festive flavor of cranberries with this sweet-hot salsa. You can make it ahead and freeze up to one month before your holiday gathering.