Over-the-Top Christmas Pancakes

This Christmas, give your family (and yourself!) an unforgettable gift: a fluffy stack of pancakes covered in sweet, syrupy, downright decadent toppings. We've transformed six classic Southern cakes into the most magical Christmas pancakes combinations you've ever imagined. Fans of the iconic Southern Hummingbird cake will love our breakfast rendition – stacks of pineapple-and-banana infused pancakes topped with a lip-smacking Cream Cheese Anglaise drizzle. Or, channel Mrs. Claus and whip up some Santa pancakes made from decadent Red Velvet batter and served with sweet cream-cheese butter. Take a chocolate stack of pancakes to an occasion-worthy level by smothering them in German Chocolate Syrup, a riff off of our legendary German Chocolate Cake. And for Carrot-Cake lovers, our Carrot Cake Pancakes, chock-full of finely grated carrots and spicy cinnamon, make for the perfect Christmas pancakes. These sweet, syrupy, and memorable Southern Christmas pancake recipes bring all the flavors of your favorite layer cakes without the complex baking process. Sure, they're over-the-top. But if there's any time of year to be over-the-top, it's during Christmas.

Hummingbird Pancakes

This showstopping stack has the same flavor profile as the original Hummingbird Cake recipe, and the cream cheese frosting is transformed into a lip-smacking Cream Cheese Anglaise to drizzle on top.

Italian Cream Pancakes

Toasted pecans add a gratifying bite to this light breakfast treat. Top it off with rich and delicious Cream Cheese Syrup.

Carrot Cake Pancakes

Use the small holes of a box grater to finely grate the carrots by hand; if you use a food processor, the carrots will be too wet, making the pancakes dense and less tender.

Red Velvet Pancakes

Topped with a decadent Sweet Cream-Cheese Butter, these pancakes are deliciously cakelike–perfect for any morning celebration.

German Chocolate Pancakes

We couldn't put down these light and fluffy cakes. The German Chocolate Syrup is a looser variation of the classic frosting, but just as decadent.

Caramel Cake Pancakes

Make sure you make an extra big batch of the syrup for these pancakes. You can bottle it, store it, and have it on hand to top anything from ice cream to biscuits.

