40+ Classic Recipes for Mardi Gras
You don't have to visit the Big Easy to enjoy its legendary Cajun and Creole flavors. With these Mardi Gras recipes for appetizers, main dishes, and desserts, every day can be a party! Try classic Mardi Gras recipes like shrimp étouffée, jambalaya, or red beans and rice, or fix something unexpected for a group of party guests like warm gumbo dip or cornbread hush puppies. No collection of Mardi Gras recipes would be complete without sweets. Don't forget to bake up our favorite King Cake recipe. But there's no need to stop there. We have even more great ideas to explore for Mardi Gras recipes. If you're looking to get creative with desserts this year, try our Praline-Cream Cheese King Cake or Beignet Tower; both are easy to make and guaranteed to impress. Look through our best Fat Tuesday recipes—there's something for everyone.
Mardi Gras King Cake
Try this classic King Cake recipe at home for a taste of Nola in your own kitchen.
Chicken-Andouille Gumbo
Andouille is a classic southeastern Louisiana ingredient – the best of this spicy pork sausage can can be found in the produce stands that line highways down in the lower portions of the state. This classic Cajun gumbo makes enough to please the crowd of out-of-towners that ascend down to the Louisiana boot during the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras. Make it ahead of time, and stock your freezer with the rich Cajun gumbo.
Instant Pot Jambalaya
This quick Jambalaya may taste like it's straight from the Big Easy, but it comes together faster than you can finish a hurricane cocktail.
Crawfish Étouffée
Étouffée (pronounced ay-too-fay) is French for "smothered," and this dish is just that – crawfish smothered in a creamy, rich sauce that you can only get in Southeastern Louisiana.
Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice
Don't have hours to wait? Use an Instant Pot to make this classic Creole dish in a flash without sacrificing flavor.
Crawfish Dip
If you have some leftover crawfish tails but aren't in the mood for an entrée, this is a unique (and easy!) way to use them. Filled with flavor from a variety of spices, guests will be wowed by the flavor of this simple dish that lets the slow cooker do most of the work. After making this dip, serve it in a slow cooker to keep it warm (and to avoid doing any extra dishes). Set this appetizer out with crackers or toasted baguette slices and watch it disappear at your next party.
New Orleans Beignets
If you've never been to New Orleans, you can still get a taste of its cuisine with our recipe for New Orleans Beignets, the official state doughnut of Louisiana.
Mini Muffulettas
Invented at a New Orleans institution, Central Grocery, the Muffuletta sandwich combines the best of Italian and Creole food into one filling and very unique sandwich. Central Grocery, opened in 1906, catered to the Italian citizens of the crescent city. Typically, Italian customers ate lunches of bread, salamis, cheeses, and olives – but each ingredient, they ate separately. The owner noticed they were having a hard time carrying all of their ingredients separately, and combined them to make the iconic sandwich.
Seafood Gumbo
Packed with seafood, this classic Creole gumbo is one of our best heart-warming seafood dishes to date. The more spices, the better. The genius of this menu item is that, as is the case with all gumbo, it actually tastes better after it sits in the refrigerator for a while. Make it ahead of time, and let the flavors soak together overnight in the refrigerator.
Shrimp-and-Sausage Gumbo
When this smoky, spicy, classic shrimp and sausage gumbo is ready, it's best served over a bed of herbed rice.
Crawfish Boil
Nothing screams spring in New Orleans quite like a crawfish boil.
Jambalaya
Build deep flavors in Jambalaya by sautéing the aromatic trinity of onion, celery, and pepper in the Andouille drippings with herbs, garlic, and spices. Make a double batch of cooked rice to spin this inexpensive staple into countless meals.
Shrimp Étouffée
Have all of the ingredients prepped and ready to go before you start cooking. To make the meal come together even faster, you can cook the rice ahead of time and reheat it before serving. Once dinner's done, all you'll need is some hot sauce and plenty of crusty bread for mopping up all the rich, velvety sauce. Not a fan of shrimp? Substitute crawfish tail meat.
Okra Creole
Okra is a humble but oh-so-beloved Southern favorite. Grown in backyard gardens from one end of the state to the other, okra is served best either fried, or used in slowly simmered soups and stews, and served over rice. Dress up the humble vegetable with this spicy Creole side dish.
Creole Jambalaya
This classic Creole Jambalaya recipe is exactly the spicy, flavorful, and filling dish that authentic jambalaya should be. Sautéed onions, fresh bell peppers, green onions, cooked cubed ham, and Cajun-flavored sausage (or Andouille) come together to flavor this delicious rice dish. For formal occasions, a quick garnish of parsley dresses up this down-home Creole dish. For an authentic touch, serve this spicy jambalaya with a slice of buttered and toasted French bread.
Cajun Shrimp Casserole
This reader-submitted recipe from Cottonport, Louisiana, was shared with us by Elaine Jeansonne, an obvious master at Southern cooking. In the South, we love a creamy casserole. In Southern Louisiana, this holds as true – especially when that rich, creamy casserole has crawfish in it. This hearty seafood casserole is filled with shrimp, cheese, and rice. It gets its spicy Cajun flair from okra, bell peppers, and cayenne pepper. It's a great choice for a special occasion meal, or even for a quick weeknight supper – it only needs 20 minutes in the oven to achieve rich, bubbly, cheesy perfection. We also offer make-ahead and freezing instructions on this luscious Cajun shrimp casserole.
Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo
There are countless ways to make a good gumbo, but chicken and sausage might be our favorite. Although we love seafood and we love okra, there's something about the simplicity of cooked chicken and spicy sausage simmered in a homemade roux that's pure comfort in a spoon. This classic recipe starts with a tradition roux made of flour and butter or oil. Then, add the Cajun "trinity" of seasonings – green bell pepper, celery, and onions – before stirring in the meat and other vegetables and spices. Serve this classic dish over long grain rice with a slice of toasted and buttered French bread.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
This hearty, filling Cajun dish may be exactly what you need to help prepare your body for Mardi Gras. Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, and green onions combine with Cajun-seasoned chicken and a simple white sauce for a skillet meal that is sure to please your dinner table. One easy way to kick up the flavor in this dish is to season it heavily. Here, the seasoning is sprinkled on the chicken strips before they're sautéed and tossed in the linguine-vegetable mixture. Reviewers rave, "I just made this for dinner tonight and oh my gosh, it was delicious. This will be a regular dinner in my house."
Brennan's Bananas Foster
Bananas Foster was invented in a New Orleans restaurant, and is still a favorite dessert in Louisiana and across the South today for its unmatched richness and sugar-sweet flavor.
Muffuletta Deviled Eggs
A twist on two classic Southern favorites, this deviled egg rendition will stand out on your appetizer table during Mardi Gras. They're bite-size versions of our favorite Italian sandwiches!
Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice
According to an age-old tradition, Red Beans and Rice are eaten on Mondays in Louisiana. If it's Monday and you forgot to soak your beans overnight, but you are still craving the savory dish, then this recipe can be whipped up in your slow cooker with minimal effort while you complete your daily errands. Simply combine beans, sausage, celery, onions, garlic, Creole seasoning, and bell peppers in your slow cooker. Serve the savory mixture over a bed of hot rice. Garnish with parsley or onions, and make sure you set out the hot sauce! If you have leftovers, this recipe can be frozen and served again later.
Muffuletta
It's Louisiana's ultimate comfort food - muffulettas. Prepare the classic sandwich quickly on a weeknight and pair it with Zapp's potato chips, of course.
King Cake Monkey Bread
Easily made with a can of cinnamon rolls, this sweet and Southern recipe is a modern twist on a classic king cake.
Praline-Cream Cheese King Cake
Toasted pecans and rich cream cheese make this king cake irresistibly delicious.
Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
These crab cakes pack a serious flavor punch in one bite-size appetizer. Topped off with Cajun Sauce, you're sure to love this recipe.
Cornbread Crab Cakes
This recipe combines two of our favorite Southern dishes: crab cakes and cornbread. It's truly the best of both worlds.
Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies
This crunchy, bite-size cuisine is the perfect side dish for any barbecue or fish fry.
New Orleans Red Beans and Rice
Quintessentially Southern, this Red Beans and Rice dish is simple, classic, and oh-so delicious.
Praline Cream-Beignet Tower
This Praline Cream-Beignet Tower is much easier than it looks. Delicious and striking, it's sure to impress your Mardi Gras guests.
Shrimp, Sausage, and Black Bean Pasta
Take a break from basic jambalaya and go for a creamy pasta instead. This recipe includes shrimp, sausage, and black beans for the ultimate trifecta.
Au Gratin Potato Casserole
All Louisianans know the meal isn't complete without a potato dish on the table. And this Au Gratin Potato Casserole is all things cheesy and flavorful.
King Cake Beignets
Leave it to Test Kitchen Pro Ivy Odom to combine two Mardi Gras sweet treats—king cake and beignets—into one adorable, delicious dish for your Fat Tuesday menu.
Jambalaya de Covington
This recipe came from Covington, Louisiana, the parish seat of St. Tammany Parish, north of Lake Pontchartrain, in 1987, and it's just as delicious today.
Emily's Red Beans and Rice
New Orleans Chef Alon Shaya is the main cook of the house, but his wife Emily's red beans and rice are the star of the show.
Homemade Moon Pies
Sure, you can catch Moon Pies from a float during Mardi Gras, but why not spend an afternoon with the kids making this copycat recipe from scratch?
Shrimp Creole
This Louisiana classic truly packs a punch, but those who like extra spice, toss in a little hot sauce or crushed red pepper.
Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
This dessert recipe comes from the Queen of Creole Cuisine herself, Leah Chase.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Serve your family a warm and comforting Creole dinner with this easy take on jambalaya.
Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice
Foil packet dinners are an ingenious way to make a filling dinner with barely any cleanup afterward.
Biscuit Beignets
Beignets are usually a labor of love to make, but we made them so easy with this recipe that starts with a can of refrigerated biscuits.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
This 20-minute recipe is perfect for an al fresco dinner with the family. Serve the kabobs over rice or grits for a full meal.
King Cake Bread Pudding with Chicory Ice Cream
This dessert mashup recipe is the sweetest ode to New Orleans you could serve.
Sheet Pan Jambalaya
We did it y'all: We figured out how to get you all that spicy, classic jambalaya flavor in one easy pan and just 35 minutes.
Mini King Cake Cupcakes
Why risk everyone not getting a slice of king cake this Fat Tuesday? Make these personal, mini versions of the classic dessert instead.