Our Top 3 Mother’s Day Brunch Menus of All Time
Mama deserves the world, and even though we haven’t matched her pot of grits and stack of flapjacks yet, Mother’s Day is the perfect day to try. Luckily, we’ve gathered our most popular Mother’s Day brunch menus right here for you. Straight from the recipe books of cookbook author Matt Moore, chef John Hall, and our own Test Kitchen professionals, these gorgeous Mother’s Day brunch menus are sure to impress Mama. The best part about all three of these menus is their versatility. You can mix and match Hall’s ricotta pancakes with Southern Living’s deviled egg salad tartines and wash it all down with Moore’s fizzy berry cocktail. Whether Mama prefers sweet, savory, or a little of both, each of these Mother’s Day brunch menus will hit the spot. “Our family meals were geared around comfort in good times and bad,” says Hall. “That was the thing that made me interested in cooking: Food brought people together and made them happy.” This Mother’s Day, we’re inspired by Hall’s family meal philosophy. Enjoy your time with Mama this Mother’s Day as much as we’re sure she’ll enjoy these brunch recipes.
Matt Moore’s Easy-Does-It Brunch
Recipe: Fizzy Berry Pick-Me-Up
Recipe: Arugula with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
Recipe: Cheese Grits and Roasted Tomatoes
Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata
Recipe: Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut Bites
Delight Mom with a simple and pretty brunch from Nashville cookbook author Matt Moore. He likes to kick things off with a festive cocktail to keep Mama relaxed before starting brunch with a simple salad that’s an ode to Mama’s adage: “Eat your greens.” A frittata is a beautiful centerpiece for this brunch, as it’s easy to make and offers family-style presentation. Balance out this savory brunch with homemade doughnut bites, which Moore likes to pair with a “shooter” of ice-cold chocolate milk.
A Brunch of Sweet and Savory Finger Foods
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Recipe: Avocado Fritters with Lime Cream
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Recipe: Bite-Size Potatoes O’Brien
Recipe: Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers
Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Recipe: Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce
Recipe: Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders
Recipe: Shortcakes with Lemon Cream Filling
The cutest way to say “cheers” to Mom is with an adorable lineup of tiny bites that will satisfy family members craving something sweet or savory. Set up everything buffet-style, with a few floral arrangements and a mimosa bar to make Mom’s day. Serve up reimagined retro favorites like ham salad or a seasonal take on finger sandwiches. Don’t be afraid to add extra hot sauce or a dash of cayenne to the egg salad if Mama prefers a little heat. Try poppable sausage meatballs that are way more festive than patties, and try a “dangerously good” homemade doughnut hole muffin recipe. End the meal with a gorgeous build-your-own shortcake station with a spread of fresh fruit toppings.
John Hall’s Hometown Mother’s Day Brunch
Recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks
Recipe: Potato Hash
Recipe: Pan-Seared Shrimp with Chive Grits and Salsa Verde
Recipe: Cured Salmon with Dill-Horseradish Cream
Recipe: Kale Salad with Buttermilk Dressing and Pickled Onions
Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote
Birmingham chef John Hall says he owes his culinary success to the women in his family. So for Mother’s Day, he likes to go all out with a special homemade brunch, “cooking with the season” and using the lessons the matriarchs or his family taught him: how to work clean in the kitchen; how to learn from his mistakes; and how to enjoy the process even when it gets frustrating. Each dish in this colorful, flavorful menu is inspired by his mother and grandmother. Pretty salmon crostinis are a callback to his mom’s Sunday salmon croquettes, and a batch of fluffy ricotta pancakes remind Hall of the Saturday mornings of his childhood. A brightened-up bowl of shrimp and grits and a colorful potato hash were both inspired by his mother’s recipes.