Our Top 3 Mother’s Day Brunch Menus of All Time

Mama deserves the world, and even though we haven’t matched her pot of grits and stack of flapjacks yet, Mother’s Day is the perfect day to try. Luckily, we’ve gathered our most popular Mother’s Day brunch menus right here for you. Straight from the recipe books of cookbook author Matt Moore, chef John Hall, and our own Test Kitchen professionals, these gorgeous Mother’s Day brunch menus are sure to impress Mama. The best part about all three of these menus is their versatility. You can mix and match Hall’s ricotta pancakes with Southern Living’s deviled egg salad tartines and wash it all down with Moore’s fizzy berry cocktail. Whether Mama prefers sweet, savory, or a little of both, each of these Mother’s Day brunch menus will hit the spot. “Our family meals were geared around comfort in good times and bad,” says Hall. “That was the thing that made me interested in cooking: Food brought people together and made them happy.” This Mother’s Day, we’re inspired by Hall’s family meal philosophy. Enjoy your time with Mama this Mother’s Day as much as we’re sure she’ll enjoy these brunch recipes.