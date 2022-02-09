Four Things to Do for a Lucky and Prosperous Lunar New Year

From food to gifts and a spring cleaning, everyone can partake in this celebration of family and new beginnings.

Every year, sometime between late January and early February, millions of people gather to celebrate the Lunar New Year. While often referred to as Chinese New Year, the holiday is marked by many countries and people living abroad. Though my family was not extraordinarily celebratory while I was growing up, the one thing that often made an appearance was the ubiquitous red envelope.

Lunar New Year traditions can vary by family and culture, but here are a few that I like to observe and that you can, too! Even if you're not superstitious, inviting a little luck and getting together with family is never a bad idea.

Wear Red

So the legend goes, at the start of each year a beast with a penchant for snacking on humans and livestock liked to make rounds, terrorizing people as he ventured from village to village. His Achilles heel, however, was a fear of the color red and fire.

While there are luckily no man-eating monsters creeping up on us in the near future, it's always fun to add a splash of red to our wardrobes. From deep burgundies to the iconic red lip, it's a color that knows how to make a statement. And, it's said to bring good luck.

Clean for Spring

Though technically the Lunar New Year falls during the winter, in China it's also known as the Spring Festival. So, what better way to get ready for a new season than with a little cleaning? Typically, people will clean their entire house, but it isn't necessarily seen as a purge. However, my grandmother does say that you should get rid of things that don't spark joy—Marie-Kondo style.

If you plan on cleaning, make sure you do not do it on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day. You risk sweeping away all the good luck! The best time to do it is before the eve of the new year to give it a proper welcome, but there's no shame in being a late bird.

Eat Lucky Foods

Many foods families eat together during the Lunar New Year are homophones for luck. Some ways you can invite it to your table:

Whole fish: prosperity and abundance

Dumplings and spring rolls: wealth

Fruit (like oranges and pomelos): wealth and fullness

Longevity noodles: happiness and long life

Fried tofu: resemble gold bricks

Give Gifts

It's tradition for older folks in the family to offer red envelopes to the younger ones. According to my grandmother, married couples can also receive them, but depending on who you ask, the rule might be children and unmarried people only. (Some will joke this is why they are still single—myself included).

If you feel inclined to give monetary gifts, be sure to steer clear of unlucky numbers, like four, which is associated with death. Numerals like eight and six (wealth and smoothness) are better bets.

For seniors, gifts often take the form of food, especially those symbolizing longevity. Tea, fruits, candies, and (rice) cakes are all on the docket.

No matter where you are, the Lunar New Year is a time to gather with family and get ready for a fresh start. Now that I'm on my own, I celebrate it in my grandfather's memory. Plus, after a dizzying holiday season and the drudgery of late winter, it's always nice to have something to look forward to. May your year be filled with happiness and prosperity!