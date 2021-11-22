Krispy Kreme's New Let It Snow Collection is Holiday Magic in a Box

Krispy Kreme is unveiling its holiday doughnut collection just in time for shoppers to experience a sweet sugar rush during Black Friday sprees. The North Carolina-based company's new Let It Snow collection hits locations nationwide on Nov. 26.

Channeling the anticipation and excitement of waiting for the season's first snow, the collection features five festive doughnuts sure to bring holiday cheer. Don't worry: Doughnut lovers who aren't expecting any flurries this winter can enjoy them just the same!

The collection includes two classic holiday favorites, joined by three new varieties. The whimsical Santa Belly Doughnut filled with chocolate Kreme and dipped in red icing to look like Old Saint Nick himself makes its triumphant return. As does the Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles. New to the lineup are the Poppy Penguin, Snowman Smile, and Snowy Sprinkle.

The Poppy Penguin Doughnut is filled with original Kreme, dipped in icing and blue sanding sugar, and decorated with a penguin fondant piece. The Snowman Smile Doughnut is an original glazed dipped in white icing and decorated with fondant pieces to look like a snowman face. Finally, the Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut offers an alternative to the Chocolate Iced with an original glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with snowflake sprinkles.

Customers who order a holiday dozen will receive an assortment of the new flavors in a limited-edition seasonal box. For the doughnut purists who swear by hot-off-the-line Original Glazed only, Krispy Kreme is also offering a free Original Glazed doughnut and small brewed coffee to all customers on Nov. 26.

And because the holidays are a season of giving, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its "Day of the Dozens" special on Dec. 12, where customers can receive an original glazed dozen for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.