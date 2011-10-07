Stocking Stuffer Ideas

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Fill up their stockings this year with special gifts that we know will be a hit.

Hand Stamped Spoons

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel

BUY IT: $18; etsy.com

A spoonful of sugar tastes twice as sweet served on hand-stamped vintage flatware.

Natalie Chang Studio "Cheers Y'all" Foam Cups

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Buy It: $16 for 24; etsy.com

Who needs a clink when you've got a darling foam cup for all your girls to drink?

Carolina Margarita Salt

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel

Buy It: $10; bullsbaysaltworks.com

This salty rim dust can also finish off a mojito or Bloody Mary.

Personalized Mini Cutting Board

Credit: Audrey Durden

Buy it: $14.50; etsy.com/shop/audreydurdenco

This bitty, bar cart-ready board from Montgomery, Alabama-based Audrey Durden is just the right size for cutting lemons and limes for fresh-squeezed cocktails.

Be Still Journal

Credit: Etsy/KindredandCoBoutique

BUY IT: $24; etsy.com

It's hard to pass on a good journal—but a great journal? Priceless. This one includes intentional prompts to help get the recipient's year off on a positive, encouraging note.

Olive and June 2021 Winter Set

Credit: Olive & June

BUY IT: $80; oliveandjune.com

This set includes 10 cozy shades to take her all the way to Groundhog Day.

Shower Steam Tablets

Credit: Etsy/GoodCommonSense

BUY IT: $35.98 for a set of eight; etsy.com

For the guys and gals who prefer a quick shower to a languid bath, these shower steam tablets provide a little aromatherapy on the go.

