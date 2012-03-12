The Best Hostess Gifts Ideas To Show Your Gratitude
From a young age, our mothers taught us the value of Southern hospitality. Whether it's sending a thank you note to a grandparent for a Christmas gift or keeping our elbows off the table, our Southern manners are encouraged from the beginning. So, it's only natural that when we go into another's home for a dinner, a party, or even an overnight stay, that we choose to bring a host or hostess gift. A thoughtful gift shows our friends that we appreciate them opening their homes.
Whether you are looking for food hostess gift ideas or host gifts that a couple would enjoy, we've pulled together some gracious gift ideas in a wide range of categories. Host and hostess gifts don't need to be expensive or elaborate; some of the most thoughtful gift ideas are under $25, which you'll find as some of our top picks. These gifts—everything from charming serving pieces to tasty boxes of chocolate to fun board games—will be loved by any hostess.
Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge Journal
We all need somewhere to jot down to-dos, and this cute notepad is just the right spot.
Custom Monogram Return Address Stamp
The best thing about this personalized gift is that it comes with free monogramming.
Capri Blue Room Spray
Any hostess will love being able to instantly fill her home with Capri Blue's iconic Volcano scent.
Southern Living Mango Wood Large Trivet
Help your hostess protect her countertops and table in style with this decorative trivet.
Wickman Candle Accessories Gift Set
A candle-loving hostess will appreciate this gift set so she can care for and prolong the life of her favorite scents.
Vino Marker Metallic Wine Glass Pens
These glass markers can be used on wine bottles, wine glasses, mason jars, and the list goes on.
Mark and Graham Italian Washed Linen Coasters, Set of Four
These linen coasters are both practical and personal. You can get them monogrammed and in a color you know will match the décor of your hostess's home.
Le Creuset Pie Bird
We think it's time to bring this old-fashioned tool back to the kitchen to help bake the perfect pie.
Acacia Wood 3-Piece Cheese Tool Set
Every hostess needs a beautiful cheese serving set.
Marian Cake Knife
This charming knife is best served along with your favorite cake. Be sure to include a recipe card as the perfect finishing touch.
Tocca Crema Veloce Travel Lotion Trio
These luxurious hand creams come in sets of three so she can keep one in her purse, one on her vanity, and one in the kitchen.
Flared Wine Decanter
Serving wine just got prettier.
Claus Porto Guest Soap Gift Box
These colorful soaps will be a welcome addition to any guest bathroom.
Mud Pie Dip Bowl Set
Because it's not a party unless there's at least one dip involved.
Clover Honey Tea Spoons
Pair with a holiday tea so the hostess can relax after the party is over.
Clear Beaded Glass Cake Stand
Every Southern hostess needs a pretty cake plate to showcase her finest confectionaries.
Totally Bamboo Pineapple Serving Board
A charming pineapple-shaped cutting board serves double-duty as an adorable serving plate for party appetizers.
What Can I Bring?: Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up
This book will lend your favorite hostess a helping hand when the roles reverse and she is the guest to a party.
Le Creuset Sorbet Collection Set of 6 Mini Ramekins
Every Southern hostess needs a set of pastel ramekins.
Southern Living Chambray Trio Apron
Every hardworking hostess could use a fresh apron. If you're making repeat visits, grab her the matching pot holder for the next time.
Pasta Cutter
Just like Mom's—except smaller. A mini (13" x 1 1/2") beechwood rolling pin that'll cut fresh sheets of pasta dough into tender strands of her favorite noodle. Choose between spaghetti, fettuccine, or tagliatelle.
Urban Outfitters Mixed Pattern Scarf
This stylish, super comfy scarf will complement any winter outfit.
Southern Living 50 Years: A Celebration of People, Places, and Culture
If she's a lifetime subscriber to SL this can't miss collection of photos, covers, stories, and recipes will be a treasured keepsake that she'll pore over time and again.
"Equal" Tea Towel
A sweet tea towel fits in well with any kitchen's decor, and we love that this one has a handy guide to kitchen measurement equivalencies. Stylish and functional? It's a win-win.
Gold Fancy Chocolate Box
We'd like to argue that the next best thing to giving your hostess a homemade dessert is a box of chocolates. Inside, you'll find a mix of dark chocolates, milk chocolates, brittles, and caramels.
Beeropoly
Sometimes the occasion warrants a host or hostess gift that's a little more on the casual side. Tthis Beeropoly from UncommonGoods is perfect for such occasions. Move bottle cap pieces around a beautiful pine wooden board for a night of fun with friends.
Mark and Graham Ceramic Catchall
A monogrammed catchall is a gender-neutral gift that anyone can use for keys, jewelry, and other odds and ends.
Cast Iron Oyster Pan
Your hosts will love making fresh seafood in this cast iron oyster pan, which doubles as a serving vessel for the table. The pan contains 12 depressions for oysters on the half shell or fully shucked, and can be used on the grill or in the oven.
Monogrammed Swizzle Sticks
These spirited stirrers from Audrey Durden come in a set of six. Choose between a variety of colors and monogram styles.
Host: A Modern Guide To Eating, Drinking and Feeding Your Friends
For the entertaining foodie, this mix of large-scale and intimate gathering tips (and recipes) from W&P Design co-founders Eric Prum and Josh Williams has something for everyone.
Frango Assorted Chocolates
A box of luxurious chocolates is always a great gift option when you're not sure what your hosts like.