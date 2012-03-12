The Best Hostess Gifts Ideas To Show Your Gratitude

From a young age, our mothers taught us the value of Southern hospitality. Whether it's sending a thank you note to a grandparent for a Christmas gift or keeping our elbows off the table, our Southern manners are encouraged from the beginning. So, it's only natural that when we go into another's home for a dinner, a party, or even an overnight stay, that we choose to bring a host or hostess gift. A thoughtful gift shows our friends that we appreciate them opening their homes.

Whether you are looking for food hostess gift ideas or host gifts that a couple would enjoy, we've pulled together some gracious gift ideas in a wide range of categories. Host and hostess gifts don't need to be expensive or elaborate; some of the most thoughtful gift ideas are under $25, which you'll find as some of our top picks. These gifts—everything from charming serving pieces to tasty boxes of chocolate to fun board games—will be loved by any hostess. 

Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge Journal

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $9.99; target.com

We all need somewhere to jot down to-dos, and this cute notepad is just the right spot.

Custom Monogram Return Address Stamp

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com

The best thing about this personalized gift is that it comes with free monogramming.

Capri Blue Room Spray

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

Any hostess will love being able to instantly fill her home with Capri Blue's iconic Volcano scent. 
 

Southern Living Mango Wood Large Trivet

BUY IT: $24; dillards.com

Help your hostess protect her countertops and table in style with this decorative trivet. 

 

Wickman Candle Accessories Gift Set

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

A candle-loving hostess will appreciate this gift set so she can care for and prolong the life of her favorite scents. 

Vino Marker Metallic Wine Glass Pens

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com

These glass markers can be used on wine bottles, wine glasses, mason jars, and the list goes on.

Mark and Graham Italian Washed Linen Coasters, Set of Four

Credit: Mark and Graham

BUY IT: $35;  markandgraham.com

These linen coasters are both practical and personal. You can get them monogrammed and in a color you know will match the décor of your hostess's home.

Le Creuset Pie Bird

Credit: Le Creuset

BUY IT: $15; lecreuset.com

We think it's time to bring this old-fashioned tool back to the kitchen to help bake the perfect pie. 

Acacia Wood 3-Piece Cheese Tool Set

Credit: Dillard's

BUY IT: $12; dillards.com

Every hostess needs a beautiful cheese serving set. 

Marian Cake Knife

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $12; anthropologie.com

This charming knife is best served along with your favorite cake. Be sure to include a recipe card as the perfect finishing touch. 

Tocca Crema Veloce Travel Lotion Trio

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $22; nordstrom.com

These luxurious hand creams come in sets of three so she can keep one in her purse, one on her vanity, and one in the kitchen.

Flared Wine Decanter

Credit: World Market

BUY IT: $19.99; worldmarket.com

Serving wine just got prettier. 

Claus Porto Guest Soap Gift Box

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $26; anthropologie.com

These colorful soaps will be a welcome addition to any guest bathroom. 

 

Mud Pie Dip Bowl Set

Credit: Amaz

BUY IT: $19; amazon.com

Because it's not a party unless there's at least one dip involved.

Clover Honey Tea Spoons

Credit: Neiman Marcus

BUY IT: $16; neimanmarcus.com

Pair with a holiday tea so the hostess can relax after the party is over. 

Clear Beaded Glass Cake Stand

Credit: World Market

BUY IT: $12.99-$14.99; worldmarket.com

Every Southern hostess needs a pretty cake plate to showcase her finest confectionaries.

Totally Bamboo Pineapple Serving Board

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com

A charming pineapple-shaped cutting board serves double-duty as an adorable serving plate for party appetizers.

What Can I Bring?: Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up

Credit: Barnes and Noble

BUY IT: $27.81; barnesandnoble.com

This book will lend your favorite hostess a helping hand when the roles reverse and she is the guest to a party.

Le Creuset Sorbet Collection Set of 6 Mini Ramekins

Credit: Bed Bath and Beyond

BUY IT: $29.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Every Southern hostess needs a set of pastel ramekins. 

Southern Living Chambray Trio Apron

Credit: Dillard's

BUY IT: $25; dillards.com

Every hardworking hostess could use a fresh apron. If you're making repeat visits, grab her the matching pot holder for the next time.

Pasta Cutter

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel

BUY IT: $8; surlatable.com

Just like Mom's—except smaller. A mini (13" x 1 1/2") beechwood rolling pin that'll cut fresh sheets of pasta dough into tender strands of her favorite noodle. Choose between spaghetti, fettuccine, or tagliatelle.

Urban Outfitters Mixed Pattern Scarf

Credit: Urban Outfitters

BUY IT: $34; urbanoutfitters.com

This stylish, super comfy scarf will complement any winter outfit. 

Southern Living 50 Years: A Celebration of People, Places, and Culture

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com

If she's a lifetime subscriber to SL this can't miss collection of photos, covers, stories, and recipes will be a treasured keepsake that she'll pore over time and again.

"Equal" Tea Towel

Credit: food52.com

BUY IT: $28; food52.com

A sweet tea towel fits in well with any kitchen's decor, and we love that this one has a handy guide to kitchen measurement equivalencies. Stylish and functional? It's a win-win.

Gold Fancy Chocolate Box

Credit: sees.com

BUY IT: $27.55; sees.com

We'd like to argue that the next best thing to giving your hostess a homemade dessert is a box of chocolates. Inside, you'll find a mix of dark chocolates, milk chocolates, brittles, and caramels.

Beeropoly

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $35; uncommongoods.com

Sometimes the occasion warrants a host or hostess gift that's a little more on the casual side. Tthis Beeropoly from UncommonGoods is perfect for such occasions. Move bottle cap pieces around a beautiful pine wooden board for a night of fun with friends.

Mark and Graham Ceramic Catchall

Credit: Mark and Graham

BUY IT: $25; markandgraham.com

A monogrammed catchall is a gender-neutral gift that anyone can use for keys, jewelry, and other odds and ends.

Cast Iron Oyster Pan

Credit: surlatable.com

BUY IT: $39.95; surlatable.com

Your hosts will love making fresh seafood in this cast iron oyster pan, which doubles as a serving vessel for the table. The pan contains 12 depressions for oysters on the half shell or fully shucked, and can be used on the grill or in the oven.

Monogrammed Swizzle Sticks

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $29.50; etsy.com

These spirited stirrers from Audrey Durden come in a set of six. Choose between a variety of colors and monogram styles.

Host: A Modern Guide To Eating, Drinking and Feeding Your Friends

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $20.64; amazon.com

For the entertaining foodie, this mix of large-scale and intimate gathering tips (and recipes) from W&P Design co-founders Eric Prum and Josh Williams has something for everyone.

Frango Assorted Chocolates

Credit: Macy's

BUY IT: $21; macys.com

A box of luxurious chocolates is always a great gift option when you're not sure what your hosts like.

